Fresh hand-pulled noodles created on the spot as a sort of combo floor show and display of food prep seem to be everywhere in North Texas lately, and Taste of Peking in Plano is not about to miss out on this trend. Of course, the menu offers what one would expect from a Chinese restaurant in DFW: hot and sour soup, crab Rangoon, General Tso’s Chicken, etc., but you'll also find some more traditional fare such as handmade bao, yushang chicken, Sichuan cold noodles and Lanzhou beef soup. But let’s not kid ourselves. We have become enthralled with the whole hand-pulled noodle scene, so we made our way to Taste of Peking for dinner.

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO