Road World Championships: Annemiek van Vleuten claims win despite fractured elbow
Venue: Wollongong, Australia Dates: 18-25 September. Coverage: Live coverage on Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app plus highlights on BBC Two. Annemiek van Vleuten claimed victory in the women's road race at the Road World Championships despite riding with a fractured elbow. The 39-year-old Dutchwoman...
Road World Championships: Zoe Backstedt defends road race title to add to time trial success
Venue: Wollongong, Australia Dates: 18-25 September. Coverage: Live coverage on Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app plus highlights on BBC Two. Great Britain's Zoe Backstedt won the junior road race to complete a golden double at the Road Cycling World Championships in Australia. The Welsh...
UCI Cycling World Championships 2023: Scottish road race routes announced
Edinburgh and Loch Lomond are the road race starting points for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, with riders finishing in central Glasgow. The 277.6 km men's event is on 6 August and begins at Arthur's Seat in the Scottish capital before heading west via Fife and Stirling. Once in...
2026 Winter Olympics: British skeleton handed £1.7m funding cut
British Skeleton has been handed a £1.7m funding cut for the next Winter Olympics cycle after failing to win a medal at the Beijing 2022 Games. UK Sport has given the sport £4.7m to prepare for Milan-Cortina 2026, down from £6.4m for the previous cycle. Britain's skeleton...
2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup schedule, results
WOLLONGONG, Australia — Annemiek van Vleuten surprised herself and the rest of cycling by recording the finest win of her career on Saturday at the world road championships. Overcoming an elbow fracture sustained three days earlier, the Dutch great won her second world road race title with an attack in the last 600 meters that caught the other eight leaders napping.
Vatican rider to make history at world road cycling championships
VATICAN CITY — A plain white helmet like the pope’s skullcap. The Holy See’s crossed keys seal stamped on his white and yellow jersey over his heart. “It’s an incredible honor,” Schuurhuis told The Associated Press in a phone interview from Australia on Friday. “I think the real emotion is still yet to come when I’m standing there at the start line.
Who is the fastest person in the world? It's no easy answer, but Usain Bolt's records stand tall.
Usain Bolt is the fastest person in the world after his records in the 100 and 200-meter Olympic sprints. Where do Tyson Gay and Yohan Blake rank?
Ducati Bags 2022 MotoGP Constructors’ Championship
With the 2022 MotoGP season drawing to a close with just five races left on the calendar, it’s pretty clear now who the top finishers of the season are going to be, however, the rankings of which are clearly still up in the air. After a shocking opening lap in the Aragon round of the 2022 season, the gap between Quartararo and Bagnaia has closed dramatically, with the title of world champion now a hotly contested topic between the French and Italian riders.
Max Whitlock: Olympic champion felt like 'complete failure' after retirement thoughts
Three-time Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock says he "felt like a complete failure" when he contemplated stepping away from the sport after the Tokyo Games. He said his accolades "didn't matter" because he could not see a clear path for his future. With his target-focused and motivated mindset gone, the...
USMNT falls 2-0 to Japan in 2022 FIFA World Cup friendly
The United States men's national soccer team dropped its first 2022 World Cup friendly 2-0 against Japan at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany on Friday morning. Daichi Kamada got Japan on the scoreboard early in the match, notching a goal in the 24th minute. Team USA failed to generate much on offense in the following 50 minutes. In fact, 75 minutes into the friendly match against Japan, and the Americans had generated a mere three shots -- zero of which were on target.
First Look: Inside Doha’s Bonkers New Golden World Cup Stadium
Soccer fans, it’s almost time! Football fever has descended upon Doha, Qatar, leading up to the world’s most prestigious sporting tournament. This week, UK-based design studio Foster + Partners unveiled the design for the Lusail Stadium which will be the setting for 10 matches during the soccer World Cup—including the final. The stadium is unmissable, thanks to its burnished golden exterior: It lights up beautifully at night and even sparkles under the sun. Inside the showpiece, a muted sand-colored palette will allow fans to provide the color splash with flags, kits and scarves. The eye-catching design was inspired by Islamic...
Emma Raducanu storms into Korea Open semi-finals with win over Linette
Far away from the spotlight that has followed her every move over the past year, Emma Raducanu took her first notable steps forward since losing her US Open title as she reached her first WTA tour semi-final at the Korea Open in Seoul with a smooth and clinical performance, defeating Magda Linette of Poland 6-2, 6-2.
USMNT panic meter: With 2022 FIFA World Cup looming, how concerning is USA's 2-0 loss to Japan?
The United States men's national team lost 2-0 to Japan in an uninspiring fashion to kick off their September international window. Goals from Daichi Kamada and Kaoru Mitoma were what made the difference for the Samurai Blue in a match where they outworked the United States in every phase of play. Keeping the USMNT from putting a shot on target is quite an accomplishment for Japan but it's a good time to look at reasons to worry or not as the team has one more friendly before their next match will be at the World Cup in Qatar.
