Indians take down Tigers
Wellsville (3-2) will host Lisbon in week seven. Southern (5-0) will travel to Leetonia.
Highlights: Crestview vs Brookfield
Crestview (1-3) will travel to LaBrae in week seven. Brookfield (4-1) will visit Newton Falls.
Highlights: Minerva vs. West Branch
West Branch (4-1) will visit Marlington in week seven.
Kennedy Catholic drops tough out-of-state matchup
On the offensive end, Simeir Wade led the way at quarterback, adding a rushing and passing touchdown.
Sharpsville rallies to continue perfect season
Sharpsville trailed at the end of the first quarter by 12 points.
Watch: Seton Hill vs. Slippery Rock college football
Slippery Rock's offense is averaging over 40 points per game during their undefeated start to the season.
Farrell’s offense explodes in first half to lead Steelers past Hickory
With the win, Farrell improves to 4-1 while Hickory drops to 2-3
d9and10sports.com
D10 Finds Gill Eligible for Regular Season, Ineligible for Postseason after Transferring from Hickory to Reynolds
GREENVILLE, Pa. – Louie Gill, a junior who transferred from Hickory to Reynolds a month ago, has been declared eligible for the regular season but ineligible for the postseason after a hearing by the District 10 Committee Thursday, according to Bob Greenburg of Sports Radio 96.7 FM. The ruling...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Week 4 Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:35 PM)- Update (10:31 AM)- Update (10:28 AM)- Update (10:16 AM)- Update (8:52...
Highlights: Warren JFK vs. Mogadore
JFK (5-0) will host Rootstown at Liberty in week seven.
DEK hockey facility coming to Hermitage
The City of Hermitage announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a grant for a new DEK hockey facility.
Driver ticketed after rollover crash in Poland
A driver was ticketed after a rollover crash Friday morning.
Car flips over rounding bend in Trumbull County
A driver escaped a rollover crash apparently unharmed in Gustavus Friday morning.
WYTV.com
Local, popular bar/dance hall to become car dealership
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the area’s oldest and most popular bars and dance halls will become a used car dealership. The Rolling Mills Bar & Grill on Route 422 in Girard was recently sold at auction to Sam Ali, a partner in the Six Brothers Mega Lot on Youngstown’s Oak Street.
whbc.com
Stark Dog Pound Full, Adopters Welcome
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Dog Pound is filled to capacity. For reasons unknown, county leaders say more animals have shown up at the Mahoning Road NE facility in the last few weeks. If you’re interested in adopting your newest “best” friend, you can...
WFMJ.com
Canfield schools placed on lockdown after threatening call
The Canfield High School and Middle School were placed on lockdown Friday afternoon, but has been lifted after being determined there was no threat. The schools were placed in lockdown after a caller to the school said received a call claiming there was shooter on the second floor at the high school.
nypressnews.com
Diehl Automotive Group slated to buy six dealerships, report says
Diehl Automotive Group is slated to buy a six-store dealership group in eastern Ohio next month, according to The Canton Repository newspaper. Diehl Automotive of Butler, Pa., in August filed articles of organization on behalf of Diehl Automotive of Massillon and name registrations for six dealerships with the Ohio Secretary of State.
1 injured, 1 charged after motorcycle accident in Boardman
Part of Boardman-Canfield Road (Route 224) is blocked near Boardman Plaza in Boardman Saturday night after a motorcycle accident.
Country star’s Youngstown concert canceled
A country superstar who was scheduled to perform at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre next week will no longer go on.
