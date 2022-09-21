Read full article on original website
Related
Berkeley Beacon
SGA announces non-tuition academic credit for internships
Emerson students can now gain a singular non-tuition academic credit for an internship—a joint initiative between the Student Government Association and Career Development Center announced Sept. 22 on EmConnect. Starting this semester, Emerson students with an internship can acquire a tuition-free credit by applying for PDE100 (Professional Development Experience)....
Berkeley Beacon
Emerson reaches settlement agreement in Spring 2020 lawsuit
Emerson settled a class-action lawsuit regarding its decision to move classes online during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The college agreed to pay $2,060,000 in compensation to students, according to public court documents. The lawsuit, filed by former student Ryan Porter ’20, claims it was a breach of contract...
