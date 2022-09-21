ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Inc.com

With 1 Sentence, Mark Cuban Just Provided the Perfect Definition of Capitalism

Every time I write about conversations with entrepreneurs, more than one person will email to ask some version of, "Why do you glorify greedy capitalists?" I'm used to it, but it still bugs me. For one thing, while complimentary -- I don't write about people, or products or services, I don't like -- the primary focus is on what other entrepreneurs can learn from that success. Tips. Strategies. Perspectives. Cautionary tales.
Inc.com

Storytelling, Not Oversharing, Is the Secret to Building Business Relationships

LinkedIn users are talking about a growing trend that some people embrace, while others call it oversharing. One user who started writing about his personal life and struggles says, "The way you go viral is to be really vulnerable." "Conversations are getting more personal," according to the Wall Street Journal....
PeopleLooker

Outgrowing a Relationship in Your Life—Steps for Moving On

sad woman watching boyfriend leave life her(shutterstock/kittirat roekburi) Many times, we meet people and envision them standing by our side for a very long time. When you first meet someone, the chemistry is so strong you can't think about your life without them. In some ways, they are the “perfect partner” making you feel complete.
TechCrunch

The 5 most interesting startups in this IndieBio cohort

IndieBio tells us that this batch is going big on diversity, both in terms of gender and geography. The cohort attracted companies from four countries — Brazil, Israel, Turkey and the U.S. are all represented — and 62% of the CEOs in this batch are women. Perhaps predictably, there’s less diversity in the education levels of the IndieBio founders, with 17 Ph.D.s, and all founders hold advanced academic degrees.
NewsBreak
Inc.com

Smart Entrepreneurs Have A Secret: Knowing When to Get Out

Being an entrepreneur is hard. No one really denies that, nor should they. But for most, when we hear such a declaration, almost by default, our thoughts move to the stereotypes of entrepreneurial hardship: the risks you take; the unending challenge of convincing others of the worth of your idea; the belief that you must always be on, capable, even prescient - you know the list. But stop for as moment. Look at the pattern.
Inc.com

How to Evaluate a Productivity Tool for Your Business

A productivity tool can be a practical and useful resource for any entrepreneur. But with such variety from which to choose, how do you go about choosing a suitable productivity tool for your needs?. Selecting a tool at random can be fraught with potential pitfalls, while spending an inordinate amount...
Inc.com

Creators Can Find More Upside by Getting Closer to Their Fans

Around the world, some 50 million people consider themselves to be "creators." This is an impressive number, but makes sense when you consider that 1 in 3 children ages 8-12 say they want to be a YouTuber when they grow up. Sensing a trend, a few years ago VC's started to fire up their ring lights. Those lights started to dim earlier this year as many VC firms started to retrench and assess their strategy across all industries including the creator economy, which saw a 30% drop in VC funding between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022.
Inc.com

Uber Was Hacked Using a Simple Technique That Might Work on Your Company, Too

An unidentified hacker appears to have breached Uber's security systems and gained access to vast amounts of data using a simple technique that amounts to badgering employees until they grant access using their mobile phones. It's a tactic that is likely to work on most companies--maybe even yours. "Hi @here...
psychologytoday.com

A Common Misunderstanding That Leads Couples Into Conflict

There are several types of support that relationship partners commonly offer each other: emotional, tangible, and informational. It is not uncommon for there to be a mismatch between the kind of support one partner seeks and the kind of support their partner offers. Learning to discuss explicitly the kinds of...
Inc.com

Amazon Is Rolling Out Tools to Help Sellers Connect With Customers Over Email

Amazon's latest seller tools aim to help businesses connect with their customers on a deeper level. For the first time, Amazon sellers will be able to include customers (especially repeat customers, recent customers, and high-spend customers) in their email marketing communications, the Seattle-based corporation announced last week. Previously, Amazon sellers only had the ability to email shoppers that "followed" their brand on the platform (a feature that rolled out last October). Sellers will be able to access email marketing analytics, including open and conversion rates, through their existing customer engagement dashboard.
TechCrunch

In Latin America, founders and investors seek to balance caution and optimism

In this year’s Latin America Digital Transformation Report, the investment team at Atlantico chronicles how the region leaves in its rearview mirror a decade-long boom in tech value creation. Peaking with 2021’s record $16 billion in venture funding, a nearly fourfold increase from the year prior, Latin America broke through to the world stage. But even though we saw the total funding being halved this year, the region still counts on greater investment volumes than any year prior to 2021, fueling that “cautious optimism.”
joemoody

How I Reversed Aging (opinion)

Author photo with background from Pixabay. I always feel sorry for the people who turn 40 or 50 and say, "Now I am old…” Why? Because as soon as they tell themselves that, their body begins to age faster, like taking a command from headquarters.

