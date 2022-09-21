SAINT PETER, Minn. — The Saint Benedict Bennies dealt Gustavus a 4-0 setback in Saturday’s MIAC competition at the Gustie Soccer Field. Both teams battled scoreless in the first half until Emily Cavanaugh opened the scoring for the Bennies, putting in a rebound off of Gustie goalkeeper Abby Goodno (Sr., Little Canada) to take the lead 29 minutes into the first half. The Gusties held the edge in shots through the first 45, with nine shots to Saint Benedict’s four, but wasn’t able to convert on any of their offensive opportunities.

