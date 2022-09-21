Read full article on original website
The history of the first black millionaire in FloridaAlissa RoseMiami, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle Just Getting Started Following Historic PerformanceAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
Work selected for One Book, One U highlights the climate crisis
When Angela Clark-Hughes was thinking of a book that would explore lived experiences and relate to all in the University of Miami community, she thought of Jeff Goodell’s “The Water Will Come: Rising Seas, Sinking Cities, and the Remaking of the Civilized World.”. “Goodell’s book makes sense for...
Endowed gift creates new entrepreneurs hub for Miami Herbert Business School students
Entrepreneurial energy across industries like technology, trade, and venture capitalism is bolstering Miami’s status as an international hotspot with a thriving business climate. The city has emerged as a leading region in the nation for new businesses, especially as startup activity boomed during the pandemic. Helping to foster the same entrepreneurial momentum at the University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School, alumnus Dean M. Fogel, B.B.A. ’70, has made a significant gift to establish a new space for entrepreneurship, named in his honor as the Dean M. Fogel Entrepreneurs Hub.
Become a 3MT® Competitor
To compete in the University of Miami Three Minute Thesis Competition applicants must meet the following eligibility criteria:. During Fall 2022 and Spring 2023, enrolled in a doctoral or master's degree program that requires an ETD (i.e., Electronic Thesis and Dissertation; see https://www.grad.miami.edu/electronic-thesis-and-dissertation/index.html). Admitted to Candidacy (doctoral students only) Sufficiently...
Chopin’s Timeless Music Hits a High Note at the Fourth Annual Frost Chopin Festival
“Everything in the world slowly fades with time,” said Frédéeric Chopin, a Polish French composer and virtuoso pianist of the Romantic era who wrote primarily for solo piano. But 173 years later, his timeless music is taking center stage, most especially at this year’s Fourth Annual Frost Chopin Festival.
A lifelong passion for baseball, football, and the ’Canes
When Mike Rosenthal was growing up in suburban Miami-Dade County, there was only one game in town for avid sports fans like him. “Back in the late 1960s, there were no Marlins, no Heat, no Panthers, the Miami Dolphins were just starting, and Don Shula hadn’t come to town,” he said. “So, UM football was a big deal.”
MSA continues its focus on diversity, inclusion
Nearly a month into the fall semester, the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs (MSA) continues to drive forward their mission of providing leadership and advocacy for underrepresented and ethnically diverse students. Directed by Christopher Clarke, the MSA staff promotes a fall lineup full of engaging, communal events that foster the...
College’s Neural Engineering Programs Open Doors to Leading-Edge Biomedical Careers
Offered in collaboration with the Miller School of Medicine, the MS and BS/MS programs focus on challenging issues, such robotic movement systems, bioengineered materials, the brain-computer interface, and treatments for neural degenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s disease. “With these exciting programs and the support of industry partners, our Neural Engineering...
A ferocious cyclone, Hurricane Andrew helped launch a new era of storm research
The steering currents of the Bermuda High were starting to take shape, and Lynn “Nick” Shay knew trouble was coming. It was Saturday, Aug. 22, 1992, and Shay gathered his family together and told them, “We’ve got to get back to Miami.”. They had been visiting...
