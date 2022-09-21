Lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor agonist, is an effective and safe treatment for amyopathic dermatomyositis

Read full article on original website
Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
Transition to newer clot-busting drug improves patient outcomes, lowers cost in treating ischemic stroke
A newer-generation clot-busting drug called tenecteplase outperforms the traditional treatment for ischemic strokes in several key areas, including better health outcomes and lower costs, according to a new study published today in the American Stroke Association’s journal Stroke. A newer-generation clot-busting drug called tenecteplase outperforms the traditional treatment for...
A potential new treatment for brain tumors
A research question posed in Pankaj Desai’s lab has led to a decade of research, a clinical trial and major national funding to further investigate a potential new treatment for the most deadly form of brain tumors. A research question posed in Pankaj Desai’s lab has led to a...
Mutation in key molecules could stop gonorrhea infection, biomedical sciences researchers find
ATLANTA—Creating a mutation that inhibits how the bacterial pathogen Neisseria gonorrhoeae causes gonorrhea, a common sexually transmitted infection, could offer a new way to prevent and treat the disease, according to researchers in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University. ATLANTA—Creating a mutation that inhibits how the...
New therapeutic target could check the progress of Alzheimer’s disease
A new study conducted by the scientist of the UMA Inés Moreno, in collaboration with the University of Texas, has identified a potential non-invasive therapy that could check the progress of Alzheimer’s disease, “the major form of dementia in the elderly population”. A new study conducted...
Texting may help reduce avoidable hospitalizations from nursing homes
Each year, billions of dollars are spent transferring residents from nursing homes to hospitals. Now, a research team at the University of Missouri is examining how a common form of communication — texting — can be used by nursing home staff to speed up decision-making and prevent the decline of residents’ health that can lead to costly and traumatic hospital transfers.
New UMBC research finds that viruses may have “eyes and ears” on us
New UMBC-led research in Frontiers in Microbiology suggests that viruses are using information from their environment to “decide” when to sit tight inside their hosts and when to multiply and burst out, killing the host cell. The work has implications for antiviral drug development. New UMBC-led research in...
New UCI-led report illustrates potential of precision genome editing in treating inherited retinal diseases
Irvine, CA – September 23, 2022 – In a new paper, University of California, Irvine researchers explain how precision genome editing agents have enabled precise gene correction and disease rescue in inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The study, titled, “Precision genome editing in the eye,” was published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Cleveland Clinic receives $7.9 million grant from National Institutes of Health to form Radiation Oncology-Biology Integration Network (ROBIN)
September 22, 2022, CLEVELAND: Cleveland Clinic received a $7.9 million five-year grant from the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health to form one of three national centers as part of the newly established Radiation Oncology-Biology Integration Network (ROBIN). September 22, 2022, CLEVELAND: Cleveland Clinic received a $7.9...
