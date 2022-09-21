ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Road World Championships: Annemiek van Vleuten claims win despite fractured elbow

Venue: Wollongong, Australia Dates: 18-25 September. Coverage: Live coverage on Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app plus highlights on BBC Two. Annemiek van Vleuten claimed victory in the women's road race at the Road World Championships despite riding with a fractured elbow. The 39-year-old Dutchwoman...
CYCLING
BBC

UCI Cycling World Championships 2023: Scottish road race routes announced

Edinburgh and Loch Lomond are the road race starting points for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, with riders finishing in central Glasgow. The 277.6 km men's event is on 6 August and begins at Arthur's Seat in the Scottish capital before heading west via Fife and Stirling. Once in...
CYCLING
BBC

2026 Winter Olympics: British skeleton handed £1.7m funding cut

British Skeleton has been handed a £1.7m funding cut for the next Winter Olympics cycle after failing to win a medal at the Beijing 2022 Games. UK Sport has given the sport £4.7m to prepare for Milan-Cortina 2026, down from £6.4m for the previous cycle. Britain's skeleton...
SPORTS
#Usa Triathlon#Silver#Usa Triathlon Team Usa
NBC Sports

2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup schedule, results

WOLLONGONG, Australia — Annemiek van Vleuten surprised herself and the rest of cycling by recording the finest win of her career on Saturday at the world road championships. Overcoming an elbow fracture sustained three days earlier, the Dutch great won her second world road race title with an attack in the last 600 meters that caught the other eight leaders napping.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Vatican rider to make history at world road cycling championships

VATICAN CITY — A plain white helmet like the pope’s skullcap. The Holy See’s crossed keys seal stamped on his white and yellow jersey over his heart. “It’s an incredible honor,” Schuurhuis told The Associated Press in a phone interview from Australia on Friday. “I think the real emotion is still yet to come when I’m standing there at the start line.
CYCLING
RideApart

Ducati Bags 2022 MotoGP Constructors’ Championship

With the 2022 MotoGP season drawing to a close with just five races left on the calendar, it’s pretty clear now who the top finishers of the season are going to be, however, the rankings of which are clearly still up in the air. After a shocking opening lap in the Aragon round of the 2022 season, the gap between Quartararo and Bagnaia has closed dramatically, with the title of world champion now a hotly contested topic between the French and Italian riders.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

USMNT falls 2-0 to Japan in 2022 FIFA World Cup friendly

The United States men's national soccer team dropped its first 2022 World Cup friendly 2-0 against Japan at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany on Friday morning. Daichi Kamada got Japan on the scoreboard early in the match, notching a goal in the 24th minute. Team USA failed to generate much on offense in the following 50 minutes. In fact, 75 minutes into the friendly match against Japan, and the Americans had generated a mere three shots -- zero of which were on target.
FIFA
Robb Report

First Look: Inside Doha’s Bonkers New Golden World Cup Stadium

Soccer fans, it’s almost time! Football fever has descended upon Doha, Qatar, leading up to the world’s most prestigious sporting tournament. This week, UK-based design studio Foster + Partners unveiled the design for the Lusail Stadium which will be the setting for 10 matches during the soccer World Cup—including the final. The stadium is unmissable, thanks to its burnished golden exterior: It lights up beautifully at night and even sparkles under the sun. Inside the showpiece, a muted sand-colored palette will allow fans to provide the color splash with flags, kits and scarves. The eye-catching design was inspired by Islamic...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

USMNT panic meter: With 2022 FIFA World Cup looming, how concerning is USA's 2-0 loss to Japan?

The United States men's national team lost 2-0 to Japan in an uninspiring fashion to kick off their September international window. Goals from Daichi Kamada and Kaoru Mitoma were what made the difference for the Samurai Blue in a match where they outworked the United States in every phase of play. Keeping the USMNT from putting a shot on target is quite an accomplishment for Japan but it's a good time to look at reasons to worry or not as the team has one more friendly before their next match will be at the World Cup in Qatar.
FIFA

