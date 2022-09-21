ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, AL

wtvy.com

Wiregrass Wonders: Weevil Way

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The boll weevils have been a staple of Enterprise for over 100 years, but the city has now immortalized the pesky pest and made it into a Wiregrass Wonder. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

WTVY: Uda plea

Police responded to a report of a body found near a major intersection in Enterprise, Alabama. According to Enterprise Police the body was found in a clothing donation bin located at the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street. Blakely man wanted in shooting. Two women arrested for helping...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Peanut Festival returns to Plains

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - A yearly tradition is back for a South Georgia town. The 25th annual Peanut Festival in Plains was held on Saturday, Sept.r 24. The event drew in tourists to see former President Jimmy Carter and, of course, to enjoy peanuts. “I come for the bags and...
PLAINS, GA
wtvy.com

Body found in Enterprise donation bin

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police responded to a report of a body found near a major intersection in Enterprise, Alabama. According to Enterprise Police the body was found in a clothing donation bin located at the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street. EPD Detectives confirmed that a deceased...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama inmates on strike, protests underway Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protestors aimed at changing conditions inside state prisons and the parole system are taking to the streets Monday in Montgomery. The ‘Break Every Chain’ rally is being held outside the Alabama Department of Corrections headquarters in Montgomery until 5 p.m. Organizers from the Alabama...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Blakely man wanted in shooting

Abbeville's weather sirens back up and running in time for Ian. After years of not working, the City of Abbeville’s weather sirens are back up and running, and the timing couldn’t be better, as the Wiregrass could face impacts later this week from Hurricane Ian. Updated: 3 hours...
ABBEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Restaurant: Impossible coming to Opelika restaurant

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The popular Food Network series is coming to Opelika and offers guests the opportunity to secure reservations to dine while filming at a local restaurant. Restaurant: Impossible is hosted by celebrity Chef Rober Irvine. The series aims to save America’s most desperate restaurants from impending failure...
OPELIKA, AL
wtvy.com

Pike County @ Headland | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Pike County takes on Headland. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Barbour County @ Daleville | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Barbour County takes on Daleville. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DALEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Geneva man wanted by police after escaping arrest

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police are asking for public assistance in locating a man who led officers on a chase after an attempted arrest on Friday. According to a press release from the department, officers attempted to apprehend 38-year-old Jacob Davis in the Walmart parking lot in Geneva. After refusing to exit his vehicle, Davis fled the scene and led Geneva officers and Samson officers on a westbound chase on Highway 52.
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

Saint James @ Charles Henderson | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Saint James takes on Charles Henderson. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

Allen leads Tarleton past N. Alabama in shootout victory

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Beau Allen threw four touchdowns and his 86-yard scoring pass to Jaden Smith gave Tarleton the lead for good in a 43-28 win over North Alabama. Allen completed 18 of 29 passes for 316 yards and connected with Smith five times for 173 yards and two scores. Their 86-yard connection gave the Texans a 27-21 lead with 10:18 left in the third quarter.
FLORENCE, AL
wtvy.com

Prairie View A&M handles Alabama St. behind Conley

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Tazon Conley threw for a touchdown and ran for two scores and Prairie View A&M never never trailed as it beat Alabama St. 25-15. Conley finished 14-for-19 passing for 180 yards with the touchdown and an interception. Jacory Merritt amassed 143 yards on 17 carries...
MONTGOMERY, AL

