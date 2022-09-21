Read full article on original website
National Preparedness Month reminds of the importance of prepping for disasters, emergencies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September is national preparedness month, a month dedicated to making sure you and your family are prepared for any disaster or emergency that may hit. This year's theme for National Preparedness Month is "A Lasting Legacy: The life you've built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters...
Wiregrass Wonders: Weevil Way
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The boll weevils have been a staple of Enterprise for over 100 years, but the city has now immortalized the pesky pest and made it into a Wiregrass Wonder.
WTVY: Uda plea
Police responded to a report of a body found near a major intersection in Enterprise, Alabama. According to Enterprise Police the body was found in a clothing donation bin located at the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street. Blakely man wanted in shooting. Two women arrested for helping...
Peanut Festival returns to Plains
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - A yearly tradition is back for a South Georgia town. The 25th annual Peanut Festival in Plains was held on Saturday, Sept.r 24. The event drew in tourists to see former President Jimmy Carter and, of course, to enjoy peanuts. “I come for the bags and...
Body found in Enterprise donation bin
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police responded to a report of a body found near a major intersection in Enterprise, Alabama. According to Enterprise Police the body was found in a clothing donation bin located at the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street. EPD Detectives confirmed that a deceased...
Alabama inmates on strike, protests underway Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protestors aimed at changing conditions inside state prisons and the parole system are taking to the streets Monday in Montgomery. The ‘Break Every Chain’ rally is being held outside the Alabama Department of Corrections headquarters in Montgomery until 5 p.m. Organizers from the Alabama...
Blakely man wanted in shooting
Abbeville's weather sirens back up and running in time for Ian. After years of not working, the City of Abbeville’s weather sirens are back up and running, and the timing couldn’t be better, as the Wiregrass could face impacts later this week from Hurricane Ian. Updated: 3 hours...
Restaurant: Impossible coming to Opelika restaurant
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The popular Food Network series is coming to Opelika and offers guests the opportunity to secure reservations to dine while filming at a local restaurant. Restaurant: Impossible is hosted by celebrity Chef Rober Irvine. The series aims to save America’s most desperate restaurants from impending failure...
Pike County @ Headland | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Pike County takes on Headland.
Barbour County @ Daleville | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Barbour County takes on Daleville.
Geneva man wanted by police after escaping arrest
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police are asking for public assistance in locating a man who led officers on a chase after an attempted arrest on Friday. According to a press release from the department, officers attempted to apprehend 38-year-old Jacob Davis in the Walmart parking lot in Geneva. After refusing to exit his vehicle, Davis fled the scene and led Geneva officers and Samson officers on a westbound chase on Highway 52.
Saint James @ Charles Henderson | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Saint James takes on Charles Henderson.
Allen leads Tarleton past N. Alabama in shootout victory
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Beau Allen threw four touchdowns and his 86-yard scoring pass to Jaden Smith gave Tarleton the lead for good in a 43-28 win over North Alabama. Allen completed 18 of 29 passes for 316 yards and connected with Smith five times for 173 yards and two scores. Their 86-yard connection gave the Texans a 27-21 lead with 10:18 left in the third quarter.
FNF Live Game of the Week - Dothan vs. Baker
Play of the Night: Pike County plays to the whistle!. Houston Academy takes home this week's Team of the Night.
Prairie View A&M handles Alabama St. behind Conley
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Tazon Conley threw for a touchdown and ran for two scores and Prairie View A&M never never trailed as it beat Alabama St. 25-15. Conley finished 14-for-19 passing for 180 yards with the touchdown and an interception. Jacory Merritt amassed 143 yards on 17 carries...
