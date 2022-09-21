When you think of unhealthy foods to cut out of your diet for weight loss, there are probably tons of things that come to mind: sugary candy, salty snacks, frozen dinners, etc. However, one factor you may not consider right away is the sauce you put on your food. As it turns out, condiments can pack in a whole lot of calories and additives that can be detrimental to your weight loss goals if you’re not careful. In fact, there’s one sauce you could be eating every day that may be holding you back from your goal weight.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 7 DAYS AGO