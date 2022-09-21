Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
La. tourism float to roll in Beauregard Parish Fair Parade
The Louisiana tourism-inspiring float “Feed Your Soul” is set to make its appearance in this year’s Beauregard Parish Fair Parade on Oct. 4, according to officials. The float, depicting iconic images of Louisiana culture, has traveled across the state and beyond, appearing in last year’s Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans and in the Rose Bowl parade in California in December 2021.
Lake Charles American Press
Disaster aid awarded to Allen, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis
More than $59 million in disaster aid grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for Louisiana were awarded Thursday, according toU.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. The grants include Allen, Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. “Communities across our state are still rebuilding after the damage that Hurricanes Ida, Laura and...
Lake Charles American Press
La. man pleads guilty to firearms offense
A Louisiana man pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Cedric Vontrell Franklin, 39, pled guilty in U.S. District Court in Gulfport, Miss. According to court documents and...
Lake Charles American Press
Ian forecasted to be in Eastern Gulf next week
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to continue to move across the western Caribbean Sea through the next couple of days while strengthening into a hurricane. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said Ian will track across the eastern Gulf next week before eventually making landfall somewhere along the Florida coast. Although some changes in the track are likely, southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana are expected to remain in the clear.
