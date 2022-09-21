Read full article on original website
The Black Menaces Are Inviting Students To Start Chapters at Campuses Nationwide
The Black Menaces, founded by a group of five Black students at Brigham Young University, have expanded their revolution to campuses across the country. According to Inside Higher Ed, the collective announced plans to open a chapter at every predominantly white university across the nation, where Black students can televise video interviews on social media about inclusivity, overt and covert racism, homophobia, xenophobia, sexism, and more on PWI campuses.
Just 5 Universities Train Majority of Academics
Previous studies have shown that papers with a diverse set of authors are cited more often and produce higher-impact discoveries. That makes sense—different people with different life experiences bring different ideas to the table. It’s hard for new ideas and research to emerge if the opportunities are not present.
Universities must stop students cheating, and start by investing in them
University students cheat. Researchers globally have reported on the types and rates of cheating for decades. Recently though, and especially since the pandemic, there is growing concern about cheating and the risk it poses to the integrity of higher education – and rightly so. The proliferation of “contract cheating”...
Episode 253: New Online MBA at Georgetown McDonough
With Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business announcement of launching an Online MBA program, we welcome Shelly Heinrich, the Associate Dean for MBA Admissions and Director of Marketing, and Prashant Malaviya, Professor of Marketing and Senior Associate Dean of MBA Programs, to the Clear Admit podcast to discuss the new offering.
How to use the Guardian University Guide 2023
Welcome to the Guardian University Guide 2023. Life is feeling closer to normal after nearly three years of disruption, which means prospective students can look forward to enjoying everything university has to offer. That means working hard, but also making new friends, discovering new interests and – just as importantly – having fun. This guide is here to help you figure out what matters most to you.
