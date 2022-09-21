ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAISD teacher arrested for sending 'inappropriate' texts to high school student in another district, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — A 35-year-old SAISD teacher accused of sending "inappropriate text messages" to a high school student was arrested Friday, authorities say. According to officials with the Cibolo Police Department, the victim on Thursday reported the messages allegedly sent by Thomas Rivera to an administrator at Steele High School in Cibolo, where Rivera used to teach. A police investigation ensued, culminating in Rivera being taken into custody at Lanier High School "without incident."
CIBOLO, TX
seguintoday.com

2022 Guadalupe County Fair Guide now available

(Seguin) — The countdown to this year’s Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo begins with the arrival of the new Guadalupe County Fair Guide. The Guadalupe County Fair Association and Seguin Radio KWED/Seguin Daily News have again teamed up to bring the community the one and only official fair catalog.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

A girl survived a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. Then she vanished in Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — For years Riaz Sardar Khil, a soldier with the Afghan army, assisted U.S. troops during their mission overseas. He was rewarded with an immigration visa to start a new life in America. Three years ago, Sardar, his wife and a newborn daughter resettled in a sprawling apartment complex in a working-class neighborhood in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

‘Rarest, most aggressive form of brain tumor’: Cancer survivor shares journey before Head for the Cure in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The 9th annual Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk in San Antonio will be held this Saturday to raise funds and awareness for people battling brain cancer. DJ Stewart, a 31-year-old Kansas City man who bravely shared his battle in an intimate documentary seen around the world, will be in San Antonio to meet with other survivors and families.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Thursday, September 22, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, our fall kick-off week continues with pumpkin spice ice cream, bierfest, fall hairstyles, The Big Give SA and a tribute to ‘90s music. It’s how South Texas does fall, y’all! We’re making pumpkin spice ice cream with Paletas Dinos for those still 90°+ days.
BOERNE, TX
San Antonio Current

25 corn mazes and pumpkin patches within driving distance of San Antonio

South Texas may not get very much "fall weather," but we still can have plenty of fall fun. To that end, we rounded up pumpkin patches and corn mazes in San Antonio and the Hill Country that are perfect places to enjoy autumn — whether you road trip it to a farm for a big day of activities or just swing by a pumpkin patch for some gourds to liven up your seasonal home decor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
