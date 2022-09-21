ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Big News

Legendary NASCAR star turned executive Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced some big news this week. The former NASCAR star turned team executive announced some major promotions for his company. Most notably, Dale's sister, Kelley, will be taking over as the CEO of his companies. "Kelley is one of the most prominent...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy