Read full article on original website
Related
gozips.com
Liberty Edges Akron, 21-12
BOXSCORE (PDF) | PHOTO GALLERY. LYNCHBURG, Va. – The University of Akron football team battled down to the wire against Liberty on Saturday, Sept. 24, before the Flames (3-1) exited their showdown with the Zips (1-3) on the strength of a 21-12 victory. Akron redshirt junior QB DJ Irons...
gozips.com
Akron Visits Liberty in Non-Conference Finale
Lynchburg, Va. • 6 p.m. Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Radio: 640 WHLO AM (Dave Skoczen - pxp and Joe Dunn - color) WHAT'S AHEAD. The University of Akron football team travels to Lynchburg, Va.,...
gozips.com
Zips Fall to Huskies in MAC Opener
DeKalb, Ill. – The Akron volleyball team opened Mid-American Conference play on the road at Northern Illinois as the Huskies posted a .402 team hitting percentage for a 3-0 (9-25, 17-25, 17-25) win at Victor E. Court on Friday night. Teagan Ochaya led the Zips' offensive attack with eight...
gozips.com
Johnson Leads Zips Against NIU
DeKalb, Ill. – Junior OH Faith Johnson led the Akron Zips volleyball team with 13 kills in a 3-0 setback to Northern Illinois at Victor E. Court on Saturday. The Huskies claimed the rematch by scores of 25-20, 25-20 and 25-18 for a 2-0 series advantage against the Zips.
Comments / 0