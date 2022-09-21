Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Big News
Legendary NASCAR star turned executive Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced some big news this week. The former NASCAR star turned team executive announced some major promotions for his company. Most notably, Dale's sister, Kelley, will be taking over as the CEO of his companies. "Kelley is one of the most prominent...
Running around a gym screaming: Cavaliers say Donovan Mitchell takes them to next level
CLEVELAND — Many Cavaliers –– with the notable exception of a napping Jarrett Allen — were working out when along came a “Spida.” Point guard Darius Garland was in a Nashville gym on Sept. 1 when he learned of the stunning trade that brought four-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland. Garland said...
