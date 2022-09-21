ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
NPR

Russians protested in dozens of cities against Putin's military draft

MOSCOW — Russians again protested against President Vladimir Putin's decision to draft additional forces for his struggling military operation in Ukraine — holding scattered demonstrations in dozens of cities across Russia on Saturday despite threats of arrest and a heavy police presence. As nightfall set, over 700 people...
PROTESTS
NPR

Russians against the war seek refuge in Turkey

In Russia, there are long lines along the border and flights out of the country are sold out as men of military age try to get out. The exodus follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to mobilize tens of thousands of reservists after the Russian military lost ground to Ukraine's counteroffensive. Many of those fleeing are headed to Turkey, one of the few countries that allows Russians to come in without a visa. NPR's Fatma Tanis was at Istanbul's main airport.
POLITICS
NPR

Russian men are flying to Turkey to avoid military service in Ukraine

There are long car lines at Russian border crossings. Airplane flights out of the country are sold out or skyrocketing in price. This is after the Kremlin announced this week that Russia will be partially mobilizing hundreds of thousands of reservists to bolster their forces in Ukraine. NPR's Fatma Tanis is in Istanbul, where flights from Russia have been arriving with men trying to avoid military service. She spoke with some of them and joins us now.
POLITICS
NPR

Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine begin illegal referendums

Referendums began in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine today. The voting is illegal under both Ukrainian and international law. But that hasn't stopped Moscow from going through with it. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Voting began in parts of occupied Ukraine at 8 o'clock local time. The Russian news agency TASS says they...
POLITICS
NPR

Japan's treatment of Ukrainians contrasts with its prior refugee policy

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Non-English language spoken). ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: Recently arrived Ukrainians are learning basic Japanese to help them navigate life in a new country. Around 1,800 have fled the war and come to Japan, and around 70 have settled in the port city of Yokohama. Among them is 29-year-old Sergei Litvinov, a trained chef. He says his love of Japanese culture drew him here.
POLITICS
NPR

Italy appears likely to elect its most right wing leader since World War II

GIORGIA MELONI: (Speaking Italian). ADAM RAINEY, BYLINE: Giorgia Meloni's Twitter feed is full of scenes like this, taking the stage in Italian cities across the country. They all look similar - dozens, sometimes hundreds of people waving flags for her Brothers of Italy party as she sprints to the stage. Milan, Palermo, Genoa - the feed is like a map of Italy meant to show her national, not just nationalist appeal. Although her party has roots in Italy's postwar neo-fascist movement, Meloni, who is 45, is making great pains to distance herself from fascism.
ELECTIONS
NPR

Why authorities can't quell the protests in Iran

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Professor Nahid Siamdoust of the University of Texas at Austin's Department of Middle Eastern Studies about large popular protests in Iran. A protest that began over women's headscarves in Iran represents something more. Iranian authorities have tried for days to stop demonstrations after a woman died in police custody. Instead, the protests have grown. And we have a perspective today on why that would be. We called Nahid Siamdoust. She's a former journalist who covered Iran and now teaches at the University of Texas at Austin, which means she can speak more freely than many in Iran can. She has followed the story of Mahsa Amini, a woman who traveled to the capital city, Tehran.
PROTESTS
NPR

Politics chat: How inflation, midterms and Trump will affect the Jan. 6 hearing

And this week's January 6 hearing lands amidst political tensions that are even more heightened. Midterms are just over a month away and, you know, it's just control of Congress at stake. For some perspective, we're joined by NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez. Hi, Franco. FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE:...
POTUS
NPR

The Iranian government plans to use military force on protestors

The Iranian government says the military will be deployed to quell protests that have continued this past week, sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody. Twenty-two-year-old Mahsa Amini died after being arrested over an allegation of improper attire. State media reports some 35 people have been killed in the unrest. NPR's Peter Kenyon has been covering this story from Istanbul.
PROTESTS
NPR

Italy braces for far-right victory in elections

And now to Italy, where voting is set for tomorrow in one of the most consequential elections for the country in decades. Public opinion polls show that a far-right party, the Brothers of Italy, is expected to win the most votes. Its leader, a young firebrand named Giorgia Meloni, seems poised to be Italy's first female prime minister and the first to come from the far right since fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. NPR's Joanna Kakissis is in Rome following developments, and she's with us now. Joanna, welcome. Thanks so much for joining us.
ELECTIONS

