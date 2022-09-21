Read full article on original website
WFAA
25 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Catch a show or celebrate Oktoberfest!
DALLAS — Yeah, I get it. It's super hot, it's definitely fall, but it certainly doesn't feel like it. I've already complained to Delkus about this. But with the start of Fall comes tons celebrations and events for the, hopefully, cooler weather and the annual holidays it brings. Those events kick off this weekend, so let's run down the best of the best.
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
Dallas Observer
Southern Classic Daiquiri Factory
There are more than 60 daiquiris on the menu here, and the names are half the fun. Ever wondered what Love Field Frozen Over tastes like? If you answered yes, seek help, but it's actually a hurricane with tangerine, blue lemonade and peach. The Cliff is Long Island iced tea with blue lemonade, purple rain and tangerine. Dine-in or to-go, you can buy sizes ranging from 16 ounces to half gallons. The debauchery to follow is limitless.
Dallas Observer
Roots Southern Table
Tiffany Derry is the James Beard-nominated chef responsible for Roots Southern Table, a Southern-inspired field-to-table. full-scale restaurant that wants to remind you of its homestyle roots. The menu boasts green tomatoes, grilled mushrooms, grits, gumbo and cornbread, but the crown jewel is the duck-fat-fried whole chicken that is brined and fried to a golden crust with a perfect level of crispness. It comes with biscuits and a bottle of hot sauce. Juicy, delicious, full of Southern love, this can feed two to four.
Dallas Observer
Nate's Seafood & Steakhouse
Nate's Seafood & Steakhouse is a family-owned business that has been serving some of the best Cajun food to Dallas since 1988. The original owner, Nate, is from Lafayette in the heart of Louisiana's Cajun country. He is semi-retired now but has handed down the restaurant and recipes to other members of his family. From crawfish etouffee, seafood gumbo, boiled crawfish, po'-boys and signature dishes such as Stuffed Flounder Atchafalaya or Grilled Redfish Canal, this is one of the few places to get dishes like those back on the bayou. Any good Cajun also knows that boiled crawfish is not meant to be served in a plastic bag. Nate's is one of the few local places that serves them properly in a plastic tray, and if you like your mudbugs with an extra kick, be sure to order them with turbo seasoning.
CandysDirt.com
Impeccable Design Defines This Dallas Bluffview Home
Just north of Dallas’s bustling Lemmon Avenue, Bluffview boasts some of the most unique homes in North Texas. This tight-knit community exudes Americana with architectural aesthetics that call to mind mid-century class mixed with a modern feel. Here, the beautiful shores of Bachman Lake abute the bustling shopping and dining districts that make Dallas so unique.
Dallas Observer
Cindi's New York Deli and Restaurant
If Dallas had a comfort food spot, this landmark deli would be it. Hungry, tired, anxious? Slide into a booth and dive into the extensive menu that offers everything from pancakes to patty melts, pastrami sandwiches to matzo ball soup. They bake breads, pastries and bagels in-house, all of which are available at the counter to take home. Service is always quick, although they don't mind if you linger. There are four restaurants across North Texas now collectively pulling in 4.5 stars from more than 5,000 reviews. It's legend.
Dallas Observer
Jimmy's Food Store
Jimmy's, of course, is more than a sandwich shop. It's a small grocery store that sells Italian wines, cheeses, snacks and olive oils that's also a full deli selling house-made sausages, sauces, pizzas, lasagnas and meatballs. There is even a wine-tasting room in the back. The freshly prepared sandwiches, such as the Italian sub, muffuletta, Calabrese and Italian beef, are unmatched in Dallas. Seating is limited, lines can be long, and parking is always a challenge, but nothing this good is easy.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Richardson, TX
Richardson is an upscale Texas city, located mostly in the northern part of Dallas County with some of its territory reaching into Collin County. It’s a cosmopolitan city, being the headquarters of many Chinese cultural organizations and the Indian Association of North Texas. Richardson prides itself on being a hub of arts, culture and education. The biggest center of industry here would be insurance of all types. Of course, it’s also the birthplace of many comedians, so it has its light side too.
Best of Dallas 2022: These are the best restaurants in Dallas
There really is something for everyone in Dallas, whether that be burgers, pizza, Mexican food, you name it.
getnews.info
The Top-Rated Roofing Contractor In Dallas, TX
The Berman Group LLC is a reputable roofing and remodeling contractor in Dallas, TX. They take pride in the experience that the team brings to the table to ensure every project is done right and to maximize the claim of its client’s homes. The team is ready to take on your project since they are fully insured, work with other companies for insurance claim maximization, offer a free inspection, have a proven track record, and are experience-driven.
Best of Dallas 2022: These are the best neighborhoods in Dallas
There's a reason so many people are moving to North Texas from across the country. The cost of living compared to other metros of this size is affordable and Dallas is home to some beautiful neighborhoods.
WFAA
Terry Bradshaw’s 744-acre ranch north of DFW is back on the market for $22.5M
THACKERVILLE, Okla. — An Oklahoma ranch north of Dallas-Fort Worth owned by NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw is back on the market for $22.5 million after a deal with a would-be buyer was ruled an incompletion. The 744-acre ranch roughly 70 miles north of...
dallasexpress.com
Homeless Claim Dallas is a Destination City
Talk to a homeless person from Texas for any amount of time, and one will quickly learn Dallas has a reputation as a destination city for vagrants. Several recently told The Dallas Express that from Garland to Galveston, the homeless know Dallas is a place with little public harassment, a passive police department, and city officials tolerant of panhandling.
Dallas' Williams Chicken expanding outside Texas
A chain of fried chicken restaurants based in North Texas is expanding outside the state. The first Williams Chicken location opened in 1987 in southern Dallas, and Founder Hiawatha Williams now has 40 restaurants across Texas with 500 employees.
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Willie D's takes over the former Uno Mas space on Henderson Avenue, bringing South Texas vibes to the area. (Photo by Kathy Tran) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: an upscale Italian spot from the owners of Shinsei near Inwood Village, stunning new sushi in Uptown, and South Texas-inspired fare and cocktails on Henderson Avenue.
Report says the best empanadas in Texas can be found at this Fort Worth restaurant
We feel an obligation to let you know where in the world you can get the best of any food, and we feel even more inclined to do so when the Lone Star State is involved.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GONG, XUN; MALE; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD;...
More than 10 Texas taco spots reportedly serve the best tacos in the country
When it comes to Texas cuisine a few food items come to mind, barbecue and Tex-Mex. There's no doubt some of the best of these two food worlds can be found anywhere in the Lone Star State.
CW33 NewsFix
What to expect from Plano Balloon Festival this weekend
DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season is starting off with a bang in North Texas as the 2022 Plano Balloon Festival will take flight starting Thursday, September 22, and ending on Sunday, Sep. 25. This will be the 41st year of ballooning in Plano and Collin County, according to...
