ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crete, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

21-year-old motorcyclist injured in road rage crash dies, mother says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 21-year-old man has died after suffering from multiple injuries during a road rage collision, his mother says. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Joshua Piazza was traveling along Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, when St. Petersburg police said Narciso Rosario and his sister, Solimar Rosario, drove into Piazza after taunting him. Investigators say their white Lincoln Mercury sedan pushed him and his motorcycle into oncoming traffic. He was hit head-on by a truck. Both are charged with attempted second-degree murder.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Ambulance crashes at St. Petersburg intersection, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police are investigating a crash involving a Sunstar ambulance. It occurred at the intersection of 5th Avenue North and 34th Street North. It has since reopened to traffic. The collision occurred before 11 a.m. There is no word yet on any injuries. Investigators have...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Saint Petersburg, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Crete, NE
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
State
Nebraska State
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Shooting Homicide Suspect Arrested

  TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect in connection with a homicide that took place on 21st Street in Tampa late Tuesday evening. According to deputies, on September 20, 2022, at 10:26 p.m., a shooting occurred in front of the apartments located
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Search for suspect who hit and killed Pinellas deputy on I-275

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is searching for construction worker Victor Vasquez, who they say hit and killed Deputy Michael Hartwick with a front loader in a construction zone on I-275 as the deputy was helping to control traffic. Investigators say Vasquez then handed his helmet and vest to another worker and fled on foot.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Skydiving#Traffic Accident#Crete Area Medical Center
The Associated Press

Sheriff must pay $15M for death of Florida teen outside fair

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million to the parents of a teenager who died while trying to cross a highway after being kicked out of the state fair by deputies. The 10-person jury reached its verdict Thursday evening in Tampa federal court in the case of Andrew Joseph III, a Black 14-year-old who was killed on Interstate 4 in 2014 after he was booted from the Florida State Fair following a disturbance involving several teenagers. The jury verdict culminates more than six years of court action. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, who could appeal the verdict, issued a statement Friday expressing sympathy for the Joseph family. “Losing a child is a heartbreaking and eternal grief that no parent should have to face, and we continue to keep the Joseph family in our prayers,” Chronister said in an email.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
FAA
fox13news.com

Child found wandering in South Pasadena reunited with parents, deputies say

SOUTH PASADENA, Fla. - A young girl was found walking around a Taco Bell in South Pasadena overnight, but her parents have since been located. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, a good Samaritan spotted the child near the fast-food chain, located at 903 Pasadena Avenue South. Deputies released an image of her before 7 a.m.
SOUTH PASADENA, FL
Bay News 9

Apollo Beach parents fear for student safety after crossing guard struck by car

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A crossing guard at Apollo Beach Elementary School was transported to the hospital after being struck by a car while helping a student cross the street. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirms the crossing guard was struck in the crosswalk at Dickman Road and Apollo Beach Boulevard the morning of Sept. 13. The crossing guard was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and the driver was cited for the accident.
APOLLO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy