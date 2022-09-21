Read full article on original website
ELECTION UPDATE: Dorchester Co. council member meets residency criteria
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester County council member will get to run again for election in November. The county’s Board of Voter Registration and Elections says Harriet Holman’s residency meets the criteria to represent District 1. This follows claims that she does not live in the district she represents.
Background check misses criminal record of South Carolina substitute teacher
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A now fired substitute teacher in South Carolina, who was arrested Thursday for public intoxication at an elementary school, had shoplifting charges that went unchecked by her employer. Lori Mandarino had been a substitute teacher for Charleston County School District since March. She was arrested on Thursday at James B […]
Florida colleges and universities suspend operations due to Hurricane Ian
Colleges and Universities across Florida are announcing plans for campuses and students as Hurricane Ian moves closer to the state. Bethune-Cookman University announced it would close its campus and evacuate on Monday starting at noon. No classes will be held Monday. Classes will resume online Tuesday. In a statement, school...
2 SC co-workers rue the day they cheated a COVID loan program
Two former co-workers who bilked a COVID-19 emergency loan program out of nearly $232,000 avoided prison time last week after expressing deep remorse and shame for what they described as a "stupid decision" and "despicable acts." A "tragic lapse of judgment" also comes to mind. Adam Cessna and Suzanne Weintraub,...
Iowa DOT Accepting Entries For Annual Transportation Photo Contest
(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation is accepting entries for its 2023 Transportation in Iowa Photo contest. Entries must be submitted by February 3, 2023. Participants may submit up to 20 pictures, entries must have a connection to transportation in Iowa. Photos received focusing on aviation or transit will be forwarded for submission into photo contests specifically held by the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Offices of Aviation and Public Transit.
Former Charleston Naval Hospital owner loses appeal seeking rent money from Fetter Health
NORTH CHARLESTON — A plan to renovate the former Charleston Naval Hospital ended six years ago in bankruptcy and cost Charleston County more than $33 million, but the would-be developers have continued to sue health care providers who expected to be tenants. A lawsuit against nonprofit Fetter Health Care...
Hearing To Determine Where Money From Murdaugh's Property Sale Goes
(Georgetown, SC)-- A hearing to clarify where the money from the sale of Alex Murdaugh's property goes is set for this week. Murdaugh's so-called "Moselle" property where he is accused of killing his son and wife last year sold for nearly four-million-dollars. Alex's wife, Maggie Murdaugh, is listed as the...
Gov. McMaster signs bill aimed at keeping some children out of foster care with strangers
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing in North Charleston on Thursday expanding access to kinship care in the state. The legislation, S. 222, allows the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) the ability to place a child with a relative or fictive kin who is not yet […]
Extremist Political Attacks on The Rise in Whitmer's Michigan 9-26-22
Patrick Colbeck returns with an election integrity update. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is out now!. Grab your signed copy today.
Woman identified in fatal Georgetown car crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday. According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday […]
Berkeley Co. Schools warn parents about possible delays
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Berkeley County schools may be delayed during dismissals because of traffic issues in the area. District spokesperson Katie Tanner warned that schools in the Clements Ferry Road area are expecting delays after a backup caused by crews replacing a broken utility pole. Charleston Police...
School bus driver cited after crash that injured 7 in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the bus driver who struck a high school student and then crashed into a store has been cited for the Tuesday morning crash. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the driver, whose name has not been released, was cited for careless operation.
Ian Becomes Hurricane, Expected To Strengthen Again Before Reaching Florida
"A Hurricane Watch has been issued along the west coast of Florida from north of Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay,” the Hurricane Center announced. Ian is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by Monday night and strengthen into a Category 4 as it approaches Florida.
CPD investigating two separate shootings Saturday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating two shooting incidents on Saturday night. A shooting at The Palmilla Apartments occurred just before 7 p.m. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police said the victim and suspect knew one another, and officers got information about the suspect possibly being in the area.
Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
Coroner: Williamsburg County woman killed in Georgetown County crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Williamsburg County woman was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Browns Ferry Road near Georgetown, authorities said. Loretta McCutcheon of Nesmith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. about […]
Garden City vacation home at center of ‘nightmare’ loses certificate of occupancy
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City vacation home which a family accused of not being as advertised has had its certificate of occupancy revoked for safety issues. The home lost its certificate of occupancy Friday morning, meaning not even the owner is allowed to spend a night inside. Steven Elliott, a Georgetown County […]
Man arrested in Monday North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a Monday morning shooting. Brandon Rashad Cuttino, 34, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers responded to the 7100 block...
Page's Okra Grill owners buy Charleston restaurant building for nearly $1M
The owners of Page's Okra Grill recently paid just under $1 million for the building that housed the former Gnome Café on the Charleston peninsula. Page's affiliate 302 Coleman Blvd LLC bought the 3,200-square-foot, two-story commercial property at 109 President St. for $950,000, according to the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston, which handled the sale for the seller, PR Properties Inc. of Sullivan's Island.
GRAPHIC: Charleston Co. Man sues Lowe’s after losing part of finger in garden shears accident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A gruesome accident at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on James Island left a man missing part of his ring finger, and now he is suing the company to prevent similar accidents at the store in the future. According to attorney Roy Willey, it was...
