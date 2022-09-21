Read full article on original website
Do you struggle to fall asleep? Do you struggle to stay asleep? Ryan Seacrest shared on-air there are actually certain foods that can help you sleep better if you eat them before bedtime. While some say you shouldn't eat too close to sleep, research has show these foods promote drowsiness:
This post has been updated since it was originally published on 02/28/2022 Weight loss can feel like an elusive process; it’s easy to get discouraged. It can be overwhelming with how many pills, programs, and diets are on the market that promise resu...
Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
While some weight gain is not all bad and even sometimes necessary for our health, visceral fat is another matter. This kind of fat, experts warn, is not seen with the naked eye, and wraps around the abdominal organs deep inside the body. To avoid this, it’s imperative to create a balanced diet, and to avoid eating certain foods and carbohydrates every day. We checked in with health and nutrition experts for more information.
While it's easy to overlook, next to the muscle, bone, organs and fat in our bodies that often step into the spotlight, water actually makes up 55% of the average adult female body and about 60% of adult male bodies, according to Cleveland Clinic. Just like the grass in a...
When it comes to a healthy metabolism and digestive system, this is supported through a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and sleep. One food pairing you might not be aware of that could be detrimental to your metabolism and energy, is those that are ‘starchy’ and ‘acidic.’ We checked in with health experts and did some research to learn more about these two kinds of foods and what to replace them with for not only a swifter metabolism, but also smoother digestion overall.
There's so much conflicting information out there about nutrition and how it affects our health, especially when it comes to conditions like cancer. It's difficult to tell which foods you should take caution with and which you may want to eat more of. When it comes to foods and complex...
When trying to lose weight healthily, it is helpful to reevaluate your diet, and make sure to add more nutrients and remove unnecessary calories. One way to do this, experts tell us, is by revamping your morning coffee! While you may already be aware...
Eating sugar before bed may not be the best idea if you do it regularly. High blood sugar levels have been associated with poor sleep quality and weight gain.
When you think of unhealthy foods to cut out of your diet for weight loss, there are probably tons of things that come to mind: sugary candy, salty snacks, frozen dinners, etc. However, one factor you may not consider right away is the sauce you put on your food. As it turns out, condiments can pack in a whole lot of calories and additives that can be detrimental to your weight loss goals if you’re not careful. In fact, there’s one sauce you could be eating every day that may be holding you back from your goal weight.
We probably don’t have to tell you twice that walking is good for your overall health. Getting up and moving on a regular basis is one of the best ways to keep your body functioning to the best of its ability. Taking daily walks can help promote heart health, stronger bones and muscles, and even protect your body from serious health risks like diabetes and stroke. Of course, it can also help you shed pounds and slim down.
Eating a nourishing, satiating breakfast will provide energy for the day and make it easier to make healthier choices, a dietitian said.
These supplements can help PCOS in two ways: reducing male sex hormones and improving your blood sugar regulation.
Creatine is a popular supplement used by many athletes and gym-goers. This amino is part of most supplements to support increasing lean muscle mass and improving athletic performance. Proper use and dosage of nutritional supplements, like creatine, are vital for optimal results. But does creatine help you lose weight? If...
If you assume that an alkaline diet has something to do with the pH scale that you learned in high school chemistry class, you’re right. Many people swear by the alkaline diet and even claim that this simple way of eating can cure cancer and prevent other diseases as well. What’s the truth? Learn more about the alkaline diet, what foods you can and cannot eat while following it, and how to steer clear of myths surrounding diets in general.
While healthy weight loss is the result of a dedicated, mindful journey, and often not overnight, it is possible to encourage faster weight loss by reevaluating your diet and adding more nutrient-rich foods to your daily menu (rather than taking more food away!) We checked in with registered dietitians and other health experts to learn more about three spices— ginger, cinnamon and turmeric— and their many weight loss and overall health benefits. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal, Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
A HEALTH expert has revealed the best time to eat the biggest meal of the day if you’re trying to lose weight. Dr Michael Mosley believes people should follow the old saying of “breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dine like a pauper”. The...
A mother-of-three has been applauded on social media for making her 15-year-old daughter quit a hobby and get a part-time job to pay nearly $2,000 in veterinary bills. The woman, who posted her story on Reddit using the handle aitavetcost, explained that the family's dog, Pebble, had become seriously ill as a direct result of her daughter's actions—but she had started to second-guess the decision she and her husband made.
AITA (Am I the As*hole) for sharing with friends and family videos of what my husband really does when he complains about "being a dad?" We had our baby girl 6 weeks ago. Since then my husband started sharing on social media platforms about how hard he works and how hard being a father is. Basically getting sympathy point while I do 80% of childcare obviously.
All three would order a Power Menu Bowl, with one adding a side to the vegetarian bowl for a protein boost.
