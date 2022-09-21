ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, KS

Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report September 23

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MARLO CHRISTINA HOFFMAN, 53, Leonardville, Criminal damage to property; without consent value <$1000; Bond $2,000. JOHN HUNTER LAYFIELD, 22, Manhattan, Driving under the...
Washington, KS
Lenexa, KS
Washington State
Kansas Crime & Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Two vehicle fatal accident near Hanover, Kansas

BEATRICE – A Manhattan, Kansas woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident three miles south of Hanover, Kansas, Wednesday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the victim was 71-year-old Anne Nielsen….the driver of a southbound car on Kansas Highway 148. The KHP says Nielsen’s 2017 Volkswagen Beetle failed...
News Channel Nebraska

Crash closes Highway 8 near Fairbury Friday afternoon

FAIRBURY, Neb. --The Jefferson County Sheriff's office responded to a one vehicle injury accident on Friday afternoon on Highway 8 near 710 road south of Fairbury. At approximately 12:40 PM, a 2010 Buick Lucerne was traveling westbound on Highway 8 when the passenger side tires of the vehicle went off the road. The driver of the vehicle, 20 year old Nichole Nichols of Chambers, NE, over corrected and lost control of the vehicle going across the eastbound Lane of traffic, down into the ditch, and striking a utility pole. According to Fairbury Light and Water officials, the accident also caused down power lines, a breaker to open up, and the line to deactivate.
WIBW

71-year-old Manhattan woman killed in crash near Hanover

WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Washington county on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Anne Nielsen, 71, of Manhattan, was driving southbound on K148 in a Volkswagen Beetle when she drove through a stop sign and was struck by a Ford pickup truck that was travelling westbound on U36. Both vehicles came to rest in the center median.
WIBW

Manhattan man accused of $3.7K theft after check stolen, altered, cashed

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been accused of stealing $3,750 when he allegedly altered and cashed a stolen check sent through the mail. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers were called to the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of forgery and theft.
WIBW

E Sixth St. viaduct in JC to close to all traffic as bridge replaced

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The E Sixth St. viaduct in Junction City will close to all traffic for more than a year as crews replace the bridge. Geary County Emergency Management has warned residents of Junction City that the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin construction to replace the E Sixth St. Bridge on Monday, Oct. 3.
JC Post

Vicki Bobbitt is recognized for her service

Each year at the Sunflower Fair in Salina, Kansas, the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency On Aging and county aging groups in the region, honor Kansans over 65 year old that brighten the lives of others and make their communities better places. The Junction City Senior Center recognized Geary County...
KSNT News

Three Kansans killed in car crash

DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people from Junction City, Kansas, were killed in a car crash on Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 3:30 p.m., 54-year-old Joel Hynes was driving a 2006 Dodge Dakota southbound on Kansas Highway 15. With him were 64-year-old Mary Hynes and 78-year-old John Hynes. […]
KSN News

3 Kansas restaurants’ assets seized for failing to pay over $63k in sales tax reopen, deal reached

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Three Mexican-style restaurants in Clay Center, Wamego, and Manhattan were temporarily closed by the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) for nonpayment of retail sales tax on Tuesday. According to the KDOR, the three restaurants that had tax warrants executed against them were Viva La Fiesta of Wamego Mexican Cantina Inc., La […]
JC Post

Junction City will be a stop on the Fly Kansas Air Tour

KDOT's Division of Aviation is partnering with the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education to host the Fly Kansas Air Tour from Thursday, Oct. 6 to Saturday, Oct. 8. The annual flying celebration promotes aviation and economic growth. The tour will visit nine communities including Junction City from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct.8. More than 30 pilots have registered to participate.
Little Apple Post

UPDATE: La Fiesta to reopen on Thursday

MANHATTAN - A representative from La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan reached out to the Little Apple Post on Thursday morning. The representative stated La Fiesta will be reopening for business at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. . . . La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan was seized by the State of Kansas...
WIBW

What to Know: NWS updates severe storm warning alerts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service has updated its severe thunderstorm warning alerts to warn those in the immediate path of a dangerous storm. Clay County Emergency Management says on Thursday, Sept. 22, the National Weather Service recently changed how it issues Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and it hopes to clarify some of the confusion.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Wedding announcement: Nathan Welch and Natalie Harris

Kevin and Rosemary Harris are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Natalie to Nathan Welch of Haddam, KS, son of Kenneth Welch and Lea Dawn Welch. Nathan is a graduate of Kansas State University and is a Sales Agronomist for Ag Service, Inc. Natalie also graduated from Kansas State University and is employed with Rabo AgriFinance as a Customer Relationship Specialist. They will be married on November 19th at Emmanuel Church.
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to big Kansas announcement

On Saturday, the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks will host the undefeated Duke Blue Devils in a college football showdown between two college basketball powerhouses. According to Kansas Athletics, they’ll be doing it in front of a packed house. Kansas announced Thursday that David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has sold out...
