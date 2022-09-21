ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Spieth’s unique brand of golf is hard to explain. Ask Justin Thomas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are many ways to describe the strangeness of Jordan Spieth golf. Let us try a few. Jordan Spieth golf is like flying economy and getting upgraded to first class. It’s like getting hit by a bus and finding a winning scratch-off ticket on the windshield. It’s like using the sidewalk to cook a perfect souffle. And at the Presidents Cup, Jordan Spieth golf is … surprisingly tame?
GOLF
Those LIV absentees? Turns out this Presidents Cup thrived without them

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The weather changed. The climate, too. Forget the thermometer. On Monday, a worker alongside the 15th tee at Quail Hollow gave an early fall Southeast weather report to an out-of-towner, who said the afternoon was “warm.” No, no. “This morning was warm,” he said. “This? This is hot.” Indeed. Especially in the no-shade spots, like the 2,500-seat buildout they constructed this week around the 1st hole. By the Presidents Cup third pairing on Thursday, the bleachers were two-thirds empty.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘I’m a fighter’: Even in defeat, golf’s newest superstar had an epic week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — By Sunday evening, every single living organism at Quail Hollow seemed to agree on one thing: Tom Kim is awesome. Everyone, that is, except Tom Kim. “Not gonna lie, it’s a really tough day for me right now,” he said, standing dejected beside the 18th green. He’d just lost 1 down to Max Homa, missing a five-foot birdie putt at the last that would have given him a half-point. That half-point was irrelevant; Team USA had clinched the Presidents Cup a half-hour before. His match only mattered for the final stat sheet. But Kim was down on himself anyway.
GOLF
Golf.com

Every Sunday Presidents Cup match, ranked and predicted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The International team is starting to believe, and it has set up what is sure to be an electric Sunday at Quail Hollow. After what looked like a sure Team USA rout, the International squad bowed up Saturday afternoon and injected some life back into this Presidents Cup, winning the session and cutting into the U.S. lead. Now, heading into Sunday, it’s anyone’s ballgame.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘How can you not love this man?’ Inside Tom Kim’s magical Presidents Cup day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chug, a-chuga, chug …. It’s Day 3 foursomes here at the Presidents Cup, and Tom Kim is leaving the station. His International team is down big to the U.S. side, 8-2, but he’s about to get rolling. On 10 at Quail Hollow, he drops a 10-footer for birdie to move him and partner K.H. Lee even with Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, though he starts his walk off the green before his ball is finished rolling. He points at caddie Joe Skovron, Rickie Fowler’s old bag man, to pick it up for him, Jordan Spieth-style.
GOLF
Golf.com

U.S. beats Internationals to win 9th straight Presidents Cup

On Sunday morning, the Internationals had hope. They had momentum, too. They stole two key matches late on Saturday, won their first session of the week and cut their deficit to four heading into the final day of the Presidents Cup. The four-point U.S. lead was not insurmountable. In fact,...
GOLF
Golf.com

Inside the moment that swung the Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What does the moment of validation look like for Trevor Immelman? It looks an awful lot like prayer. Immelman was crouched in that way — palms pressed together, head bowed, eyes lowered — for only a minute on the 18th green at Quail Hollow on Saturday. But it was the minute that changed everything for the Internationals at this Presidents Cup.
Golf.com

At Presidents Cup, more affirmation we’re in good old days of American golf

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Is this what the beginning of an American golden age looks like?. With Jordan Spieth, the American Kid, tearing through his final piece of match play scar tissue?. Incredibly, Spieth rose on Sunday at the Presidents Cup as a winless player in Sunday singles matches, his...
GOLF

