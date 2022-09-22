Section V girls tennis for the 2022 season

To report Section V girls tennis results scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send Section V girls tennis results as soon as possible after competitions by emailing sports@democratandchronicle.com . Please include a name and contact number.

The scores for the 2022 fall season will be listed below by date.

You can find scores for other Section V sports here: Football | Boys soccer | Girls soccer | Boys volleyball | Girls volleyball | Boys cross country | Girls cross country | Girls swimming | Girls tennis | Boys golf | Girls golf | Field hockey

On social: Follow our sports coverage on Instagram

Section V girls tennis results from Friday, September 24

Monroe County

Batavia 4, Penfield 3

Singles: Lilyana Burke (B) won at third singles 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9-7). She trailed 5-0 in the third set.

Doubles: Maya Schrader and Casey Tatarka at first and Madeline Ohlson with Anna Stevens at third won their matches for the Batavia Blue Devils (2-7, 1-2), who also had a forfeit win. Penfield Patriots (2-8, 2-3).

Steuben Allegany Conference

Wellsville 4, Fillmore 1

Singles: Olivia Chiu (F) at first, Sarah Mattison (W) and McKenna Wonderling (W) were the winners.

Doubles: Caitlin Bittel and Hanna Miles at first and Mackenzie Weinhauer with Kelsey Seely at second won their matches for the Wellsville Lions (8-0, 8-0). Fillmore Eagles (5-3, 5-3).

Section V girls tennis results from Friday, September 23

Monroe County

Irondequoit 5, Fairport 2

Singles: Alley Armitage (I), Anna Harbin (I) and Viana Tafoya (F) were the winners,

Doubles: Annika Dence and Marlie Capuano at first, Ava Zani and Dinlin Chen at second and Gabriella Cannizzo with Norah DeMayo at third won their matches for the Irondequoit Eagles (5-5 overall record). Fairport Red Raiders (3-7).

Brighton 5, Webster Schroeder 2

Singles: Leyla Tozin at first, Elizabeth Norris and Chandhana Ravi gave a sweep to the Brighton Bruins (8-0).

Doubles: Kylie Mariano and Samantha Kotz won at first and Olivia Rizzo with Ella Hall at second for the Bruins. Webster Schroeder (4-4).

Webster Schroeder 5, Webster Thomas 2

Doubles: Analise Alexander and Piper Alexander at first, Anna Riedl with Sarah Scheck at second, Cora Putnam and Maya Pascuzz and Kaitlin Leonard with Anya Kapoor won their matches for the Schroeder Warriors (5-4, 3-1). Thomas Titans (3-6, 0-3).

Pittsford Sutherland 7, Webster Schroeder 0

Doubles: Emma Hu and Allison Windisch at first, Ella Libby and Jasmine Wu, Olivia Qin and Amy Liu and Abigail Vorrasi with Olivia Vorrasi gave the Sutherland Knights (8-4) a sweep. Webster Schroeder (5-5).

Churchville-Chili 6, Greece 1

Singles: Erin McMichael (G) at first, Abriela Agnello (C-C) and Morgan Booth (C-C) were the winners. Churchville-Chili Saints (6-3, 3-0), Greece Storm (2-7, 0-2).

Rochester City Athletic Conference

World of Inquiry 3, Edison/School of the Arts 2

Singles: Kloee Lawson won at first for the World of Inquiry Griffiths (2-2, 2-0).

Doubles: Alexis Killings and Anye Chandler (WOI) won at first and Jamaya Washington with Nariah Newton at second. Edison/SOTA (0-1, 0-1).

Non league

Our Lady of Mercy 5, Honeoye Falls-Lima 2

Singles: Ava Hartzell (OLM) at first, Caroline Fitzsimmons (OLM) and Sophia Fietkiewicz (OLM) were the winners.

Doubles: Claire Zwahlen and Adalyn Cross at second and Ella Rogala with Maggie Cronmiller at fourth won their matches for the Mercy Monarchs (9-2). Honeoye Falls-Lima (2-5).

Finger Lakes

Harley Allendale Columbia 5, Midlakes 0

Singles: Sophia Carling, Ellie Swan and Chloe Terio were the winners for the HAC Wolves (6-1, 3-0). Midlakes Screaming Eagles (4-5, 0-4).

Geneva 5, Penn Yan 0

Singles: Elisabeth Porschet at first, Amber Paynter and Jana Fladd won their matches for the Geneva Panthers (8-0, 3-0). Penn Yan Mustangs (5-4, 1-2).

Marcus Whitman 5, Waterloo 0

Singles: Hannah Gardner, Kloey Babcock and Kiera Seely gave the Marcus Whitman Wildcats (4-4) the sweep. Waterloo Tigers (2-7).

Wayne County

Lyons 4, North Rose-Wolcott 1

Singles: Emily Casalmir at first, Kendra Stowell and Samantha Figueroa gave a sweep to the Lyons Lions (6-3, 6-1). North Rose-Wolcott Cougars (3-4, 3-4).

Sodus 4, Marion 1

Singles: Larisa Kotok (M) at first, Laila Ramirez (S) and Lydia Rosario (S) were the winners.

Doubles: Sarah Hino and Madison Auxier won at first, Danya Diaz with Genevieve VanDerBroek at second for the Sodus Spartans (5-2, 4-2). Marion Black Knights (2-4-3, 1-3-1).

Steuben Allegany Conference

Alfred-Almond 3, Avoca/Hammondsport/Prattsburgh 2

Singles: Camryn Moore (A/H/P) defeated Candy Zhou at first 6-3, 7-5. Genevieve Dabby (A/H/P) won at second, Anna Yarnall (A-A) at third.

Doubles: Sophia Symeslatini and Beatrice Beaudry won at first 6-0, 6-0 for the Alfred-Almond Eagles (8-1, 8-1), who also picked up a forfeit win. Avoca/Hammondsport/Prattsburgh (4-5, 4-5).

Section V girls tennis results from Thursday, September 22

Monroe County

Victor 4, Pittsford Sutherland 3

Singles: Minjee Kim (PS) at first, Megan Abott (V) and Shushu Wu (PS) were the winners.

Doubles: Catherine Ginther and Morgan Spath at first, Jane Marino and Emma Alvares at third and Addison Sabbour with Mackenzie Kula won their matches for the Victor Blue Devils (7-2, 2-2). Pittsford Sutherland Knights (7-4).

Rush-Henrietta 5, Eastridge 2

Singles: Chloe Smith, Riley Brown and Mia Favalo gave the Rush-Henrietta Royal Comets a sweep.

Doubles: Gabriella Agyingi and Lauren Cassidy (R-H) won at first 6-3, 6-3 and the Royal Comets (3-4, 3-0) picked a up a forfeit win at fourth. Eastridge Lancers (0-7, 0-3).

Pittsford Mendon 7, Fairport 0

Singles: Omika Patel at first, Eshal Mobeen and Rihanshi Agrawal swept these matches for the Mendon Vikings (7-0). Fairport Red Raiders (3-6).

Brockport 7, Honeoye Falls-Lima 0

Singles: Philia Wood at first, Prophecy Wood and Berit Dauenhauer earned the sweep for the Brockport Blue Devils (4-3, 4-0). Honeoye Falls-Lima Cougars (2-4, 0-2).

Churchville-Chili 6, Gates Chili 1

Doubles: Joss Breiner and Grace Stella at first, Tori Zavatkay and Cora Seaburg, Melissa Jong and Ava Briggs and Carley Gallagher with Ella Newton swept these matches for the Churchville-Chili Saints (5-3, 2-0). Gates Chili Spartans (2-5, 1-2).

Non league

Our Lady of Mercy 7, Webster Thomas 0

Doubles: Grace Catalano and Lily Donner won at first 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-4, Claire Zwahlen and Adalyn Cross at second, Madelyn Goetz and Maddie Wallace at third and Ella Rogala with Maggie Cronmiller at fourth for the Mercy Monarchs (8-2). Thomas Titans (3-5).

Greece 5, Bishop Kearney 3

Singles: Erin McMichael (G), Mazie De Luccio (G), Anna Tanski (G), Coral Enscoe (BK) and Lauriva Hart (G) won these five matches. Greece Storm (2-6), Bishop Kearney Kings (1-2).

Steuben Allegany Conference

Canisteo-Greenwood 3, Wayland-Cohocton 2

Singles: Trinti Tigner at first and Danica Taft at second won for Canisteo-Greenwood (2-7).

Doubles: Serenity Sanford and Bailey Heisel (C-G) won at first 8-1. Wayland-Cohocton Golden Eagles (1-5).

Section V girls tennis results from Wednesday, September 21

Non league

Our Lady of Mercy 6, Penfield 1

Singles: Ava Hartell at first, Caroline Fitzsimmons and Adalyn Cross were the winners in these matches for the Mercy Monarchs (7-2). Penfield Patriots (2-7).

Monroe County

Brighton 5, Pittsford Sutherland 1

Singles: Leyla Tozin (B) at first and Elizabeth Norris (B) won these matches for the Brighton Bruins, who picked up a forfeit win at third.

Doubles: Ella Hall and Chandhana Ravi (B) won at second and Neila Mariano and Katie Vitale (B) at fourth.

Hilton 6, Gates Chili 1

Singles: Kathryn Helms at first, Emma Lenhard and Jayleigh Esposito gave a sweep to the Hilton Cadets (7-2). Gates Chili Spartans (2-4).

Victor 6, Fairport 1

Doubles: Catherine Ginther and Morgan Spath at first, Jane Marino and Emma Alvares at third and Macknezie Kula teamed with Addison Sabbour at fourth to win for the Victor Blue Devils (6-2, 1-2). Fairport Red Raiders (3-5, 0-3).

Irondequoit 4, Webster Thomas 3

Singles: Cassie Spencer (WT) at first, Mady Kelly (WT) and Emma Jane Chalone (I) won these matches.

Doubles: Abby Rich and Destinee LaJuett at first and Tess Boyer with Maddison Blodgett at fourth won for the Webster Thomas Titans (3-4, 0-2). Irondequoit Eagles (4-5, 1-2).

Rochester City Athletic Conference

World of Inquiry 4, East/Northeast/Northwest 1

Singles: Marilena Diaz won at first and Khloe Lawson at second for the World of Inquiry Griffins (1-2, 1-0).

Doubles: Ciarra Jones and Jameya Washington (WOI) won at first, Anye Chandler and Alexis Killings (WOI) at second. East/Northeast/Northwest (0-1, 0-1).

Finger Lakes

Palmyra-Macedon 3, Mynderse Academy 2

Singles: Austin Hager (Pal-Mac) at first, Ella Eakins (Pal-Mac) and Leah Redding (MA) were the winners.

Doubles: Kaylie Murray and Laney Massucco won at second 6-4, 6-4 for the Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders (6-2). Mynderse Blue Devils (4-2-1).

Harley Allendale Columbia 5, Wayne 0

Doubles: Erica Liu and Isabel Goldstein at first and Riley White with Chloe Terio were the winners for the Harley Allendale Columbia Wolves (5-1). Wayne Eagles (0-7-1).

Penn Yan 5, Newark 0

Doubles: Amanda Smith and Erin Clancy won at first, 6-0, 6-0 for the Penn Yan Mustangs (5-3). Newark Reds (0-6).

Marcus Whitman 4, Midlakes 1

Singles: Hannah Gardner at first, Kloey Babcock and Kiera Seely swept these matches for the Marcus Whitman Wildcats (3-4 overall, 1-1 league/division).

Wayne County

Sodus 3, North Rose-Wolcott 2

Singles: JoAnn Catalano (Sodus) at first, Kendra Balcom (NR-W) and Lauren Sears (NR-W) were the winners of these matches.

Doubles: Madison Auxier and Sarah Hino at first and Danya Diaz with Genevieve VanDerBroek won for the Sodus Spartans (4-2, 3-2). North Rose-Wolcott Cougars (3-3, 3-3).

Lyons 4, Clyde-Savannah 1

Singles: Emily Casalmir won at first 6-4, 6-4 and Kendra Stowell 6-2, 6-0 at second for the Lyons Lions (5-3, 5-1). Clyde-Savannah (0-6-1, 0-4-1).

Steuben Allegany Conference

Fillmore 4, Avoca/Hammondsport/Prattsburgh 1

Singles: Olivia Chiu (F) defeated Camryn Moore at first 6-3, 7-5. Genevieve Dabby (A/H/P) won at second 6-1, 6-0 , Kristina Wilcox (F) at third 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

Doubles: Amy Majoros and Molly Mahoney won at first 6-1, 6-0 for the Fillmore Eagles (5-2, 5-2), who picked up a forfeit win at second. Avoca/Hammondsport/Prattsburgh (4-4, 4-4).

Alfred-Almond 4, Wayland-Cohocton 1

Doubles: Jennifer Bensley and Beatrice Beaudry won at first 6-3, 6-0 and Eleanor Drozeski teamed with Talula Worth to win at second 6-3, 6-1 for the Alfred-Almond Eagles (7-1, 7-1). Wayland-Cohocton Golden Eagles (1-4, 1-4).

Wellsville 5, Addison 0

Singles: Meagan Riley at first, Samantha Bidzerkowny and Sarah Mattison won these matches for the Wellsville Lions (7-0, 7-0), Addison Knights (1-8, 1-8).

Section V girls tennis results from Tuesday, September 20

Monroe County

Pittsford Mendon 5, Pittsford Sutherland 2

Singles: Omika Patel (PM), Michelle Han (PS) and Shushu Wu (PS) won their matches.

Doubles: Jessica Yao and Jenny Zhao at first, Vasundhara Jallgama and Sophie Khan at second, Aiza Ahmed and Sia Patel at third and Grace Wu and Jiwoo Han at fourth won these matches for the Mendon Vikings (6-0 overall record, 2-0 league/division). Pittsford Sutherland Knights (7-2, 1-1).

Brighton 7, Fairport 0

Singles: Leyla Tozin at first, Samantha Kotz and Chandhana Ravi swept these matches for the Brighton Bruins (5-0, 2-0). Fairport Red Raiders (3-4, 0-2).

Hilton 7, Penfield 0

Doubles: Sarah Williams and Paige Bennett at first, Sarah Lissow with Elaina Gugliotta at second and Sadie Ball with Summer Cordone at third swept these matches for the Hilton Cadets (6-2, 2-1). Penfield Patriots (2-6, 2-2).

Brockport 5, Webster Thomas 2

Singles: Philia Wood (B) defeated Cassie Spencer at first 7-6 (8-6), 7-5, Berit Dauenhauer (B) won at third 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Rylee Pierce and Sophie Visconte at second, Ella Waite and Madeline Williams at third and Asia Howland and Emma Cuzzpoli won their matches for the Brockport Blue Devils (3-3, 3-0). Thomas Titans (3-3, 0-1).

Gates Chili 4, Eastridge 3

Singles: Nissa Vanham (GC) won at first 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 and Mckayla Werner (E) at second 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Marissa Hura and Kate Falk won at third for the Gates Chili Spartans (2-3, 1-1), who also picked up two forfeit wins. Eastridge Lancers (0-6, 0-2).

Webster Schroeder 4, Irondequoit 3

Singles: Audrey China at first 1-6, 6-3, 6-0, Nikol Kadesh and Jessica Fetter swept these matches for the Webster Schroeder Warriors ().

Doubles: Analise Alexander and Piper Alexander (WS) won at first 6-0, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3).

Spencerport 5, Batavia 2

Doubles: Leah Savino and Sophie Sessa at second, Delaney Pettit and Sophie Prasino at third and Riley Weber with Riley O'Hara at fourth won these matches for the Spencerport Rangers (3-7, 1-3). Batavia Blue Devils (1-7, 0-2).

Victor 7, Honeoye Falls-Lima 0

Singles: Natalie Pipes at first, Megan Abott and Grace Woodworth at third, 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 10-3 gave the Victor Blue Devils (5-1) a sweep of these matches. Honeoye Falls-Lima Cougars (2-3).

Non league

Marion 2, Mynderse Academy 2

Singles: Larisa Kotok (M) won at first 6-0, 6-0. Holly Marriott (MA) won at second 6-0, 6-0, Patience Murray (M) at third 6-0, 7-5.

Doubles: Leah Redding and Clara Jacobs (MA) won at first 6-2, 6-2. Marion Black Knights (2-3-3 overall record), Mynderse Blue Devils (4-1-1).

Finger Lakes

Harley Allendale Columbia 5, Palmyra-Macedon 0

Singles: Sophia Carling, Ellie Swan and Sybille Michel swept these matches for the HAC Wolves (4-1). Palmrya-Macedon Red Raiders (5-2).

Geneva 5, Waterloo 0

Doubles: Sophie Augustine and Payce Chu-Lustig at first and Kelly Miller with Moriah Pilet at second swept these matches for the Geneva Panthers (7-0, 3-0), Waterloo Tigers (2-6, 2-2).

Penn Yan 5, Wayne 0

Singles: Rachael Garvey at first, Adelyn Emerson and Anella Tillman won these matches for the Penn Yan Mustangs (4-3). Wayne Eagles (0-6-1).

Wayne County

Lyons 5, North Rose-Wolcott 0

Doubles: Zoe Pittman and Sharon Muir, Paige Outman and Chloe Corbett won these matches for the Lyons Lions (4-3, 4-1). North Rose-Wolcott Cougars (3-2, 3-2).

Section V girls tennis results from Monday, September 19

Monroe County

Hilton 6, Rush-Henrietta 1

Singles: Kathryn Helms (H) 6-1, 6-4 at first, Emma Lenhard (H) 6-1, 7-5 at second and Mia Favalo (R-H) 6-4, 6-2 were the winners.

Doubles: Sarah Williams and Paige Bennett, Sarah Lissow and Elaina Gugliotta, Sadie Ball and Summer Cordone, plus Mallory Heise and Jayleigh Esposito provided the sweep for the Hilton Cadets (5-2 overall). Rush-Henrietta Royal Comets (2-3).

Steuben Allegany Conference

Alfred-Almond 4, Canisteo-Greenwood 1

Singles: Candy Zhou, Sophia Symeslatini and Anny Yarnall delivered the sweep of these matches for the Alfred-Almond Eagles (5-1 overall, 5-1 league). Canisteo-Greenwood (1-6, 1-6).

Avoca/Hammondsport/Prattsburgh 3, Addison 1

Singles: Camryn Moore, Genevieve Dabby and Alexis Fitzwater took these matches for A/H/P (3-3, 3-3). Addison Knights (1-6, 1-6).

Section V girls tennis results from Saturday, September 17

Monroe County

Penfield 5, Spencerport 2

Doubles: Isabell Roth and Arianna Brodwin-Sipols (P) won at first 6-1, 6-2. Isabella Hendrickson and Norah Khan (P) won at second 6-3, 2-6, 11-9. Penfield Patriots (1-5 overall, 1-1 division/league), Spencerport Rangers (2-6, 0-2).

Hilton 5, Churchville-Chili 2

Singles: Kathryn Helms, Emma Lenhard and Hartley Lenhard swept these matches for the Hilton Cadets (4-2).

Doubles: Sarah Williams and Paige Bennett won at first 5-7, 6-4, 7-5, Sarah Lissow and Elaina Gugliotta at second 5-7, 6-3, 6-4. Churchville-Chili Saints (4-3).

Canandaigua 7, Batavia 0

Singles: Gabbi Farr won at first 7-5, 6-0, Deborah Vigh at second 6-3, 6-4. Madison Ballone won at third 7-6 (7-5), 6-2. Canandaigua (5-2, 3-0), Batavia Blue Devils (1-6, 0-1).

Pittsford Mendon 6, Victor 1

Singles: Omika Patel (PM) defeated Natalie Pipes at first 7-6 (7-5), 6-3. Megan Abbott (V) won at second 5-7, 6-2, 14-12, Rihanshi Agrawal (PM) at third 6-0, 6-4.

Doubles: Jessica Yao and Jenny Zhao at first, Sophie Khan and Grace Wu, Sia Patel and Aiza Ahmed and Jiwoo Han with Angel Tang provided the sweep of these matches by the Mendon Vikings (5-0, 1-0). Victor Blue Devils (4-1, 0-1).

Pittsford Sutherland 7, Brockport 0

Singles: Minjee Kim, Michelle Han and Shushu Wu swept these matches for the Sutherland Knights (7-1). Brockport Blue Devils (2-3).

Non league

Our Lady of Mercy 5, Fairport 2

Singles: Ava Ratzell defeated Samantha Rava at first 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 6-4. Caroline Fitzsimmons (OLM) won at second 6-2, 6-0, Viana Tafoya (F) at third 6-2, 6-3. Mercy Monarchs (6-2), Fairport Red Raiders (3-3).

Midlakes 3, Lyons 2

Singles: Kendra Stowell (L), Samantha Figueroa (L) and Cassie Cook (M) were the winners.

Doubles: Hannah Minns and Ella Schreader won at first 6-1, 6-3 for the Midlakes Screaming Eagles (4-3). Lyons Lions (3-3 overall record).

Finger Lakes

Waterloo 3, Wayne 2

Singles: Maci Mueller won at first 6-4, 6-3, Aryanna Mateo at second 6-3, 6-3 for the Waterloo Tigers (2-5, 2-1). A forfeit win for Waterloo decided the overall match.

Doubles: Cora Flannery and Isabella Stadermann won at first 6-0, 6-1 and Alayna Smith and Cameron Crawford at second 6-0, 6-1 for the Wayne Eagles (0-5-1, 0-2).

Steuben Allegany Conference

Avoca/Hammondsport/Prattsburgh 3, Canisteo-Greenwood 2

Singles: Camryn Moore at first, Genevieve Dabby and Alexi Fitzwater gave Avoca/Hammondsport/Prattsburgh (2-3, 2-3) the sweep.

Doubles: Danica Taft and Mackenzie Clark (C-G) won at first 6-4, 6-3. Canisteo-Greenwood (1-5, 1-5).

Section V girls tennis results from Friday, September 16

Wayne County

Marion 3, North Rose-Wolcott 1

Singles: Larisa Kotok (M) and Lauren Sears (NR-W) won these matches.

Doubles: Hope Hansen and Paige VanAlstyne won at first and Patience Murray with Leah McAdam at second for the Marion Black Knights (2-4-2 overall, 1-3-1 league). North Rose-Wolcott Cougars (5-1, 5-1).

Lyons 3, Sodus 2

Singles: JoAnn Catalano (S) won at first, Kendra Stowell (L) at second and Samantha Figueroa (L) at third.

Doubles: Madison Auxier and Laila Ramirez (S) won at first 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. Second doubles match was a forfeit win for Lyons Lions (3-2, 3-1). Sodus Spartans (3-2, 2-2).

Monroe County

Brighton 6, Brockport 1

Singles: Leyla Rozin (Bright) won at first 6-0, 6-0, Chandhana Ravi (Bright) at second 6-3, 5-7, 10-8.

Doubles: Olivia Rizzo and Samantha Kotz won at first, Katie Vitale with Neila Mariano at second, Sidone Murphy with Amelia Hutchinson at third and Charlotte Schneider with Shea Simmons at fourth for the Brighton Bruins (7-0). Brockport Blue Devils (4-4).

Victor 7, Batavia 0

Doubles: Catherine Ginther and Addison Sabbour won at first, Hannah Brownlee and Caitlin Lalley at second. James Marino and Mackenzie Kula won at third, while Teegan George and Ila Sanderson too the fourth. Victor Blue Devils (4-0 overall), Batavia Blue Devils (1-5).

Rush-Henrietta 7, Gates Chili 0

Singles: Riley Brown, Mia Favalo and Rida Ansari gave the sweep to the Royal Comets (2-2, 2-0). Gates Chili Spartans (1-3, 0-1).

Non-league

Bishop Kearney 5, World of Inquiry 0

Singles: Aileen Murphy, Isabella Sears and Isadora Ramos won these matches for the Bishop Kearney Kings (1-1).

Our Lady of Mercy 4, Spencerport 0

Doubles: Grace Catalano and Lily Donner, Claire Zwahlen and Gabriella Fonuto, Maddie Wallace and Sophia Fietkiewicz and Ella Rogala with Maggie Cronmiller swept the matches for the Mercy Monarchs (5-2). Spencerport Rangers (2-5).

Finger Lakes

Harley Allendale Columbia 4, Penn Yan 1

Singles: Sophia Carling won at first 6-2, 6-1 and Ellie Swan at second 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles: Olivia Fries and Riley White won at first 6-1, 6-4 and Macy Su and Chloe Terio at second 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2). Harley Allendale Columbia (3-1, 2-0), Penn Yan Mustangs (3-3, 1-2).

Palmyra-Macedon 5, Newark 0

Singles: Austin Hager, Ella Eakins and Autumn Sloan swept these matches for the Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders (5-1, 2-0).

Doubles: Elise Tome and Erika Newcombe won at first 6-1, 6-0. Newark Reds (0-5, 0-3).

Geneva 4, Marcus Whitman 1

Singles: Elisabeth Porschet won at first 6-4, 6-2 and Amber Paynter at second 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Sophie Augustine and Pace Chu-Lustig won at first. Geneva Panthers (6-0), Marcus Whitman Wildcats (2-4).

Waterloo 3, Wayne 2

Singles: Maci Mueller and Aryanna Mateo won the two contested matches, the third was a forfeit win for the Waterloo Tigers (2-1, 2-5). The Wayne Eagles (0-5-1, 0-2-0).

Steuben Allegany Conference

Wellsville 4, Alfred-Almond 1

Singles: Candy Zhou (A-A), Samantha Bidzerkowny (W) and Sarah Mattison (A-A) were the winners.

Doubles: Caitlin Bittel and Hanna Miles won at first and McKenna Wonderling and Kelsey Seely won at second for the Wellsville Lions (6-0, 6-0). Alfred-Almond Eagles (4-1, 4-1).

Addison 3, Wayland-Cohocton 2

Singles: Katherine Ames, Karlee Boutelle and Emmanuelle Grasset swept these matches for the Addison Knights (1-5, 1-5).

Doubles: Marissa Abbott and Lila Wolfanger won at first for the Wayland-Cohocton Golden Eagles (1-3, 1-3).

Section V girls tennis results from Thursday, September 15

Monroe County

Brighton 7, Victor 0

Doubles: Kylie Mariano and Olivia Rizzo at first, Ella Hall and Chandhana Ravi, Amelia Hutchinson and Sidone Murphy and Neila Mariano with Katie Vitale were the winners.

Brockport 4, Irondequoit 3

Singles: Philia Wood, Prophecy Wood and Berit Dauenhauer swept these matches for the Brockport Blue Devils (2-2 overall, 2-0 league/division).

Doubles: Sydney Horn and Delaney Szabo (B) won at first 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. Irondequoit Eagles (3-4, 0-1).

Webster Schroeder 4, Honeoye Falls-Lima 3

Singles: Madelyn Langley (HF-L), Nikol Kadesh (WS) and Jessica Fetter (WS) were the winners.

Doubles: Hazel Jokl and Ava Youngblut at first, Sydney Emerson and Amanda Wager at fourth won their matches for the Honeoye Falls-Lima Cougars (2-2, 0-1). Webster Schroeder Warriors (3-3, 1-1).

Canandaigua 5, Penfield 2

Doubles: Sydney Hartpence and Olivia Pagliano, Olivia Dramer and Addie Rudolph, Taylor Pennise and Abbie McKeegan and Katelyn Bentley with Agra Mashell swept these matches for Canandaigua (4-2, 2-0). Penfield Patriots (0-5, 0-1).

Hilton 7, Spencerport 0

Singles: Kathryn Helms won at first 4-6, 6-1, 6-1. Emma Lenhard won at second 6-0, 6-1, Hartley Lenhard at third 6-1, 6-1. Hilton Cadets (3-2, 1-1), Spencerport Rangers (2-4, 0-1).

Rush-Henrietta 6, Greece 1

Singles : Riley Brown (R-H), Mia Favalo (R-H) and Ann Tanski (G) were the winners of these matches. Rush-Henrietta Royal Comets (1-2, 1-0), Greece Storm (1-6, 0-1).

Gates Chili 4, Batavia 3

Singles: Nissa Vanham (GC) won at first 6-0, 7-5.

Doubles: Isabel Zoller and Arianna Rivera won at second, Marissa Hura and Kate Falk at third and Lily Kasperkoski with Catherine Tran at fourth for the Gates Chili Spartans (1-2). Batavia Blue Devils (1-4).

Pittsford Sutherland 7, Fairport 0

Doubles: Emma Hu and Allison Windisch defeated Sarah Grover and Livea Amadori at first 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 10-4. Sutherland Knights (6-1), Fairport Red Raiders (3-2).

Wayne County

Marion 2, Clyde-Savannah 2

Singles: Larisa Kotok (M) won at first, Avianna Miller (C-S) at second.

Doubles: Olivia Geil and Madison Secor (C-S) won at first, Leah McAdam and Patience Murray (M) at second. Marion Black Knights (1-4-2, 0-3-1), Clyde-Savannah Golden Eagles (0-6-1, 0-4-1).

Finger Lakes

Palmyra-Macedon 4, Midlakes 1

Singles: Austin Hager, Ella Eakins and Autumn Sloan swept these matches for the Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders (4-1 overall). Midlakes Screaming Eagles (3-3).

Geneva 5, Mynderse 0

Doubles: Sophie Augustine and Payce Chu-Lustig won at first, Kelly Miller and Moriah Pilet at second. Geneva Panthers (5-0 overall), Mynderse Blue Devils (4-1).

Marcus Whitman 4, Wayne 1

Singles: Hannah Gardner (MW) won at first 6-1, 6-2, Kloey Babcock (MW) at second 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Morgan Ellis and Emberly Heaven won at second 6-4, 6-0 for the Marcus Whitman Wildcats (2-3). Wayne Eagles (0-4-1).

Non league

Our Lady of Mercy 8, Bishop Kearney 0

Singles: Madelyn Goetz won at third 8-3, Gabriella Fornuto at fourth 8-0 and Maggie Cronmiller at fifth 8-0. Mercy Monarchs (4-2 overall), Bishop Kearney Kings (0-1).

Steuben Allegany Conference

Fillmore 3, Canisteo-Greenwood 2

Singles: Olivia Chu won at first 6-1, 6-2, Amy Majoros at second 6-1, 6-0 for the Fillmore Eagles (4-2, 4-2).

Doubles: Kristina Wilcox and Molly Mahoney (F) won at first 6-0, 7-5. Canisteo-Greenwood (1-4, 1-4)

Section V girls tennis results from Wednesday, September 14

Monroe County

Hilton 4, Fairport 3

Singles: Samantha Rava (F), Emma Lenhard (H) and Hartley Lenhard (H) were the winners.

Doubles: Katelyn Merle and Anna Kruppenbacher (F), Sarah Lissow and Elaina Gugliotta (H), Taylor Lawrence and Alyssa Ebenhoch (F) and the pair Mallory Heise and Jayleigh Esposito (H) won. Hilton Cadets (2-2 overall), Fairport Red Raiders (3-1).

Brockport 4, Webster Schroeder 3

Singles: Prophecy Wood (B), Nikol Kadesh (WS) and Cora Putnam (WS) won these matches.

Doubles: Delaney Szabo and Sydney Horn, Sophia Visconte and Rylee Pierce, plus Asia Howard and Emma Cuzzupoli won these matches for the Brockport Blue Devils (1-2, 1-0), Webster Schroeder (2-3, 0-1).

Victor 7, Irondequoit 0

Singles: Natalie Pipes, Megan Abott and Grace Woodworth won at first, second and third, respectively. Victor Blue Devils (3-0), Irondequoit Eagles (3-3).

Webster Thomas 6, Greece 1

Singles: Cassie Spencer (WT), Mady Kelly (WT) and Anna Tanski (G) won these matches. Webster Thomas Titans (3-2), Greece Storm (1-5).

Monroe County

Churchville-Chili 5, Eastridge 1

Doubles: Mckayla Werner and Jasmine Tolleson (E) won at first, Grace Stella and Ava Briggs (C-C) at second 7-6 (10-8), 6-3. Tori Zavatkay and Cora Seaburg (C-C) won at third, Carly Gallagher and Melissa Jong (C-C) at fourth. Churchville-Chili Saints (4-2, 1-0), Eastridge (0-5, 0-1).

Non league

Pittsford Sutherland 6, Our Lady of Mercy 1

Doubles: Grace Catalano and Lily Donner (OLM), Ella Libby and Jasmine Wu (PS), Olivia Qin and Amy Liu (PS) were the winners, along with Alyssa Turner and Tejasvi Vijay (PS). Sutherland Knights (5-1), Our Lady of Mercy Monarchs (3-2).

Finger Lakes

Mynderse 3, Penn Yan 2

Singles: Rachael Garvey (PY), Holly Marriott (M) and Leah Redding (M) won these matches.

Doubles: Faith Rhinehart and Clara Jacobs (M) won at first, Amanda Smith and Erin Clancy (PY) at second. Mynderse Blue Devils (4-0, 2-0), Penn Yan Mustangs (3-2, 1-1).

Midlakes 5, Newark 0

Singles: Kenzie Turner, Breanna Plante and Cassie Cook won the matches. Midlakes Screaming Eagles (3-2), Newark Reds (0-4).

Geneva 5, Wayne 0

Doubles: Payce Chu-Lustig and Kelly Miller won at first 6-0, 6-0. Sophie Augustine and Moriah Pilet won at second 6-2, 6-0. Geneva Panthers (4-0 overall, 2-0 league/division), Wayne Eagles (0-3-1, 0-1).

Palmyra-Macedon 5, Marcus Whitman 0

Singles: Austin Hager, Ella Eakins and Autumn Sloan were the winners.

Doubles: Erik Newcombe and Elise Tome won at first 3-6, 7-5, 6-1. Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders (3-1), Marcus Whitman Wildcats (1-3).

Harley Allendale Columbia 5, Waterloo 0

Doubles: Olivia Fries and Riley White won at first 6-2, 7-6 (7-4), Erica Liu and Isabel Goldstein at second 6-0, 6-0. HAC Wolves (2-1), Waterloo Tigers (1-5).

Wayne County

Lyons 3, Marion 1

Singles: Larisa Kotok (M), Kendra Stowell (L) and Samantha Figueroa (L) won their matches.

Doubles: Sharon Muir and Zoe Pittman (L) won the only match 6-1, 6-1. Lyons Lions (2-2, 2-1), Marion (1-4-1, 0-3).

Sodus 3, Clyde-Savannah 1

Singles: JoAnn Catalano (S), Genevieve VanDerBroek (S) and Emma Ames (C-S) won the matches.

Doubles: Madison Auxier and Sarah Hino (S) won at first 6-4, 6-4.

Steuben Allegany Conference

Alfred-Almond 3, Addison 2

Singles: Candy Zhou (A-A), Sophia Symeslatini (A-A) and Emmanuelle Grasset (A) were the winners.

Doubles: Beatrice Beaudry and Rose Schreiber won at first 6-4, 6-3 for the Alfred-Almond Eagles (4-0, 4-0). Addison Knights (0-5, 0-5).

Fillmore 5, Wayland-Cohocton 0

Doubles: Amy Majoros and Molly Mahoney won at first, Emma Hopkins and Annika Wiltsey at second. Fillmore Eagles (3-2, 3-2), Wayland-Cohocton Golden Eagles (1-2, 1-2).

Avoca/Prattsburgh/Hammondsport 3, Canisteo-Greenwood 2

Singles: Camryn Moore (A/P/H), Genevieve Dabby (A/P/H) and Alexis Fitzwater (A/P/H) won these matches. Avoca/Prattsburgh/Hammondsport (1-3, 1-3) Canisteo-Greenwood (1-3, 1-3).

Section V girls tennis results from Tuesday, September 13

Monroe County

Spencerport 5, Greece 2

Singles: Julia Callahan (S) won at first singles 6-3, 6-3, Mazie DeLuccio (G) def. Julianna Inclima at second 5-7, 6-2, 7-7. Third was a forfeit win for the Spencerport Rangers (2-3).

Doubles: Gretel Nuernberger and Kelly Nguyen (S) won at first 6-1, 4-6, 6-0.

Finger Lakes

Palmyra-Macedon 4, Marcus Whitman 1

Singles: Hannah Gardner (MW), Ella Eakins (PM) and Laney Massucco (PM) won the three matches.

Doubles: Elise Tome and Autumn Sloan won at first, Kaylie Murray and Erika Newcombe at second for the Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders (2-1 overall), Marcus Whitman Wildcats (1-2).

Midlakes 5, Waterloo 0

Doubles: Hannah Minns and Ella Schreader won at first 6-2, 6-0, Hailey Barber and Sydney Bell took second 6-0, 6-4. Midlakes Screaming Eagles (2-2 overall), Waterloo Tigers (1-4).

Mynderse Academy 5, Newark 0

Singles: Kirsten Lajewski, Holly Marriott and Arianne Mahoney won these matches with 6-0, 6-0 scores. Mynderse Academy Blue Devils (3-0 overall), Newark Reds (0-3).

Non league

Geneva 5, Lyons 0

Singles: Elisabeth Porchet defeated Emily Casalmir at first singles 6-1, 6-1. Amber Paynter def. Kendra Stowell at second 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. Jana Fladd won at third 7-6 (7-4, 6-3. Geneva Panthers (3-0), Lyons Lions (1-2).

Section V girls tennis results from Monday, September 12

Steuben Allegany Conference

Fillmore 4, Addison 1

Singles: Olivia Chiu (F) won at first 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: Amy Majoros and Molly Mahoney won at first for the Fillmore Eagles (2-2 overall, 2-2 league), Addison Knights (0-4, 0-4).

Wellsville 4, Canisteo-Greenwood 1

Singles: Samantha Bidzerkowny, Meagan Riley and Sarah Mattison won the matches for the Wellsville Lions (5-0 overall, 5-0 league), Canisteo-Greenwood (1-2, 1-2).

Wellsville 5, Canisteo-Greenwood 0

Doubles: Hanna Miles and Caitlin Bittell and the pair of Kelsey Seely and McKenna Wonderling won the matches for the Wellsville Lions (4-0 overall, 4-0 overall), Canisteo-Greenwood (1-1, 1-1).

Section V girls tennis results from Saturday, September 10

Non league

Clarence (Section VI) 4, Pittsford Sutherland 3

Singles: Julia Laspro (C) defeated Minjee Kim at first 6-0, 6-4. Ava Casell (C) def. Michelle Han at second 6-4, 6-3. Sofia Banifatemi (C) def. Allison Windisch 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Emma Hu and Shushu Wu (PS) def. Sahanna Varma and Alexis Majewski at first 6-3, 5-7, 10-5. Eleni Deck and Gianna Hallam (C) def. Ella Libby and Jasmine Wu at second 6-4, 6-3. Olivia Qin and Amy Liu (PS) def. Emma Brewer and Chelsea Fuchs at third 7-6 (7-5), 6-2. Sutherland Knights (4-1 overall record), Clarence (1-0).

Aquinas 3, Eastridge 2

Singles: Victoria Wheeler (E) defeated Kessa Sangasy at first, 6-0, 6-0. Aiyana Reed (AQ) def. Mckayla Werner at second 2-6, 6-2, 6-2. Analise Napoliatano (AQ) won at second.

Doubles: Ayer Evangeline and Bernier Olivia (E) won at first 6-3, 6-1. Oksana Dabrowny and Safia Kavnia (AQ) won at second. Aquinas (1-0 overall), Eastridge Lancers (0-4).

Monroe County

Churchville-Chili 6, Batavia 1

Singles: Ally Debo (B) def. Morgan Booth at first 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles: Joss Brenier and Grace Stella, Tori Zavatkay and Melissa Jong, Carley Gallagher and Julia Lennon, plus the pair Aurora Tuck and Ella Newton gave the sweep to the Churchville-Chili Saints (3-2 overall record). Batavia Blue Devils (1-3).

Section V girls tennis results from Friday, September 9

Non league

Aquinas 4, World of Inquiry 1

Singles: Marilena Diaz (WOI), Kessa Singletary (AQ) and Aiyana Reed (AQ) were the winners.

Doubles: Allison Klingensmith and Analise Napolitano (AQ) won at first for Aquinas (2-0), which picked up a forfeit win. World of Inquiry (1-2).

Pittsford Mendon 7, Our Lady of Mercy 0

Singles: Omika Patel defeated Ava Hartzell at first 6-2, 7-6, (7-0). Eshal Mobeen def. Caroline Fitzsimmons at second 6-3, 6-4. Rihanshi Agrawal won at third 6-1, 6-0. Mendon Vikings (4-0), Mercy Monarchs (3-1).

Monroe County

Fairport 7, Batavia 0

Singles: Samantha Rava, Livea Amadori and Anna Kruppenbacher swept these matches for the Fairport Red Raiders (3-0), Batavia Blue Devils (1-2).

Hilton 7, Greece 0

Singles: Kathryn Helms, Emma Lenhard and Hartley Lenhard won the matches.

Doubles: Mallory Heise and Jayleigh Esposito won at fourth 6-0, 6-1. Hilton Cadets (1-2 overall), Greece Storm (1-3).

Irondequoit 7, Penfield 0

Singles: Alley Armitage, Anna Harbin and Silvia Smith won their matches. Irondequoit Eagles (3-2 overall), Penfield Patriots (0-4).

Honeoye Falls-Lima 7, Rush-Henrietta 0

Singles: Madelyn Langley, Mary Repass and Paige Fazekas won the matches.

Doubles: Grace Casler and Amanda Wager won at fourth. HF-L Cougars (2-1), Rush-Henrietta Royal Comets (0-1).

Wayne County

North Rose-Wolcott 4, Sodus 1

Singles: JoAnn Catalano (S) won at first. North Rose-Wolcott's Kendra Balcom and Lauren Sears were the winners at second and third.

Doubles: EmmaLeigh Rose and Semaj Ford won at fourth. North Rose-Wolcott Cougars (5-0, 5-0 league/division), Sodus Spartans (2-1, 1-1).

Finger Lakes

Geneva 5, Newark 0

Singles: Elisabeth Porschet, Amber Paynter and Jana Fladd won these matches by scores of 6-0, 6-0. Geneva Panthers (1-0 league, 2-0 overall), Newark Reds (0-1, 0-1).

Midlakes 4, Wayne 1

Singles: Kenzie Turner, Breanna Plante and Cassie Cook won the matches for the Midlakes Screaming Eagles (1-2 overall).

Doubles: Cora Flannery and Isabella Staderman won at first for the Wayne Eagles (0-2-1).

Non league

Mynderse Academy 4, Clyde-Savannah 1

Singles: Kirsten Lajewski, Holly Marriott and Leah Redding won the singles matches. Mynderse Blue Devils (2-0).

Doubles: Olivia Geil and Madison Secor (C-S) won at first. Clyde-Savannah Golden Eagles (0-4).

Marcus Whitman 5, Marion 0

Singles: Hanna Gardner (MW) def. Paige VanAlstyne at first 6-0, 6-1, Koey Babcock at second and third for the Marcus Whitman Wildcats (1-1).

Doubles: Dalanie Kolz and Kiera Seely (MW) won at first, 6-0, 6-1. Marion Black Knights (1-3-1).

Steuben Allegany Conference

Wayland-Cohocton 3, Addison 2

Singles: Addison's Katherine Ames and Emmanuelle Grasset won at first and second. Savannah Allen (W-C) won at third, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Marissa Abbott and Lila Wolfanger (W-C) won at first. Second was a forfeit win for the Wayland-Cohocton Golden Eagles (1-1), Addison Knights (0-3).

Section V girls tennis results from Thursday, September 8

Monroe County

Spencerport, 5, Rush-Henrietta 2

Singles: Julia Callahan and Julianna Inclima won at first and second for the Spencerport Rangers (1-3 overall). The match at third was a forfeit win for Spencerport. Rush-Henrietta Royal Comets (0-2).

Brighton 7, Irondequoit 0

Singles: Leyla Tozin won at first 6-2, 6-0 and Elizabeth Norris at second 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Neila Mariano and Katie Vitale won at fourth 6-2, 6-0.

Fairport 4, Webster Schroeder 3

Singles: Fairport's Samantha Rava, Livea Amadori and Sarah Grover won the singles matches.

Doubles: Madison Danesh and Viana Tafoya (F) won at second. Fairport Red Raiders (2-0 overall), Webster Schroeder Warriors (2-2).

Churchville-Chili 5, Penfield 2

Singles: Isabel Roth (P) won at first 6-0, 6-0. Arianna Brodwin-Sipolis (P) won at second 6-1, 6-2. Ava Briggs (C-C) won at third 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles: Joss Breiner and Grace Stella (C-C) won at first and Tori Zavatkay and Cora Seaburg (C-C) at second. Churchville-Chili Saints (2-2 overall), Penfield Patirots (0-3).

Victor 7, Webster Thomas 0

Singles: Natalie Pipes def. Cassie Spencer at first 6-4, 6-2. Megan Abott def. Mady Kelly at second 6-2, 6-2. Grace Woodworth won at third 6-0, 6-0. Victor Blue Devils (2-0 overall record), Webster Thomas Titans (2-1).

Pittsford Mendon 7, Brockport 0

Doubles: Jessica Yao and Jenny Zhao won at first 6-2, 6-1. Sophie Khan and Vasundhara Jallgama won at second, Lena Tan and Samaira Bhatia at third. Mendon Vikings (3-0 overall), Brockport Blue Devils (0-2).

Pittsford Sutherland 6, Honeoye Falls-Lima 1

Singles: Minjee Kim on at first, Michelle Han at second and Shushu Wu at third for the Sutherland Knights (4-0 overall). Honeoye Falls-Lima Cougars (1-2).

Canandaigua 7, Gates Chili 0

Singles: Sydney Hartpence def. Nissa Vanham at first 6-1, 3-6, 11-9. Olivia Pagliano and Avery Owens won the remaining singles matches. Canandaigua (3-2 overall record), Gates Chili Spartans (0-2).

Batavia 5, Eastridge 2

Singles: Ally Debo (B) won at first 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles: May Schrader and Casey Tatarka (B) won at first 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. Lilyana Burk and Katelyn Witherow (B) won at second.

Finger Lakes

Waterloo 4, Newark 1

Singles: Maci Mueller (W) and Aryanna Mateo (W) won the matches that were played. The match at third was a forfeit win for the Waterloo Tigers (1-3 overall, 1-1 league), Newark Reds (0-2, 0-2).

Harley Allendale Columbia 5, Marcus Whitman 0

Doubles: Eric Liu and Riley White won at first 6-3, 6-2. Isabel Goldstein and Olivia Fries won at second 6-1, 6-2. Harley Allendale Columbia Wolves (1-1 overall record), Marcus Whitman Wildcats (0-1).

Penn Yan 3, Palmyra-Macedon 2

Singles: Rachel Garvey (PY) won at first 6-1, 6-1 and Adelyn Emerson (PY) at second 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles: Rayna Rios and Natalie Koen (PY) def. Elise Tome and Autumn Sloan won at first 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Mynderse Academy 4, Midlakes 1

Singles: Kirsten Lajewski, Holley Marriott and Leah Redding won the three singles matches for Mynderse (1-0 overall).

Doubles: Faith Rhinehart and Romona Goncz (Myn) won at first 6-3, 6-2. Hailey Barber and Sydney Bell (Mid) won at second. Midlakes Screaming Eagles (0-2).

Wayne County

Lyons 4, Clyde-Savannah 1

Singles: Emily Casalmir, Kendra Stowell and Samantha Figueroa won the singles matches for the Lyons Lions (1-1 overall, 1-1 league). Clyde-Savannah Golden Eagles (0-3, 0-2).

Non-league

Sodus 3, Wayne 2

Singles: JoAnn Catalano (S) won at first. Lorelai Eaton (W) won at second.

Doubles: Isabella Stadermann and Cora Flannery (W) def. Madison Auxier and Sarah Hino 6-2, 3-6, 7-5. Sodus Spartans (2-0 overall record) had two forfeit wins. Wayne Eagles (0-1-1).

Steuben Allegany Conference

Alfred-Almond 3, Fillmore 2

Singles: Olivia Chiu (F) def. Sophia Symeslatini at first 6-4, 6-4. Anna Yarnal (A-A) won at second and Beatrice Beaudry (A-A) at third.

Doubles: Amy Majoros and Molly Mahoney (F) won at first 6-3, 6-4. Rose Schreiber and Eleanor Drizeski (A-A) won at second 6-3, 6-1. Alfred-Almond Eagles (3-0 overall, 3-0 league/division), Fillmore Eagles (1-2, 1-2).

Canisteo-Greenwood 4, Addison 1

Singles: Trinity Tigner (C-G) def. Katherine Ames at first 6-1, 7-6 (8-6). Karlee Boutelle (A) won at second 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles: Aliyah Tigner and Mackenzie Clark (C-G) won at first, Serenity Sanford and Amelia Stewart (C-G) at second. Canisteo-Greenwood (1-0 overall, 1-0 league/division), Addison Knights (0-2, 0-2).

Avoca/Hammondsport/Prattsburgh 3, Wellsville 2

Singles: Camryn Moore (A/H/P) def. Meagan Riley at first 6-2, 3-6, 7-5. Genevieve Dabby (A/H/P) won at second, Sarah Mattison (W) at third.

Doubles: Hanna Miles at Catilin Bittell (W) took the first slot, but Avoca/Hammondsport/Prattsburgh won the second via forfeit.

Section V girls tennis results from Wednesday, September 7

Monroe County

Fairport 6, Penfield 1

Singles: Samantha Rava (F) defeated Isabel Roth at first 6-1, 6-1. Arianna Brodwin-Sipols (P) won at second 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles: Katelyn Merle and Sarah Grover (F) won at first 6-1, 6-2. Viana Tafoya and Alyssa Ebenhoch (F) won at second 6-0, 6-1. Regan Gee and Taylor Lawrence (F) won at third, Alyssa Ebenhoch and Samara Bhattacharya at fourth. Fairport Red Raiders (1-0 overall record), Penfield Patriots (0-2).

Churchville-Chili 4, Spencerport 3

Singles: Julia Callahan (S) won at first 6-1, 6-0. Abriela Agnello (C-C) won at second 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Grace Stealla and Joss Breiner (C-C) won at first 6-3, 6-4.

Greece 5, Batavia 2

Singles: Erin McMichael (G) won at first singles 6-4, 6-1. Kelsey Kirkwood (B) won at second 6-2, 6-0. Mazie DeLuccio (G) won at third 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: Calleigh Tracz and Lucille Davis (G) won at second 6-4, 6-1.

Pittsford Mendon 7, Webster Schroeder 0

Singles: Omika Patel defeated Audrey China at first 6-2, 7-6 (7-2). Eshal Mobeen def. Nikol Kadesh at second 4-6, 6-4, 10-8. Rihanshi Agrawal won at third 6-0, 6-0.

Pittsford Sutherland 6, Irondequoit 1

Singles: Minjee Kim (PS) won at first 6-0, 6-0. Michelle Han (PS) won at second 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles: Emma Hu and Allison Windisch (PS) def. Alexis GIts and Emma Rovet at first 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. Dinlin Chen and Norah DeMayo (I) won at fourth 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.

Non league

Our Lady of Mercy 5, Brockport 2

Singles: Prophecy Wood (B) def. Caroline Fitzsimmons 6-1, 7-5. Ava Hartzell (OLM) won at second 6-1, 6-0. Sophia Fietkiewicz (OLM) won at third 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles: Grace Catalano and Lily Donner (OLM) 6-2, 6-2 won at first 6-2, 6-2.

Wayne County

Marion 3, Waterloo 2

Singles: Larisa Kotok (M) won at first 6-0, 6-0. Paige Van Alstyne (M) won at second 6-4, 6-1. Hope Hansen (M) won at third 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: Aryanna Mateo and Maci Mueller (W) won at first 6-0, 6-0. Marion Black Knights (1-2-1 overall record). Waterloo (0-3).

Section V girls tennis results from Tuesday, September 6

Monroe County

Brighton 7, Webster Thomas 0

Singles: Elizabeth Norris won at first 6-2, 6-0, while Kylie Mariano won at second 6-0, 6-1. Brighton Bruins (2-0), Webster Thomas Titans (2-2).

Canandaigua 6, Eastridge 1

Singles: Sydney Hartpence (C) won at first 6-3, 6-2. Olivia Pagliano (C) won at second 6-3, 6-1. Jasmine Tolleson (E) won at third 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles: Addie Rudolph and Olivia Dramer won at first 6-2, 6-0. Canandaigua (2-2 overall), Eastridge Lancers (0-2).

Wayne County

North Rose-Wolcott 4, Clyde-Savannah 1

Singles: Lily Bundy (NR-W) won at first 6-4, 6-2. Kenda Balcom and Lauren Sears also won their singles matches for the Cougars (3-0 overall, 3-0 league).

Doubles: Olivia Geil and Madison Secor (C-S) won at first 6-0, 6-0. Clyde-Savannah Golden Eagles (0-2 overall, 0-1).

Finger Lakes

Penn Yan 5, Waterloo 0

Singles: Anella Tillman won at third 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Amanda Smith and Natalie Koen won at first 6-0, 6-1. Aubrey Flores and Erin Clancy won at second 6-1, 7-5. Penn Yan Mustangs (1-0 league/division, 2-1 overall), Waterloo (0-1, 0-2).

Steuben Allegany Conference

Alfred-Almond 4, Avoca/Hammondsport/Prattsburgh 1

Singles: Camryn Moore (A/H/P) def. Candy Zhou (A-A) at first 6-0, 4-6, 6-1. Sophia Symeslatini (A-A) def. Genevieve Dabby (A/H/P) at second 6-3, 6-4. Anna Yarnal (A/H/P) won at third 6-0, 6-0. Alfred-Almond (2-0 overall, 2-0 league/division), Avoca/Hammondsport/Prattsburgh (0-2, 0-2).

Wellsville 4, Fillmore 1

Singles: Olivia Chiu (F) def. Meagan Riley at first 6-2, 6-2. Samantha Bidzerkowny (W) def. Kali White at second 6-1, 6-1. Sarah Mattison (W) won at third 6-1, 6-0.

Section V girls tennis results from Friday, September 2

Non league

Our Lady of Mercy 6, Harley Allendale Columbia 1

Singles : Sophia Carling (HAC) defeated Ava Hartzell at first 6-3, 6-2. Caroline Fitzsimmons (OLM) def. Ellie Swan at second 6-3, 6-2. Gabriella Fornuto (OLM) def. Sybille Michel at third 7-6 (7-5), 6-2. Mercy Monarchs (2-0 overall record), HAC Wolves (0-1).

Monroe County

Irondequoit 5, Churchville-Chili 2

Singles: Alley Armitage (I) def. Morgan Booth at first 6-0, 6-0. Alexis Gits (I) def. Abriela Agnello at second 6-4, 7-5.

Doubles: Grace Stella and Joss Brenier def. Annika Dence and Emma Jane Chalone at first 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 12-10.

Section V girls tennis results from Thursday, September 1

Monroe County

Brighton 7, Hilton 0

Singles: Leyla Tozin, Kylie Mariano and Chandhana Ravi won the singles matches. Brighton Bruins (1-0 overall record), Hilton Cadets (0-2).

Webster Thomas 6, Eastridge 0

Singles: Cassie Spencer defeated Mckayla Werner at first 6-2, 6-1. Mady Kelly won at second 6-0, 6-0, Maloney LaJuett at third 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: Abby Rich and Destinee LaJuett won at first 6-0, 6-0. Thomas Titans (2-0 overall record, 1-0 Division III). Eastridge Lancers (0-1, 0-1).

Webster Schroeder 7, Churchville-Chili 0

Singles: Audrey China def. Morgan Booth at first 6-1, 6-0; Nikol Kadesh won at second 6-0, 6-0. Analise Alexander defeated Ava Briggs at third 6-3, 7-6 (7-5). Schroeder Warriors (2-0 overall), Churchville-Chili Saints (0-1).

Honeoye Falls-Lima 7, Gates Chili 0

Singles: Madelyn Langley at first and Mary Repass at second won won 6-0, 6-0. Paige Fezekas won at third 6-0, 6-2. HF-L Cougars (1-0 overall), Gates Chili Spartans (0-1).

Pittsford Sutherland 7, Canandaigua 0

Doubles: Emma Hu and Allison Windisch won at first 6-1, 6-2. Ella Libby and Jasmine Wu took the match at second 6-0, 6-0. Olivia Qin and Olivia Vorrasi won at third 6-1, 6-2. Alyssa Turner and Tejasvi Vijay were the winners at fourth 6-2, 6-3. Sutherland Knights (2-0 overall), Canandaigua (1-2 overall).

Pittsford Mendon 7, Spencerport 0

Singles: Omika Patel def. Julia Callahan at first 6-2, 6-0. Eshal Mobeen won at second 6-0, 6-0. Mendon Vikings (1-0 overall), Spencerport Rangers (0-2).

Irondequoit 7, Greece 0

Singles: Alley Armitage won at first 6-3, 6-1. Anna Harbin won at second 6-0, 6-2. Ava Zani def. Mazie De Luccio 6-7 (11-13), 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4). Irondequoit Eagles (1-0 overall), Greece (0-2).

Wayne County

Marion 2, Wayne 2

Singles: Larisa Kotok (M) won at first 6-0, 6-0. Paige VanAlstyne (M) def. Lorelai Eaton at second 6-3, 7-6 (8-6). Cora Flannery (W) def. Hope Hansen at third 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles: Alayna Smith and Isabella Stadermann (W) won at first, forfeit. Marion Black Knights (0-2-1 overall), Wayne Eagles (0-0-1).

Steuben/Allegany Conference

Alfred Almond 5, Wayland-Cohocton 0

Singles: Candy Zhou def. Virginia Carr at first 6-1, 6-0. Sophia Symeslatini won at second 6-0, 6-1, Anna Yarnall at third 6-0, 6-0. Alfred-Almond Eagles (1-0 overall, 1-0 division). Wayland-Cohocton Eagles (0-1, 0-1).

Fillmore 4, Avoca-Hammondsport-Prattsburgh 1

Singles: Olivia Chiu (F) def. Camryn Moore at first singles 3-6, 7-5, 6-2. Genevieve Dabby (A-H-P) won at second 6-0, 6-0. Kristina Wilcox (F) won at third 6-0, 6-0. Fillmore Eagles (1-0, 1-0), A-H-P (0-1).

Wellsville 5, Addison 0

Singles: Meagan Riley def. Karlee Boutelle at first 6-2, 6-0. Samantha Bidzerkowny won at second 6-0, 6-1, Sarah Mattison at third 6-1, 6-3. Wellsville Lions (1-0), Addison Knights (0-1).

Non league

Geneva 5, Clyde-Savannah 0

Singles: Elisabeth Porschet and Amber Paynter won the first two singles matches 6-0, 6-0. Jana Fladd won at third 6-1, 6-0. Geneva Panthers (1-0 overall), Clyde-Savannah (0-1).

Section V girls tennis results from Wednesday, August 31

Monroe County

Canandaigua 4, Hilton 3

Doubles: The teams Sydney Hartpence and Olivia Pagliano, Addie Rudolph and Olivia Dramer, Katelyn Bentley and Rhiannon Reynolds and Taylor Pennise with Abbie McKeegan won the match for Canandaigua (1-1 overall record).

Singles: Kathryn Helms, Emma Lenhard and Hartley Lenhard won the singles matches for the Hilton Cadets (0-1).

Webster Thomas 5, Penfield 2

Singles: Cassie Spencer (WT) defeated Isabel Roth at first 6-0, 6-1. Mady Kelly won at second 6-0, 6-0. Gabriella Baker (P) won at third 7-5, 6-2.

Doubles: Abby Rich and Destinee LaJuett (WT) won at first 6-3, 6-2; Webster Thomas Titans (1-0 overall record); Penfield Patriots (0-1).

Pittsford Sutherland 5, Spencerport 0

Singles: Minjee Kim defeated Kelly Nguyen at first 6-0, 6-0; Shushu Wu won at second 6-0, 6-0. Knights (1-0 overall record), Spencerport Rangers (0-1).

Webster Schroeder 7, Greece 0

Singles: Audrey China def. Erin McMichael at first 6-0, 6-0. Cora Putnam def. Mazie De Luccio at third 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Doubles: Piper Alexander and Maya Pascuzzi won at first 6-3, 6-1.

Wayne County

North Rose-Wolcott 3, Marion 1

Singles: Larisa Kotok (M) def. Lily Bundy at first 6-1, 6-1. Kendra Balcom (NR-W) won at second 6-1, 6-1. EmmaLeigh Rose (NR-W) def. Hope Hansen at third 7-6, (7-2), 2-6, 6-4. North Rose-Wolcott (2-0 overall, 2-0 league record), Marion Black Knights (0-2, 0-2).

Sodus 4, Lyons 1

Singles: JoAnn Catalano (S) def. Emily Casalmir at first 6-2, 6-2. Kendra Stowell (L) won at second 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Sarah Hino and Madison Auxier (S) def. Zoe Pittman and Sharon Muir at first 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 7-5.

Finger Lakes

Penn Yan 5, Midlakes 0

Singles: Rachael Garvey def. Kenzie Turner at first 6-3, 6-0. Adelyn Emerson won at second 6-0, 6-1. Anella Tillman won at third 6-0, 6-2.

Palmyra-Macedon 5, Waterloo 0

Singles: Austin Hager def. Maci Mueller at first 6-2, 6-2. Shannon Dunlap won at second and Ella Eakins at third 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Elise Tome and Autumn Sloan won at first 6-1, 6-2. Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders (1-0 overall record), Waterloo (0-1).

Section V girls tennis results from Tuesday, August 30

Monroe County

Victor 5, Canandaigua 1

Singles: Natalie Pipes (V) won at first 6-0, 6-0; Megan Abott (V) at second 6-0, 6-1; Grace Woodworth (V) at third. Victor Blue Devils (1-0 overall record).

Doubles: Katelyn Bentley at Holly Thiel (C) won at fourth 6-2, 6-3. Canandaigua (0-1).

Non-league

Our Lady of Mercy 5, Penn Yan 0

Singles: Ava Hartzell def. Rachael Garvey at first 6-1, 6-1; Caroline Fitzsimmons won at second 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles: Grace Catalano and Lily Donner won at first 6-1, 6-0.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V girls tennis for the 2022 season