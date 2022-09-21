Read full article on original website
Related
Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez will miss rest of regular season with shoulder injury
SNY lost a key member of its New York Mets broadcast booth after former Mets legend Keith Hernandez suffered a shoulder injury this week. Hernandez's boothmate, Gary Cohen announced Hernandez wouldn't call the rest of the Mets' regular season games while he recovers from shoulder surgery. Hernandez reportedly fell after dropping his phone and glasses.
Dodgers: What Did Miguel Vargas Trade with Fan for His First MLB Home Run Ball?
Dodgers Prospect Miguel Vargas wanted his first homerun ball back, but what did it take to retrieve it?
Demolition planned for Derek Jeter’s former $22.5 M Tampa mansion
The house that Jeter built could soon be reduced to rubble. City of Tampa records show that a commercial demolition permit has been filed for 58 Bahama Circle, the Davis Islands mansion that was once home to star athletes Derek Jeter and Tom Brady. Jeter sold the home for $22.5...
Dodgers News: Kimbrel Out in LA, No News Closer Named Yet
Craig Kimbrel is out as Dodgers closer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
NBA Agent Drops Huge Truth Bomb On Ime Udoka's Coaching Future: "He's Done."
On the surface, nothing about Ime Udoka's current situation is simple. After leading his team to the NBA Finals in his very first year, Udoka's relationship/affair with a fellow Celtics staffer came to light this summer, and it has resulted in a one-year suspension for the coach. But that's not...
Albert Pujols responds to fan keeping his 700th home run ball
Legendary slugger Albert Pujols on Friday night became just the fourth hitter in MLB history to reach 700 home runs, and, as with any milestone longball, a fortunate fan may have stumbled into a windfall in the process.
Report: Yankees Thinking About Dumping Aroldis Chapman Before Postseason
New York is reportedly considering a scenario where they designate Aroldis Chapman for assignment before the end of the season
The Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols' 700 HR Ball Isn't Giving It Back
The fan is not budging and refuses to give baseball to Albert and Cardinals
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch: Luke Weaver and Robbie Ray ejected after epic national anthem standoff
Before Sunday's Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners contest at Kauffman Stadium, former teammates Robbie Ray and Luke Weaver decided to have a little fun. After the national anthem, while everyone else prepared for the game's first pitch, Ray and Weaver remained standing on the field. Locked in an epic...
'The Dodgers believed in me': Nothing but love as Albert Pujols joins 700 club vs. former team
Pujols hit two home runs on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, the ballpark he called home for most of the 2021 season.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live on September 25
On September 25 at 7:08 PM ET, the New York Yankees will play the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Nationally, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM,...
Yardbarker
Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs
Dustin May was not himself in his most recent start, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 4.0 innings of a 6-1 home loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21. The culprit it turned out for his poor performance was back tight tightness that the Dodgers will heal sooner than later, with the 2022 MLB postseason just less than two weeks away from kicking off.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Yardbarker
Trea Turner: Contract Extension Negotiations With Dodgers ‘Didn’t Really Get Anywhere’ During Spring Training
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers were strongly linked to a potential Max Scherzer trade at the 2021 deadline, it wasn’t until an agreement was in place with the Washington Nationals that it was reported they were acquiring Trea Turner as well. Scherzer was possibly only going to be a...
Apple TV eviscerated over Yankees-Red Sox broadcast
The fan feedback came in for Friday night’s New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game that aired on Apple TV+, and the results were not pretty. Apple TV+ purchased the rights to air a package of games on Friday nights beginning this season. Fans have expressed dissatisfaction with the announcers and overall quality of the broadcasts throughout the season.
Hand Hits Injured List, Phillies Select Devenski
The Philadelphia Phillies are calling up recent minor league signee Chris Devenski in lieu of an injury to southpaw Brad Hand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player
On Sunday night, the New York Knicks announced the signing of Jalen Harris. In 2021, he played for the Toronto Raptors.
Yardbarker
Braves are expected to sign a top ten international prospect in the 2023 class
According to Baseball America, the Braves are expected to sign the tenth ranked international prospect for the 2023 class — outfielder Luis Guanipa. Here’s what they had to say about him:. Born: Dec. 5, 2005. Ht.: 5-11. Wt.: 170. B-T: R-R. There are few players in this class...
Knicks' Derrick Rose 'Blessed' to Be Back at Rookie Weight
Set to enter his fourth season with the Knicks, Rose could make his biggest New York impact yet.
Knicks president denies report about NBA Blue Devil
Seemingly all summer long, former Duke basketball one-and-done and current New York Knicks small forward Cam Reddish saw his name pop up in trade chatter. Most often, the Los Angeles Lakers were the talked-about destination. On Sept. 1, which just so happened to be Reddish's 23rd birthday, the New ...
Comments / 0