Wounded Hawks rocked at Clay Center
There were always big questions about week four for the Hiawatha Red Hawks, ever since District realignment this offseason led to a new field of opponents throughout the course of the season. Adding to the concerns about the difficult path ahead, the Red Hawks have lost their starting quarterback in each of the past two games. The situation went from tenuous to dire on Friday night, as Hiawatha opened District play, travelling the two hours to Clay Center to suffer a 61-0 defeat.
Vicki Bobbitt is recognized for her service
Each year at the Sunflower Fair in Salina, Kansas, the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency On Aging and county aging groups in the region, honor Kansans over 65 year old that brighten the lives of others and make their communities better places. The Junction City Senior Center recognized Geary County...
Crash closes Highway 8 near Fairbury Friday afternoon
FAIRBURY, Neb. --The Jefferson County Sheriff's office responded to a one vehicle injury accident on Friday afternoon on Highway 8 near 710 road south of Fairbury. At approximately 12:40 PM, a 2010 Buick Lucerne was traveling westbound on Highway 8 when the passenger side tires of the vehicle went off the road. The driver of the vehicle, 20 year old Nichole Nichols of Chambers, NE, over corrected and lost control of the vehicle going across the eastbound Lane of traffic, down into the ditch, and striking a utility pole. According to Fairbury Light and Water officials, the accident also caused down power lines, a breaker to open up, and the line to deactivate.
UPDATE: La Fiesta to reopen on Thursday
MANHATTAN - A representative from La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan reached out to the Little Apple Post on Thursday morning. The representative stated La Fiesta will be reopening for business at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. . . . La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan was seized by the State of Kansas...
Deceased Individual Found Tuesday At Lovewell Lake
The Jewell County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 1:34 p.m. Tuesday advising that a citizen had discovered a deceased individual at the White Rock Creek campground area at Lovewell Lake. Sheriff Don Jacobs along with Deputy Hess and Jewell County EMS responded. A deceased individual was found....
E Sixth St. viaduct in JC to close to all traffic as bridge replaced
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The E Sixth St. viaduct in Junction City will close to all traffic for more than a year as crews replace the bridge. Geary County Emergency Management has warned residents of Junction City that the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin construction to replace the E Sixth St. Bridge on Monday, Oct. 3.
Two vehicle fatal accident near Hanover, Kansas
71-year-old Manhattan woman killed in crash near Hanover
Ambulance hydroplanes off road, rolls on its side near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – An ambulance returning to its station after responding to an early morning car crash flew off the road and rolled onto its side when it hydroplaned. According to the Junction City Fire Department, just after 8 a.m. an ambulance with two technicians inside left the roadway and rolled onto its side. […]
Manhattan woman dead following car crash in Washington County
Woman Killed in Crash
Semi driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal Pottawatomie Co. crash
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Prosecutors say the semi driver accused of causing a crash that killed two people from Wamego last month appears to have been texting around the time of the accident. Formal charges against Mark E. Stanwix, 44, of Lecompton were filed in Pottawatomie Co. District Court...
Kansas man, woman among 3 dead in semi, pickup crash
DICKINSON COUNTY —Three died in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Tuesday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Kenworth semi driven by Dwight E. Morey, 63, Fairmont, Oklahoma, was southbound on Kansas 15 at 1500 Avenue. The semi struck a 2006 Dodge Dakota driven by Joel...
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time
Oklahoma vs. Kansas State schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 24 Time: 8 p.m. Eastern TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowKansas State: The Wildcats rank 3rd nationally in pass defense efficiency and ...
Kansas man, 69, dead after being struck by school bus at crosswalk Tuesday morning
The Clay Center school district says no students were on board of the bus at the time of the collision.
What to Know: NWS updates severe storm warning alerts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service has updated its severe thunderstorm warning alerts to warn those in the immediate path of a dangerous storm. Clay County Emergency Management says on Thursday, Sept. 22, the National Weather Service recently changed how it issues Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and it hopes to clarify some of the confusion.
'La Fiesta' seized by State of Kansas for non-payment of taxes
Someone punctured 9 tires, causing $3,000 damage
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – More than $3,000 of damage was reported when someone punctured 11 tires in the 1800 block of Fair Lane in Manhattan Monday. According to the Riley County Police Department, Weisbender Contracting reported the damage to nine trailer tires and two dump truck tires. The estimated total loss for the 11 punctured […]
Riley County Arrest Report September 20
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. DONNITHAN MAURICE JONES, 29, Junction City, Failure to appear x2, Bond $10,600. MARIO DESHAWN WILLIAMS, 33, Manhattan, Forgery, Making or altering a written...
3 Kansas restaurants’ assets seized for failing to pay over $63k in sales tax reopen, deal reached
