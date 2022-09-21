ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins meet in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Minnesota Twins (73-75, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (59-88, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (1-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-11, 5.09 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -146, Royals +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, leading the series 1-0.

Kansas City has gone 35-41 at home and 59-88 overall. Royals hitters have a collective .306 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Minnesota has a 30-43 record in road games and a 73-75 record overall. The Twins have a 30-13 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the 18th time these teams match up this season. The Twins hold a 12-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 28 doubles, six triples and 20 home runs for the Royals. MJ Melendez is 8-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Gio Urshela has 25 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 59 RBI for the Twins. Nick Gordon is 11-for-32 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .225 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Twins: 4-6, .242 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sandy Leon: day-to-day (knee), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Sánchez homers, drives in 4 as Twins beat Angels 8-4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Sánchez drove in four runs, including a three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Minnesota Twins snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-4 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night. Jose Miranda and Gio Urshela each had three hits for Minnesota, which was eliminated from contention in the AL Central on Friday night. The Twins had seen their faint playoff hopes fade with eight losses in their previous nine games. Sánchez hit his 15th homer of the year, and just his second in his past 23 games, on a 3-0 count against reliever Mike Mayers. Griffin Jax (7-3) earned the win with a scoreless inning in relief of Twins starter Joe Ryan.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Raleigh has HR, 3 RBIs as Mariners beat Royals 6-5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cal Raleigh homered and drove in three runs as the Seattle Mariners rallied for a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night. The Mariners have won two of three after dropping five of six as they try to hold off the Baltimore Orioles for the third and final wild-card spot. They closed to a half-game behind Tampa Bay, which lost to Toronto. With one out in the ninth, Jarred Kelenic and Jesse Winker singled ahead of Raleigh’s tiebreaking RBI double off Brad Keller (6-14). Raleigh had tied the score 5-5 as a pinch-hitter with his 25th homer, a two-run shot to start the sixth inning. Paul Sewald (5-4) earned the victory with two scoreless innings and Andres Munoz worked the ninth for his fourth save.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Báez taunts White Sox fans after hitting homer, Tigers win

CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Báez taunted Chicago fans after hitting a home run, and the Detroit Tigers won 7-2 Saturday night to push the White Sox closer to elimination in the AL Central. Cleveland has a magic number of one to close out the White Sox to win the division. Before Chicago lost its fifth in a row, the team announced manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. Báez hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning. As he rounded the bases, the former Cubs star held his hand to his ear, stretched out his arms and made a chatter motion as fans booed him. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday. Doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

White Sox say La Russa will not return to dugout this season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. La Russa left the White Sox before an Aug. 30 game against Kansas City to deal with a heart issue. He rejoined the club in Oakland on Sept. 11 and flew back to Chicago for a two-game series against Colorado.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Minneapolis, MN
The Associated Press

Renfroe homers twice, drives in 5 in Brewers' rout of Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit a pair of two-run homers and drove in a season-high five runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to their fourth straight win, 10-2 over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Renfroe’s shots boosted Milwaukee’s homer count against the Reds this season to 42, tied with the 2016 Cubs for the most by any team against Cincinnati in franchise history. The Brewers (82-70) went into the game second in the NL Central, 7 1/2 games behind the Cardinals, and fourth in the wild-card race. Milwaukee was two games behind San Diego for the third and final slot; the Padres were playing at Colorado. Milwaukee has won four straight for the first time since July 26-30.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Quantrill, Gonzalez lead Guardians over Texas, near clincher

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cal Quantrill won his career-best 10th consecutive decision, rookie Oscar Gonzalez hit two home runs and the Cleveland Guardians moved closer to clinching the AL Central, beating the Texas Rangers 4-2 on Saturday night. The Guardians won for the 17th time in 20 games. They began the day with a magic number of three for winning the division. Quantrill (14-6) hasn’t lost in 15 starts dating to July 5 while recording a career high in wins. He allowed one run, a solo homer to Marcus Semien in the third inning. He struck out four and walked three. Quantrill’s winning streak is the longest active string in the major leagues. It’s the longest by a Cleveland pitcher since Mike Clevinger ran off 10 consecutive wins in 2019.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Cards' Pujols hits 700th home run, 4th player to reach mark

LOS ANGELES (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday night, connecting for his second drive of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history. With the drive in the final days of his last big league season, the 42-year-old Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs. A man wearing a blue Dodgers shirt with Hideo Nomo’s No. 16 on the back snagged the 700th homer ball. He was whisked under the stands as he clutched a black glove containing the historic souvenir ball to his chest. Prolonged negotiations went on before the man was escorted out of Dodger Stadium flanked by 10 security personnel and into a waiting SUV. Showing the pop from his younger, dominant days, the 42-year-old Pujols hit No. 699 in the third inning, then launched No. 700 in the fourth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Dodgers dump struggling Craig Kimbrel as closer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Craig Kimbel is out as closer for the major league-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. After months of defending him, manager Dave Roberts said Friday that going forward Kimbrel will be used in different innings and different situations over the final two weeks of the regular season. He said no one is replacing Kimbrel in the ninth. “It might not be traditional, but I’m not too concerned about it,” Roberts said. He was noncommittal about Kimbrel’s situation in the postseason. The Dodgers (104-46) have already clinched the NL West title. They’ll open the playoffs at home on Oct. 11.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Danny Coulombe
Person
Kyle Garlick
Person
Kenta Maeda
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Chris Archer
Person
Josh Staumont
Person
Nick Gordon
Person
Cody Stashak
Person
Gio Urshela
The Associated Press

Alcantara strikes out 11, Marlins beat Nationals 4-1

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara struck out 11 in eight dominant innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 Saturday night. Bryan De La Cruz homered, doubled twice and singled for Miami. The 27-year-old Alcantara (14-8) allowed Joey Meneses’ home run in the first and little else. In his 13th start of at least eight innings this season, the All-Star righty gave up three hits, walked one and hit a batter.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Oviedo cruises through 7, Pirates top Cubs 6-0 to end skid

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Johan Oviedo tied his career high with seven strikeouts in seven innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Saturday night to snap an eight-game losing streak. Oviedo (4-2) retired the final 16 batters he faced, allowing just three hits on 82 pitches without issuing a walk. The right-hander went at least seven innings for the first time this season and second time in 24 career starts, capping his night in the seventh by retiring the side on five pitches. “I’m really happy and thankful, first of all, with the coaches and the staff and the work that we put into these past weeks,” Oviedo said. “I was not looking at the strikeouts or pitch count, or anything. I was just trying to have fun every single pitch that I throw. Forget about the result, even if it was a good hit or a bad hit, or whatever happened in the game. I was just trying to have fun.” Oviedo has given up seven runs with 23 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings across five starts since being acquired in a trade from St. Louis on Aug. 1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Judge falls just short of 61, Yanks clinch playoff berth

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge turned around a fastball in the ninth inning, and the already-standing crowd of 43,123 at Yankee Stadium erupted in noise, wondering, hoping he had hit a record-tying 61st home run and clinched a playoff berth with one mighty swing. Seconds later, groans arose in unison. Kiké Hernández made the catch a step in front of the fence, 404 feet from the plate. Judge remained one shy of the American League record set by New York slugger Roger Maris in 1961. But the Yankees did accomplish goal No. 1: Josh Donaldson’s 10th-innng RBI single gave...
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Cards star Pujols hits 699th career HR, connects vs Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 699th career home run on Friday night, continuing his remarkable run toward history in his final season. The 42-year-old St. Louis Cardinals slugger went deep to the left-field pavilion off Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Andrew Heaney on a 1-2 pitch with one out in the third inning. The ball traveled 434 feet and landed several rows up. Pujols received a standing ovation from the crowd at Dodger Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals 124#The Kansas City Royals#The Minnesota Twins#Rbi
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy