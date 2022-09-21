Read full article on original website
Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule
(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
Pennsylvania's low beer taxes stand out
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania isn’t known as a business-friendly or low-tax state, but it does have one area it stands out: beer taxes. Nationally, the commonwealth has the 4th-lowest tax on beer, averaging 8 cents per gallon and trailing only Missouri, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to an analysis from the Tax Foundation.
NFIB: 'Main Street across Illinois is covered with help wanted signs'
(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces new measures to address staffing shortages at Illinois government agencies, businesses in Illinois have been battling the same work shortages for months. According to an Illinois.gov news release, the state is facing a challenging job market. Since the COVID-19 pandemic...
North Carolina taxpayers to pay $15M or $300K per job to keep ACC headquarters in state
(The Center Square) — The Atlantic Coast Conference will take advantage of $15 million in state funds to move its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, an incentive designed to keep 50 jobs in the state. That adds up to $300,000 in taxpayer money per job at the ACC’s headquarters....
Top Florida Democrat endorses DeSantis for governor
(The Center Square) – A top Democrat in Palm Beach County, Florida, has endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis for governor less than two months from Election Day. Palm Beach County Commissioner David Kerner announced in a news conference he was not only endorsing DeSantis for reelection but was also campaigning for him every day until Nov. 8.
Over $30 million in grants awarded to support workforce development and entrepreneurship education and training
(The Center Square) – More than $30 million in additional grants have been awarded to support workforce development and entrepreneurship education and training in Florida. Nearly $30 million has been allocated to support workforce development in the Space Coast region as part of a multi-agency initiative to support competitive industries.
Kelly touts Goodyear Tire plant project that's getting thousands in tax incentives
(The Center Square) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is touting Goodyear Tire's plans to modernize its Topeka plant and add 40 jobs in a project that's receiving thousands of dollars in incentives funded by taxpayers. Goodyear says it will put $125 million into the project and add another 40...
Texarkana, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Half of a million in federal money headed to WV higher education
(The Center Square) – More than a half of a million dollars in federal money is headed to West Virginia to support its higher education institutions, per a decision from the U.S. Department of Education. Nearly $396,000 will head to West Virginia University to support the Child Care Access...
Minnesota Board on Aging awards $750,000 to dementias outreach, support organizations
(The Center Square) – Minnesota taxpayers will spend nearly $750,000 on funding for 11 organizations that are to help families facing Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. The Minnesota Board on Aging announced the awards grants earlier this week. Alzheimer’s disease impacts about 100,000 Minnesotans over the age of...
Arkansas voters to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
(The Center Square) - Arkansas' November ballot will include a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana use. The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled in favor of advocates that collected more than 190,000 signatures. If approved, the measure would authorize the possession, personal use, and consumption of cannabis by adults. It will...
Poll: Voters support funding police, dealing with violent crime
(The Center Square) – Voters largely support policies allowing police to detain suspects charged with violent crimes, a new poll shows. That's in contrast to recent policies being enacted in Illinois. Convention of States Action, along with Trafalgar Group, released the poll, which found that the vast majority of...
Homes without garages are cheaper, a new California law will mean more of them
(The Center Square) – California will prohibit minimum parking requirements for new housing development and commercial projects near public transit under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, a measure supporters say will reduce the cost of crucial housing production. Assembly Bill 2097 addresses costly parking requirements that...
Iowa DOT rolls out its first reduced-conflict intersection
(The Center Square) – Benefits of Iowa Department of Transportation’s first reduced-conflict intersection include cost savings, district staff say. The department said on its website that the new intersection, for U.S. 20 and Poplar Avenue near Fort Dodge, was opened to reduce crashes and injuries, which may be getting busier with the opening of a travel plaza.
South Carolina workforce down by 5,000 workers as unemployment rate drops to 3.1%
(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s unemployment rate has dropped to 3.1%, going from 75,661 unemployed in August to 74,539, according to South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce. There were 4,000 fewer workers employed over that period as 5,000 left the workforce statewide. "While the numbers...
Maine public defender seek $13.3M pay raise
(The Center Square) – The agency that represents indigent suspects in Maine’s court system is seeking more than $13 million in “emergency” funding from the state to give its public defenders substantial pay raises. The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services has asked lawmakers for a...
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker calls for two lawmakers' resignations; fentanyl warning issued
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is calling on two Democratic lawmakers embroiled in controversies to step down. In a statement issued Thursday, Pritzker said Sen. Emil Jones III and Sen. Michael Hastings should both resign from office. Jones was charged this week with bribery in connection to a red-light camera probe by federal investigators. Hastings is dealing with domestic violence allegations from his wife, accusations he has denied.
Georgia officials report unemployment rates on the rise in the Peach State
(The Center Square) — Unemployment is on the rise in Georgia. Peach State labor officials said all Regional Commissions saw an increase in unemployment rates in August. The Atlanta Regional Commission — Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale counties — saw its non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increase slightly from 2.8% in July to 3% in August. It remains lower than a year ago when it stood at 4%.
Louisiana's unemployment rate hits record low, but labor force participation still lags
(The Center Square) — Louisiana's unemployment rate hit a record low for the third consecutive month in August with a seasonally adjusted rate of 3.5%, though the figure is complicated by a high resignation rate and lagging labor force participation. Louisiana's 3.5% unemployment rate decreased 0.2% from July, marking...
New Hampshire expands food assistance programs
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is weighing plans to expand access to food assistance by updating state law to allow more people to qualify for federal food stamps. A proposal by the state Department of Health and Human Services calls for increasing the eligibility for food stamps – officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP – from 185% of the federal poverty level to 200% to allow more low-income residents to qualify for the benefits.
