heraldcourier.com
Youngkin: 'We're not thinking about 2024, we're focused on 2022'
In the latest of the out-of-state jaunts that prompt speculation that Gov. Glenn Youngkin is running for president, the blunt question prompted an awkward, several seconds’ long silence from the governor and a nervous “just joking” from the questioner. Trying to follow up Friday at the Texas...
heraldcourier.com
Isaiah 117 House expanding operations in Virginia
Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, is coming to Washington County, Virginia. On Sunday, Oct. 2 , at 2 p.m., the nonprofit will host a community-wide kickoff event at Emory & Henry College in the lobby of the McGlothlin Center for the Arts, Emory, Virginia.
heraldcourier.com
Miyares renews push to let AG's office prosecute local crimes
Attorney General Jason Miyares said this week that he will work with legislators to revive a bill that could allow his office to prosecute alleged sexual crimes against minors. Under state law, most violent offenses aren’t the purview of the attorney general’s office and are handled by commonwealth attorneys –...
heraldcourier.com
Beshear creates advisory council to guide disaster responses
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — In a state hit by devastating tornadoes and flooding within a span of several months, a new and diverse advisory council will help guide responses to natural disasters and prepare communities for any future crisis, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. Beshear signed an executive...
heraldcourier.com
Suit challenges implementation of Disabilities Education Act
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A class-action suit filed on Wednesday challenges Virginia’s implementation of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The suit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia asserts that when parents challenge school plans for how to educate their children, hearing officers rarely side with parents, The Richmond TimesDispatch reports.
heraldcourier.com
All area schools receive full accreditation from Virginia
For the first time since 2014, for the 2022-23 school year, Virginia Middle School is among the 89% of schools across the Commonwealth of Virginia to receive accreditation. Virginia Middle School had been partially accredited since 2011. The announcement comes after two years when the accreditation process was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
heraldcourier.com
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee
Johnson City Press. September 15, 2022. Editorial: Drivers should always be careful at deer crossings. We’re nearing the time of the year when drivers should exercise even more caution when they see a “deer crossing” sign. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says more than 200 Americans...
heraldcourier.com
Kingsport Carousel named one of the Nicest Places in America
The Kingsport Carousel has been recognized as one of the Nicest Places in America by Reader’s Digest magazine. According to a press release from the city of Kingsport, Tennessee, Nicest Places in America is a nationwide search for places (towns, neighborhoods, businesses or someone’s front porch) where people are kind, differences are celebrated and the Golden Rule is as instinctive as “please” and “thank you.”
heraldcourier.com
City admits storm water monitoring at landfill was not completed
In a response to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality last week, the city of Bristol, Virginia, admitted no one was monitoring storm water at the landfill the first seven months of the year. The Sept. 15 response submitted by SCS Engineers Environmental Consultants and Contractors was requested by DEQ...
heraldcourier.com
Big South Fork offers camping, permits for Public Lands Day
ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) — Back country permits and free camping are being offered in celebration of National Public Lands Day at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Tennessee and Kentucky. The park is offering back country permits and one night's camping at the Alum Ford Campground...
heraldcourier.com
Worker wounded in Tennessee supermarket shooting sues Kroger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An employee of the Kroger supermarket chain who was wounded in a mass shooting at a Tennessee store a year ago has sued the company, claiming it failed to protect employees from the fired contractor who killed one person and hurt 14 others. Mariko Jenkins...
heraldcourier.com
Watch Now - Anderson family cultivates new agribusiness with 5,000 pumpkins
Alex Anderson, an independent auctioneer, and his wife Blair, a loan officer at Farm Credit of the Virginias in Abingdon, took the advice of their 6-year-old son, Eli, and planted pumpkin seeds this spring. A little more than three acres of pumpkins, to be exact. “We decided if we were...
heraldcourier.com
Lawyer: Warning signs ignored in Oxford deaths
A lawyer representing families of victims of a Michigan high school shooting says some teachers and a counselor were aware of the suspect's troubling behavior months before the mass shooting last fall. Detroit attorney Ven Johnson told reporters Thursday that depositions taken in a civil lawsuit against Oxford Community Schools and some staff at Oxford High School reveal Ethan Crumbley had shown a proclivity toward guns, ammunition and violence at the start of the 2021-22 school year. "Were there signs beforehand? Answer: Yes. Were there signs in the days before? Only to people who were paying attention," Johnson said during a news conference. Crumbley is now 16. He faces trial next year as an adult on murder and other charges in the Nov. 30 shooting. The teenager appeared for a virtual review hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwamé Rowe. Prosecutors have said Crumbley used a semi-automatic handgun to open fire on other teenagers in the hallway at the school roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit. The four students who were killed were 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling. Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were charged with involuntary manslaughter and have pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors accuse the couple of failing to keep the gun used in the shooting secure at home and failing to reasonably care for their son when he showed signs of mental distress.
heraldcourier.com
Hard Mtn Dew now available in Virginia, one of few states to carry alcoholic version of Mountain Dew
Hard Mtn Dew, the new alcoholic beverage from Mountain Dew, is now available in Virginia — one of the few states to carry it. Virginia is the 9th state to carry the malt beverage, which debuted in February. Other states that carry Hard Mtn Dew include Tennessee, Iowa, Florida, Arkansas, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Missouri and Nevada.
heraldcourier.com
Road construction to disrupt northbound travel on SR 93 Sunday evening
Road construction on State Route 93 in Sullivan County may disrupt travel for some motorists Sunday night. A press release from Mark Nagi of the Tennessee Department of Transportation said, beginning at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, State Route 93 will be temporarily closed to northbound traffic between State Route 36 (Fort Henry Drive) and State Route 126 (Memorial Boulevard) as crews perform asphalt repairs on the bridge over Shipley Road.
heraldcourier.com
Runners to converge on Steele Creek for 31st Bristol Cross
One word of advice for those runners and spectators planning to attend the Bristol Cross on Saturday at Steele Creek Park. The 31st annual event is one of the region’s top cross country events, with more than 40 high schools and more than 30 middle school teams slated to attend, along with a bunch of elementary aged kids who want to run as well.
heraldcourier.com
Honaker returns to Hogoheegee, Lebanon to SWD as part of VHSL realignment
The Honaker Tigers travel to Grundy on Friday night for a marquee football game with Black Diamond District championship implications. The pursuit of that league title will also have some historical significance. “Winning the district is a goal that we made at the beginning of the season,” said Honaker coach...
heraldcourier.com
Camp helps kids work through grief after the loss of a loved one
A one-day camp with the goal of helping children and teenagers learn how to work through the grieving process for a lost loved one will take place for the first time since the pandemic this Saturday. Operated by Ballad Health Hospice, Camp Firefly is free and will take at Warrior’s...
heraldcourier.com
Pepper Fest to bring the heat downtown Saturday
Downtown Bristol, Tennessee, is about to get spicy as the Fourth Annual Bristol Pepper Fest returns to 6th Street Saturday. Wes Walker, who is coordinating the event with Believe in Bristol, believes the growing success of the Bristol Pepper Fest mirrors the arrival of more diverse culinary traditions to the city, which has fed the Bristol appetite for spicy foods.
heraldcourier.com
America's Got Talent finalists Chapel Hart to play The Cameo
Faster than a wig in the wind, tickets are flying out of the box office window these days. For whom, you wonder? Chapel Hart, that’s whom. A country trio featuring two sisters and their cousin from Poplarville, Mississippi, Chapel Hart make their Birthplace of Country Music debut Thursday, Sept. 29 at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia. In fact, it’s one of their first shows after their breakout on national television.
