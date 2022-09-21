Read full article on original website
Oceanside Collegiate doesn’t want to be known as the best team in Class AA. The Landsharks want to be know as one of the top high school football teams in the state, regardless of classification. Oceanside would get little argument from previously unbeaten Sumter. Oceanside quarterback Edward Reidenbach threw...
Each year Nike and some of the nation's best high school basketball players arrive for Peach Jam, the championship of the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. The July event, held at North Augusta's expanded Riverview Park Activities Center, features future NBA stars on the court and current NBA stars on the sidelines and in the bleachers.
Daniels’$2 3-yard run gave the Jayhawks a 34-20 lead with 4:42 remaining. KU has started 4-0 for the first time since 2009. They also completed their first undefeated nonconference schedule since 2013.
Asked late Friday night how he would sum up a high school football game like Kingstree’s 22-18 homecoming victory over Lamar, beaming Coach Brian Smith started with one word. “Amazing!” he said. Then, because hyperbole is the greatest thing ever, he reached higher. “I mean, biggest win in...
