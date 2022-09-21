Read full article on original website
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol arrests two in separate pursuits
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two pursuits on opposite ends of the state ended with two people arrested. Nebraska State Patrol says troopers were in pursuits over the weekend in both Lincoln and Douglas Counies. The first pursuit happened Saturday in Lincoln County. Troopers received a report that a Dodge Challenger...
foxnebraska.com
Iowa man arrested after traveling 132 mph on I-80 in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Iowa man following a high-speed chase on I-80 in Lincoln County this past weekend. On Saturday evening, NSP received a report of a Dodge Challenger traveling well over 100 miles per hour in a reckless manner on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper was able to locate the Challenger in Lincoln County and clocked the vehicle at 132 miles per hour.
North Platte Telegraph
19-year-old Lexington man charged with motor vehicle homicide after pedestrian’s death
LEXINGTON — A 19-year-old Lexington man has been charged with motor vehicle homicide after a pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday. Salvador Canales Dubon, 19, has been charged with motor vehicle homicide, a Class 3A felony, and reckless driving, a Class 3 misdemeanor. Dubon was scheduled to appear for...
Kearney Hub
Psychological evaluation ordered for Elwood man accused of injuring deputy
LEXINGTON — The Dawson County District Court has order a psychological evaluation of an Elwood man accused of discharging a gun and injuring a deputy with a knife while being arrested. Jeremy Bendler, 36, has been charged with felony assault of an officer, use of a deadly weapon to...
KSNB Local4
Cozad man heads to trial court after shooting at gentlemen’s club
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man may face trial on two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek in July. According to officials, 24-year-old Corey Brestel is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
kiwaradio.com
Sibley Man Involved In Accident That Killed Nebraska Man
Merna, Nebraska — A Sibley resident was involved in a fatal accident near Merna, Nebraska on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office in central Nebraska reports that at about 1:00 p.m., 39-year-old Nathan Rosentrater of Arnold, Nebraska was driving a 2005 Lincoln westbound on Nebraska Highway 92, two miles west of Merna. They tell us that 53-year-old Robi Brose of Sibley was eastbound on 92 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
News Channel Nebraska
Reported 'dumpster on fire' turns out to be vehicle on fire in Ogallala
OGALLALA - No injuries were reported when a vehicle caught fire in Ogallala Sunday morning. The Ogallala Volunteer Fire Department ruled the blaze at 4:35 a.m. near Boot Hill Cemetery accidental. The vehicle is considered a total loss. The initial page stated a "dumpster on fire," but upon arrival, it...
News Channel Nebraska
Wreaths Across America reaches out to North Platte community for help
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Wreaths Across America is starting to gear up for their holiday season and they're asking the public for help. The goal of the organization is to put a wreath on every veteran's tomb stone. Wreaths cost $15 each, and they are encouraging anyone who can donate to do so.
North Platte schools are making change count with Change Wars
The North Platte Public School Foundation (NPPSF) has kicked off this year’s Change Wars. This is a friendly competition between classrooms in the district. Students are asked to bring change to give to their teacher each morning starting September 21 and ending on September 28. New totals will be announced each day. Another option for participating is to visit nppsf.org to make a gift allowing community and alumni to engage with the schools. The winning classroom in each building will get a Popsicle Party. Also, one classroom from each elementary building will receive a student ticket to the Bulldog Backyard BBQ. All elementary student representatives will then march on the track prior to the Bulldog kick-off at 7 p.m.
North Platte Telegraph
Despite inflation, Lincoln County will seek less in property taxes
Inflation is making itself felt in Lincoln County’s proposed 2022-23 budget, but not enough so to prevent a $205,000 cut in its property tax request. County commissioners Monday will hold public hearings at 11 a.m. during their regular weekly meeting, then take a series of votes to adopt the nearly $63 million budget and tax request.
