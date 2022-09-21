Rob was a fun-loving, hard-working, personable guy who was much loved by his wife Amy (Davis) of Lee’s Summit, his son Matt of Tuscumbia, Alabama, his daughter Julia of Columbia, his mother and step-father, Mary and Les Sapp of Columbia, and his sisters Teresa Hundelt of Renton, Washington, and Debbie (Paul) Thompson, also of Columbia. He also leaves behind five nieces and a nephew. His father, John Hamilton, preceded him in death. Rob was living in Lee’s Summit at the time of his death, however, he spent most of his life in Columbia, having gone to Rock Bridge Elementary, Jefferson Junior High, and graduating from Rock Bridge High School in 1989.

