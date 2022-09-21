RENGA – created by Dirty Robot, an independent illustrator and comic artist -has been making huge waves in the NFT world after launching in August. RENGA is a collection of 10,000 PFP characters, hand-drawn and incredibly distinctive. Each NFT has its own identity and will form part of the vast RENGA storytelling ecosystem. Furthermore, this curated community project focuses on art, imagination, and Japanese manga/anime lore. The floor price for a RENGA NFT is now 1.14 ETH and tops the OpenSea volume charts for the last seven days with a whopping 3,605 ETH in sales.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO