The North Platte Public School Foundation (NPPSF) has kicked off this year’s Change Wars. This is a friendly competition between classrooms in the district. Students are asked to bring change to give to their teacher each morning starting September 21 and ending on September 28. New totals will be announced each day. Another option for participating is to visit nppsf.org to make a gift allowing community and alumni to engage with the schools. The winning classroom in each building will get a Popsicle Party. Also, one classroom from each elementary building will receive a student ticket to the Bulldog Backyard BBQ. All elementary student representatives will then march on the track prior to the Bulldog kick-off at 7 p.m.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO