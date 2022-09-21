ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
3 Sneaky Carbs You Should Stop Eating Immediately Because They Lead To Visceral Fat

While some weight gain is not all bad and even sometimes necessary for our health, visceral fat is another matter. This kind of fat, experts warn, is not seen with the naked eye, and wraps around the abdominal organs deep inside the body. To avoid this, it’s imperative to create a balanced diet, and to avoid eating certain foods and carbohydrates every day. We checked in with health and nutrition experts for more information.
The Two Foods You Should Never Eat Together, According To Dietitians—They Slow Your Metabolism!

When it comes to a healthy metabolism and digestive system, this is supported through a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and sleep. One food pairing you might not be aware of that could be detrimental to your metabolism and energy, is those that are ‘starchy’ and ‘acidic.’ We checked in with health experts and did some research to learn more about these two kinds of foods and what to replace them with for not only a swifter metabolism, but also smoother digestion overall.
The One Sauce No One Should Be Using Anymore Because It Leads To Weight Gain And Inflammation

When you think of unhealthy foods to cut out of your diet for weight loss, there are probably tons of things that come to mind: sugary candy, salty snacks, frozen dinners, etc. However, one factor you may not consider right away is the sauce you put on your food. As it turns out, condiments can pack in a whole lot of calories and additives that can be detrimental to your weight loss goals if you’re not careful. In fact, there’s one sauce you could be eating every day that may be holding you back from your goal weight.
Here’s How Many Minutes Studies Say You Should Walk After Meals For Weight Loss

We probably don’t have to tell you twice that walking is good for your overall health. Getting up and moving on a regular basis is one of the best ways to keep your body functioning to the best of its ability. Taking daily walks can help promote heart health, stronger bones and muscles, and even protect your body from serious health risks like diabetes and stroke. Of course, it can also help you shed pounds and slim down.
Creatine Help You Lose Weight or Make You Fat? What’s The Truth 2022?

Creatine is a popular supplement used by many athletes and gym-goers. This amino is part of most supplements to support increasing lean muscle mass and improving athletic performance. Proper use and dosage of nutritional supplements, like creatine, are vital for optimal results. But does creatine help you lose weight? If...
What Do You Eat on the Alkaline Diet?

If you assume that an alkaline diet has something to do with the pH scale that you learned in high school chemistry class, you’re right. Many people swear by the alkaline diet and even claim that this simple way of eating can cure cancer and prevent other diseases as well. What’s the truth? Learn more about the alkaline diet, what foods you can and cannot eat while following it, and how to steer clear of myths surrounding diets in general.
3 Metabolism-Boosting Spices Dietitians Say You Should Have Every Day For Faster Weight Loss

While healthy weight loss is the result of a dedicated, mindful journey, and often not overnight, it is possible to encourage faster weight loss by reevaluating your diet and adding more nutrient-rich foods to your daily menu (rather than taking more food away!) We checked in with registered dietitians and other health experts to learn more about three spices— ginger, cinnamon and turmeric— and their many weight loss and overall health benefits. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal, Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Mom Making Teen Quit Hobby and Get Job To Pay $2,000 Vet Bill Applauded

A mother-of-three has been applauded on social media for making her 15-year-old daughter quit a hobby and get a part-time job to pay nearly $2,000 in veterinary bills. The woman, who posted her story on Reddit using the handle aitavetcost, explained that the family's dog, Pebble, had become seriously ill as a direct result of her daughter's actions—but she had started to second-guess the decision she and her husband made.
