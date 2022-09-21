ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Related
Some Florida Hotels Offering Discounted Rates for Hurricane Evacuees

As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, we’re starting to see city governments and tourist destinations take precautions. We’ve been watching the weather closely as cities issue evacuation notices to residents and Disney World starts preparing for the possibility of severe weather hitting the theme parks. But if you’re one of the Florida residents who needs to evacuate and get to safety, we’ve got some important news for you.
What to Know if a Hurricane Might Impact Your Orlando Vacation

Every few years, a hurricane comes to Florida. For visitors to Disney World, Universal Orlando, and other local tourist attractions, that can mean vacation disruption. This post covers resources to help you answer questions about how your travel may be impacted. We don’t have the storm-specific information you need right here — but we can help you to find it quickly.
Brightline Expansion ‘Near’ Disney World, Universal Hits Major Milestone

Florida’s high-speed passenger rail service is one less bureaucratic hurdle away from providing transportation to Guests looking to experience Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort. Starting out by providing commuter service to the Southeast Corridor of the Sunshine State between Miami and West Palm Beach, the private...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Storm Strengthens to Hurricane Ian As It Nears Florida

Tropical Storm Ian has officially become a hurricane. We’ve been watching for updates on this storm for several days now, as Orlando and much of Florida remain in the cone of uncertainty. We’ve shared updates on what Disney is doing to prepare for the storm, changes made at the Orlando Airport in anticipation of the storm, and what you need to know if you’ll be cruising during hurricane season. Here’s the latest update and what you need to know.
Hurricane Ian Causing Precautionary Changes at Orlando Airport

Hurricanes are known to impact Florida almost every year, and the season is not yet over. In fact, we’ve seen several storms to watch lately, like Fiona and Gaston, and now, there’s a new tropical depression that could potentially be on its way to Florida. So, if you’re flying into Orlando soon, you need to be aware of some changes that have been made due to the weather.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TOP TEN THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This is our latest rundown of the top ten things you need to know this week, in Orlando’s downtown “bungalow neighborhoods,” and some bonus headlines you may have missed. City Hall is considering updating what is and isn’t a nightclub and it could have some very serious...
🍰Highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2 hurricane | Florida deputy struck,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s how Central Florida schools are handling Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list about how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. As of Monday morning, Ian was southwest of Grand Cayman on a projected path toward Florida’s west coast, bringing potential storm impacts to Central Florida. Lake...
Dover Shores Shopping Center — A town unto itself

You would be forgiven for driving by the Dover Shores Shopping Center on Curry Ford Road and assuming it was just another strip mall. But there’s something special at Dover Shores. After we wrote several Community Paper stories about unique businesses located there, it became apparent that the Dover...
