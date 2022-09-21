Read full article on original website
One fierce mountain lion took a break from serious lioning recently, showing off its “goofy” side while playing like a kitty cat on a trail camera. The hilarious kitty-cat moment came as the Colorado mountain lion realized that the log under which it was resting was actually the seat to a tree swing.
RENGA – created by Dirty Robot, an independent illustrator and comic artist -has been making huge waves in the NFT world after launching in August. RENGA is a collection of 10,000 PFP characters, hand-drawn and incredibly distinctive. Each NFT has its own identity and will form part of the vast RENGA storytelling ecosystem. Furthermore, this curated community project focuses on art, imagination, and Japanese manga/anime lore. The floor price for a RENGA NFT is now 1.14 ETH and tops the OpenSea volume charts for the last seven days with a whopping 3,605 ETH in sales.
Sappy Seals is a collection of 10,000 adorable seal NFTs with a home on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a community-driven project, with a focus on expanding the metaverse. This month, they celebrated their one-year anniversary, and at that point, they released further plans for their future. The Team Behind...
SuperRare (home of the SuperRare token) is the exclusive crypto-art marketplace that many digital artists aspire to be a part of. Describing themselves as ‘Instagram meets Christie’s’, SuperRare is home to some of the most noteworthy NFT artists. Ultimately, SuperRare is a platform through which you can...
September 22nd marks the one-year anniversary of STEPN, the innovative web3 lifestyle app. It has been a remarkable year for the company, which now boasts over 4.72 million registered users across 200 countries. STEPN introduced move-to-earn to the blockchain and is continuing to develop its lifestyle app. This new technology encourages people to be active outdoors while promoting healthy living. As a result, STEPN is releasing data highlighting its remarkable growth and key milestones to celebrate its first anniversary.
