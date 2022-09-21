Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Tennessee tops Florida in battle of ranked teams
In Knoxville, Tennessee, Hendon Hooker threw for 348 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 112 yards and a score to lead No. 11 Tennessee over No. 20 Florida 38-33 on Saturday. It was Tennessee’s second win over Florida in the last 18 meetings and snapped a six-game losing streak in the series. The win gave the Volunteers their first 4-0 start since 2016.
Columbia Missourian
Fumbling at the finish
Missouri football opened Southeastern Conference play Saturday in Auburn, and the highs and lows of in-conference football came out in full force during its 17-14 loss in overtime. Missouri and Auburn fought through regulation, and the game was tied at 14 entering overtime. Auburn kicked a field goal on their...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri tennis dominates Bellarmine in home doubleheader
Missouri tennis improved to 4-0 on the season with two wins over Bellarmine on Saturday in Columbia. The Tigers won all 12 singles matches and went 4-2 in doubles play en route to a pair of 7-0 victories.
Columbia Missourian
Auburn 17, Missouri 14 (Final)
11 a.m., Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama | TV: ESPN | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). Auburn, Anders Carlson 39-yard field goal. Auburn 17, Missouri 14. Second quarter. 0:30: Missouri, Brady Cook 1-yard touchdown run (Harrison Mevis PAT is good). Missouri 14, Auburn 14. 9:34: Missouri,...
Columbia Missourian
'SEC Nation' scraps plans to host pregame show at MU
“SEC Nation,” the Saturday morning college football pregame show on SEC Network, was set to host its show in Columbia this weekend before MU’s night game against No. 1 Georgia but changed plans after the Tigers’ overtime loss at Auburn, a network source told the Post-Dispatch. SEC...
Columbia Missourian
MU tennis wins doubleheader over Omaha
Missouri tennis won its fifth and sixth matches in a row Sunday, defeating Omaha in a doubleheader in Columbia. The Tigers did not drop a single match in singles or doubles and earned two 7-0 victories.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's golf competes in Day 1 of SEC Match Play Championship
Missouri men's golf finished its opening two rounds on Day 1 of the SEC Match Play Championship on Sunday, the first of a three-day tournament at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. The Tigers' five-player lineup of Jack Lundin, Charlie Crockett, Alfons Bondesson, Tommy Boone and Antonio Safa...
Columbia Missourian
Taking stock of a perplexing afternoon on 'The Plains'
The rules of football fly completely out the window when teams travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium. It’s a lesson Alabama has learned several times over, even in its best seasons. Georgia was the recipient of another late-game Auburn miracle dubbed the “Prayer at Jordan-Hare.” On Saturday, Missouri fell victim to the latest near-unexplainable ending at Jordan-Hare in its first-ever trip to “The Plains.”
Columbia Missourian
Rocking the Boat
As Fall begins, teams continue to try to either continue their success or turn their seasons around. Tolton continued their winning ways on homecoming, beating Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 63-0. Helias Catholic’s homecoming, however, did not end on a bright note, as the Crusaders lost 31-0 to Rock Bridge. Capital City won their matchup with intra-city rival Jefferson City 28-7. Centralia lost their first game of the season to Monroe City 28-7, and Fulton continues to struggle this year, as the Hornets dropped their fifth straight game of the season to Moberly, 28-14. Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents ‘Under the Lights’
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge softball wins September Slam
Rock Bridge softball went 2-0 for the second day in a row to win the September Slam tournament Saturday in Liberty. The Bruins blanked Pleasant Hill 5-0 in the semifinals behind a complete-game shutout by Anna Christ and beat Troy Buchanan 9-2 in the championship for their 21st win in a row.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College women's soccer trounces Lyon 10-0
No. 16 Columbia College women's soccer kicked off American Midwest Conference play Saturday in Batesville, Arkansas, against Lyon and made a resounding statement, beating the Scots 10-0. The Cougars (5-3-1, 1-0) set the tone early as they scored just two minutes into the game courtesy of Abigail Logan. By the...
Columbia Missourian
Harrisburg earns homecoming victory
Salisbury quarterback Ryan Binder's tremendous season stalled Friday as the Panthers lost to Harrisburg 14-12. Binder came into this game with over 1,000 passing yards this season, but couldn't overcome the Bulldogs as the Panthers (3-2) suffered their second loss of the season.
Columbia Missourian
Fulton's defense struggles against Moberly
Fulton football (0-5) answered Moberly's (3-2) aggressive offense through the first half but couldn’t see it through to the end where it lost 28-14. Moberly capitalized on Fulton’s lack of yardage in its first-half possessions, resulting to points on the board early. A successful pass from quarterback Collin Huffman to wide receiver Derieus Wallace kicked off the Spartans’ offensive momentum and set the tone for the game.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge spoils Helias' homecoming, takes control of CMAC race
On a night of royalty at Helias, it was Rock Bridge who reigned Friday with a 31-20 road win in the Crusaders’ homecoming game. Rock Bridge improved to 4-1 overall and is now in full possession of first place in the Central Missouri Activities Conference with a 4-0 mark.
Columbia Missourian
Robert Earl (Rob) Hamilton, July 5, 1970 — Aug. 31, 2022
Rob was a fun-loving, hard-working, personable guy who was much loved by his wife Amy (Davis) of Lee’s Summit, his son Matt of Tuscumbia, Alabama, his daughter Julia of Columbia, his mother and step-father, Mary and Les Sapp of Columbia, and his sisters Teresa Hundelt of Renton, Washington, and Debbie (Paul) Thompson, also of Columbia. He also leaves behind five nieces and a nephew. His father, John Hamilton, preceded him in death. Rob was living in Lee’s Summit at the time of his death, however, he spent most of his life in Columbia, having gone to Rock Bridge Elementary, Jefferson Junior High, and graduating from Rock Bridge High School in 1989.
Columbia Missourian
The Mid-Missouri Pride Parade takes on Broadway
The first inaugural Mid-Missouri Pride Parade walked, danced and rolled through downtown on Sunday in Columbia. Hundreds lined Tenth Street and Broadway Avenue to kick off the second day of the Mid-Missouri PrideFest, which lasted around 45 minutes. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe made an appearance in an old red car, waving a pride flag.
Columbia Missourian
Anna Shaw (McCalla) Noren Nov. 7, 1921 — Sept. 17, 2022
Anna Shaw (McCalla) Noren died on September 17, 2022, at the Lenoir REACH center in Columbia, Missouri with her faithful daughter Laura at her side. She was born on her family farm near Chillicothe, Ohio on November 7, 1921, to Ralph and Anna Ethel (Stratton) McCalla. She joyfully celebrated her 100th birthday in 2021 with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Columbia Missourian
Day two of PrideFest ends with a night of drag
Mid-Missouri PrideFest’s Sunday night drag show featured local as well as nationally recognized talent on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Rose Music Hall in Columbia. Starting a little after 8 p.m., performers lip synced, danced and collected cash tips from audience members. Among those to hit the stage at the free event were 17-year-old Youth royalty Floretta Be Xtra, former RuPaul Drag Race contestant Aiden Zhane and Pride King, Matthew Malone, who boasted of having surgery just five days prior to the performance.
Columbia Missourian
Mid-Missouri PrideFest welcomes local LGBTQ community with open arms
Fluttering rainbow fans filled the air Saturday as glitter-covered bodies strolled along the colored booths of the Mid-Missouri PrideFest. The feeling of support was evident on the first day of the annual festival, which was held at Rose Music Hall. The event kicked off at noon Saturday and continues at 1 p.m. Sunday, ending in the evening.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Sept. 24, 2022
Sylvia Joan Hane, 85, of Columbia died Sept. 23, 2022. Services will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West. Cora Z. Kasmann, 92, formerly of Columbia died Sept. 19, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
