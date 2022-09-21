Read full article on original website
21-year-old motorcyclist injured in road rage crash dies, mother says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 21-year-old man has died after suffering from multiple injuries during a road rage collision, his mother says. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Joshua Piazza was traveling along Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, when St. Petersburg police said Narciso Rosario and his sister, Solimar Rosario, drove into Piazza after taunting him. Investigators say their white Lincoln Mercury sedan pushed him and his motorcycle into oncoming traffic. He was hit head-on by a truck. Both are charged with attempted second-degree murder.
Ambulance crashes at St. Petersburg intersection, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police are investigating a crash involving a Sunstar ambulance. It occurred at the intersection of 5th Avenue North and 34th Street North. It has since reopened to traffic. The collision occurred before 11 a.m. There is no word yet on any injuries. Investigators have...
Man suspected of killing Pinellas County deputy in hit-and-run crash taken into custody, deputies say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — 2 p.m. update:. The real name of the man arrested who allegedly killed a Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy is Juan Ariel Molina-Salles, according to Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. During a news conference, the sheriff said they learned they were originally given a false name. Molina-Salles reportedly...
Suspect Who Killed Pinellas County Deputy Overnight Now In Custody
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Pinellas County Sheriff Deputy Michael Hartwick was killed by a hit-and-run driver overnight and the suspect is now in custody. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office was seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect, 35-year-old Victor Vazquez-Real, who is believed
Tampa Shooting Homicide Suspect Arrested
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect in connection with a homicide that took place on 21st Street in Tampa late Tuesday evening. According to deputies, on September 20, 2022, at 10:26 p.m., a shooting occurred in front of the apartments located
Man dies in crash involving wrecker in Lakeland
A man died in a crash involving a wrecker in Lakeland, police said.
Search for suspect who hit and killed Pinellas deputy on I-275
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is searching for construction worker Victor Vasquez, who they say hit and killed Deputy Michael Hartwick with a front loader in a construction zone on I-275 as the deputy was helping to control traffic. Investigators say Vasquez then handed his helmet and vest to another worker and fled on foot.
5th Avenue reopens following crash involving ambulance in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A crash involving a Sunstar ambulance shut down a portion of 5th Avenue in St. Petersburg, near the intersection with 34th Street North, on Thursday. It happened just before 11 a.m. Details about what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt have not been...
Gateway Expressway Project halted, governor’s office investigating after Pinellas deputy’s death
Work on the Gateway Expressway Project has been halted after a construction worker killed a Pinellas County deputy while driving a front end loader, according to a release.
State investigating how two undocumented workers arrested in Pinellas County deputy's death were hired
LARGO, Fla. - The two men arrested in the death of Pinellas County Deputy Mike Hartwick were undocumented workers, both from Honduras. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said both of them were working for contractor Archer Western but under false pretenses. Both the governor's office and the Florida Department of...
Fiery tractor-trailer crash on I-4 in Polk City sends two people to hospital
POLK CITY, Fla. - A traffic crash that led to a semi-truck catching fire snarled the morning commute in Polk County. Two people were hospitalized. One westbound lane of Interstate 4 near Polk Parkway remains closed at this time. The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. According to the Polk County...
Sheriff must pay $15M for death of Florida teen outside fair
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million to the parents of a teenager who died while trying to cross a highway after being kicked out of the state fair by deputies. The 10-person jury reached its verdict Thursday evening in Tampa federal court in the case of Andrew Joseph III, a Black 14-year-old who was killed on Interstate 4 in 2014 after he was booted from the Florida State Fair following a disturbance involving several teenagers. The jury verdict culminates more than six years of court action. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, who could appeal the verdict, issued a statement Friday expressing sympathy for the Joseph family. “Losing a child is a heartbreaking and eternal grief that no parent should have to face, and we continue to keep the Joseph family in our prayers,” Chronister said in an email.
Historic Shoot-Out In Clearwater Compels Lawsuit By Police Officer
CLEARWATER, Fla. – On the day after Christmas in 2018, one of Clearwater’s worst shoot-outs put four police officers in harm’s way. On September 21, 2022, one of those officers filed an amended legal complaint suing the owner of the strip center where the shoot-out
Child found wandering in South Pasadena reunited with parents, deputies say
SOUTH PASADENA, Fla. - A young girl was found walking around a Taco Bell in South Pasadena overnight, but her parents have since been located. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, a good Samaritan spotted the child near the fast-food chain, located at 903 Pasadena Avenue South. Deputies released an image of her before 7 a.m.
Investigation underway after apparent human remains found in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Detectives with the Clearwater Police Department are conducting a death investigation after apparent human remains were found Thursday morning. The call came in just after 9 a.m. off of Mandalay Point Road. Police say that's the area where a county worker made the discovery in some mangroves.
Officers locate missing, endangered elderly St. Pete man
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating an 84-year-old missing and endangered man who was last seen leaving his house in St. Petersburg Tuesday evening.
Masonic fraternity brothers pay respects to slain Pinellas County deputy
Saluting and honoring a 19-year-veteran with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
Apollo Beach parents fear for student safety after crossing guard struck by car
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A crossing guard at Apollo Beach Elementary School was transported to the hospital after being struck by a car while helping a student cross the street. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirms the crossing guard was struck in the crosswalk at Dickman Road and Apollo Beach Boulevard the morning of Sept. 13. The crossing guard was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and the driver was cited for the accident.
Jury finds Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office 90% responsible for teen’s 2014 death after state fair
A verdict has been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit filed after a 14-year-old was kicked out of the Florida State Fair in 2014, and struck by a car while trying to cross I-4.
Jury finds HCSO 90 percent responsible for death of Tampa teen back in 2014
TAMPA, Fla. — A federal jury has found the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office 90 percent responsible for the death of a Tampa teen who was ejected from the Florida State Fair back in 2014. After deliberating, the jury ultimately found the sheriff's office responsible for 90 percent while they...
