San Antonio family created Fritos corn chip empire nearly a century ago
Is this why we love Frito pie?
KSAT 12
San Antonio named third best city in the US for tacos in 2022, study says
SAN ANTONIO – We may be on the heels of Austin, but San Antonio is still one of the best places in the US for tacos, according to a new study. Whether you’re an SA native or are just visiting, the Alamo City is a prime spot for all things tacos at all times of the day -- breakfast, lunch and dinner.
SAISD high school teacher accused of inappropriately texting former student
The former student reported the messages, police said.
SAISD teacher arrested for sending 'inappropriate' texts to high school student in another district, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A 35-year-old SAISD teacher accused of sending "inappropriate text messages" to a high school student was arrested Friday, authorities say. According to officials with the Cibolo Police Department, the victim on Thursday reported the messages allegedly sent by Thomas Rivera to an administrator at Steele High School in Cibolo, where Rivera used to teach. A police investigation ensued, culminating in Rivera being taken into custody at Lanier High School "without incident."
Power restored at Northside ISD campuses that were previously experiencing power outages
SAN ANTONIO — Power was out at several Northside Independent School District campuses on Friday morning due to a CPS Energy related issue, the district said. The district posted on Facebook that Brandeis High School, Stinson Middle School and Steubing Elementary School were experiencing the outages. There was a partial outage at May Elementary School.
mycanyonlake.com
Comal Schools, County Offices Close Friday for Biggest County Fair in Central Texas
All Comal County schools, county and City of New Braunfels offices will close Friday in observance of the Comal County Fair Day holiday. The fair parade winds its way through New Braunfels beginning at 9 a.m. The route runs from S. Seguin Avenue. to Main Plaza then on to E....
San Antonio Councilman Mario Bravo faces likely rebuke for outburst at fellow council member
A blowup by Bravo ahead of a city budget vote reportedly left council colleague Ana Sandoval, his former romantic parter, in tears.
seguintoday.com
2022 Guadalupe County Fair Guide now available
(Seguin) — The countdown to this year’s Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo begins with the arrival of the new Guadalupe County Fair Guide. The Guadalupe County Fair Association and Seguin Radio KWED/Seguin Daily News have again teamed up to bring the community the one and only official fair catalog.
Houston Chronicle
A girl survived a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. Then she vanished in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO — For years Riaz Sardar Khil, a soldier with the Afghan army, assisted U.S. troops during their mission overseas. He was rewarded with an immigration visa to start a new life in America. Three years ago, Sardar, his wife and a newborn daughter resettled in a sprawling apartment complex in a working-class neighborhood in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
‘Rarest, most aggressive form of brain tumor’: Cancer survivor shares journey before Head for the Cure in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The 9th annual Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk in San Antonio will be held this Saturday to raise funds and awareness for people battling brain cancer. DJ Stewart, a 31-year-old Kansas City man who bravely shared his battle in an intimate documentary seen around the world, will be in San Antonio to meet with other survivors and families.
All the places in the San Antonio area to celebrate Oktoberfest
Don't forget your dirndls and lederhosen.
NYT reports San Antonio girl survived a suicide bomber before vanishing
She was last seen in December in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Thursday, September 22, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, our fall kick-off week continues with pumpkin spice ice cream, bierfest, fall hairstyles, The Big Give SA and a tribute to ‘90s music. It’s how South Texas does fall, y’all! We’re making pumpkin spice ice cream with Paletas Dinos for those still 90°+ days.
San Antonio's Castro brothers throwing annual birthday bash Thursday at West Side bar
The political powerhouses took a two-year break from their public birthday celebration during the pandemic, but now it's back.
KSAT 12
San Antonio hotel makes list of spookiest in the country, according to Hotels.com
SAN ANTONIO – It’s spooky season, and sure, you could visit a “haunted house” attraction, or you could spend time at a place that many people swear is actually haunted. A San Antonio hotel has made the list of the most-haunted hotels in the country. The...
San Antonio Current
25 corn mazes and pumpkin patches within driving distance of San Antonio
South Texas may not get very much "fall weather," but we still can have plenty of fall fun. To that end, we rounded up pumpkin patches and corn mazes in San Antonio and the Hill Country that are perfect places to enjoy autumn — whether you road trip it to a farm for a big day of activities or just swing by a pumpkin patch for some gourds to liven up your seasonal home decor.
KSAT 12
Only ONE San Antonio restaurant made Yelp’s list of top 100 taco spots in the US
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is the city of tacos so it’s surprising that only one location made Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in the U.S. Yelp, a user-review website for restaurants and various businesses, announced that Sangria on the Burg came in a No. 51 on the list.
Game wardens name longtime San Antonio eatery Van’s Restaurant in illegal shark fin investigation
State officials at first declined to name the restaurant involved in the criminal probe.
Black's BBQ, Rancho 181: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
From alleged accounting snafus to grand openings, our top stories this week spanned multiple areas of food and beverage business.
