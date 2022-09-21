Read full article on original website
Breakthrough brings potential glioblastoma drug into focus
Glioblastoma, the most common cancerous brain tumor in adults, is an aggressive disease—patients survive an average of just 15 months once they are diagnosed. Despite more than two decades of research on the causes and treatments of glioblastoma, that prognosis has hardly improved. Glioblastoma, the most common cancerous brain...
Diets rich in refined fiber may increase liver cancer risk in some individuals
Many people commonly consume fiber-enriched foods to promote weight loss and prevent chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer. Many people commonly consume fiber-enriched foods to promote weight loss and prevent chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer. However, in some individuals — particularly those with a silent vascular deformity...
‘Placenta-on-a-chip’ mimics malaria-infected nutrient exchange between mother-fetus
Placental malaria as a consequence of Plasmodium falciparum infections can lead to severe complications for both mother and child. Each year, placental malaria causes nearly 200,000 newborn deaths, mainly due to low birth weight, as well as 10,000 maternal deaths. Placental malaria results from parasite-infected red blood cells that get stuck within tree-like branch structures that make up the placenta.
New study adds to evidence on best CVAD securement methodology
FERNDALE, Mich. — A new study on securement for central vascular access devices (CVAD) suggests that subcutaneous anchor securement systems (SASS) are shown to be more effective at keeping central catheters in place, compared to either suture-based or adhesive device-based securement methods, according to Eloquest Healthcare, Inc., a privately held medical device company.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New way to track peripheral artery disease aids quest for better treatments
Cardiovascular experts at UVA Health have found a new way to track peripheral artery disease (PAD), a serious medical condition involving atherosclerosis in the leg arteries that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The researchers say the approach will greatly benefit efforts to better understand the condition, which diminishes blood flow to the limbs, and to improve treatment options for patients.
Don’t use drugs and ride: Hospitals treat thousands of drug-related bike injuries each year
PISCATAWAY, NJ — From 2019 to 2020, more than 11,000 people who had been using drugs were treated in U.S. emergency departments for injuries that occurred while riding a bicycle, according to a new report in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs. “When these patients present to...
University of Washington joins industry-academia alliance to accelerate research in neuroscience
The University of Washington has joined the Alliance for Therapies in Neuroscience (ATN), a long-term research partnership between academia and industry geared to transform the fight against brain diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. The University of Washington has joined the Alliance for Therapies in Neuroscience (ATN), a...
