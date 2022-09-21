Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins meet in game 2 of series

Minnesota Twins (73-75, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (59-88, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (1-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-11, 5.09 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -146, Royals +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, leading the series 1-0.

Kansas City has gone 35-41 at home and 59-88 overall. Royals hitters have a collective .306 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Minnesota has a 30-43 record in road games and a 73-75 record overall. The Twins have a 30-13 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the 18th time these teams match up this season. The Twins hold a 12-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 28 doubles, six triples and 20 home runs for the Royals. MJ Melendez is 8-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Gio Urshela has 25 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 59 RBI for the Twins. Nick Gordon is 11-for-32 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .225 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Twins: 4-6, .242 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sandy Leon: day-to-day (knee), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.