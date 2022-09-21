The United States men's national team lost 2-0 to Japan in an uninspiring fashion to kick off their September international window. Goals from Daichi Kamada and Kaoru Mitoma were what made the difference for the Samurai Blue in a match where they outworked the United States in every phase of play. Keeping the USMNT from putting a shot on target is quite an accomplishment for Japan but it's a good time to look at reasons to worry or not as the team has one more friendly before their next match will be at the World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO