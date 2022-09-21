ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

Florida colleges and universities suspend operations due to Hurricane Ian

Colleges and Universities across Florida are announcing plans for campuses and students as Hurricane Ian moves closer to the state. Bethune-Cookman University announced it would close its campus and evacuate on Monday starting at noon. No classes will be held Monday. Classes will resume online Tuesday. In a statement, school...
FLORIDA STATE
The Post and Courier

2 SC co-workers rue the day they cheated a COVID loan program

Two former co-workers who bilked a COVID-19 emergency loan program out of nearly $232,000 avoided prison time last week after expressing deep remorse and shame for what they described as a "stupid decision" and "despicable acts." A "tragic lapse of judgment" also comes to mind. Adam Cessna and Suzanne Weintraub,...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston, SC
Society
Charleston County, SC
Society
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Education
Charleston County, SC
Government
Charleston County, SC
Education
iheart.com

Iowa DOT Accepting Entries For Annual Transportation Photo Contest

(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation is accepting entries for its 2023 Transportation in Iowa Photo contest. Entries must be submitted by February 3, 2023. Participants may submit up to 20 pictures, entries must have a connection to transportation in Iowa. Photos received focusing on aviation or transit will be forwarded for submission into photo contests specifically held by the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Offices of Aviation and Public Transit.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Hearing To Determine Where Money From Murdaugh's Property Sale Goes

(Georgetown, SC)-- A hearing to clarify where the money from the sale of Alex Murdaugh's property goes is set for this week. Murdaugh's so-called "Moselle" property where he is accused of killing his son and wife last year sold for nearly four-million-dollars. Alex's wife, Maggie Murdaugh, is listed as the...
GEORGETOWN, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
WCBD Count on 2

Woman identified in fatal Georgetown car crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday. According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. Schools warn parents about possible delays

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Berkeley County schools may be delayed during dismissals because of traffic issues in the area. District spokesperson Katie Tanner warned that schools in the Clements Ferry Road area are expecting delays after a backup caused by crews replacing a broken utility pole. Charleston Police...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#South Carolina State#Racism#Ccsd Chair#The School Board#Scholastic
abcnews4.com

CPD investigating two separate shootings Saturday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating two shooting incidents on Saturday night. A shooting at The Palmilla Apartments occurred just before 7 p.m. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police said the victim and suspect knew one another, and officers got information about the suspect possibly being in the area.
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner: Williamsburg County woman killed in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Williamsburg County woman was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Browns Ferry Road near Georgetown, authorities said. Loretta McCutcheon of Nesmith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. about […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
live5news.com

Man arrested in Monday North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a Monday morning shooting. Brandon Rashad Cuttino, 34, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers responded to the 7100 block...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Page's Okra Grill owners buy Charleston restaurant building for nearly $1M

The owners of Page's Okra Grill recently paid just under $1 million for the building that housed the former Gnome Café on the Charleston peninsula. Page's affiliate 302 Coleman Blvd LLC bought the 3,200-square-foot, two-story commercial property at 109 President St. for $950,000, according to the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston, which handled the sale for the seller, PR Properties Inc. of Sullivan's Island.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy