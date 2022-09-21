ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer calls for ‘united voice’ on coastal issues during appearance in La Jolla

San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer says the region is in a unique position to speak with “a united voice” to address issues that affect the coast. Speaking at the La Jolla Community Center during a meet-and-greet Sept. 19, the supervisor, whose District 3 includes La Jolla, discussed how environmental causes are among her top priorities.
lamesacourier.com

Supervisor Anderson requests MOU to address homelessness along San Diego River

In an internal memo to the Chief Administrative Officer, Helen Robbins-Meyer, Supervisor Joel Anderson, who represents East County communities of District 2, recently questioned if staff had looked into the possibility of establishing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the County and jurisdictions along the San Diego River, such as the San Diego River Park Foundation, and the Cities of San Diego and Santee. The goal of this MOU would be to address homelessness along the San Diego River.
spectrumnews1.com

The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation

Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
waternewsnetwork.com

Neil Nagata is 2021 San Diego County Farmer of the Year

The San Diego County Farm Bureau named third-generation Oceanside farmer Neil Nagata its 2021 Farmer of the Year. The Farmer of the Year award is presented to an active or retired farmer who has had a positive impact on the agriculture industry, is active in the community beyond agriculture, and has represented the agricultural industry publicly on behalf of farming interests.
delmartimes.net

Sept. 22: Regional and local events

The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club will host the 8th Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 4-7 p.m. on the lawns of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. Enjoy a late summer afternoon event featuring pours from 30 vintners, brewers and distilleries alongside 20 restaurants with delectable cuisine like a fresh seafood station, signature appetizer bites, designer pasta stations, decadent desserts and The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe’s signature hospitality.
delmartimes.net

Anti-human trafficking conference slated in Encinitas

A communitywide anti-human trafficking conference, titled “Stop Being A ‘Good Girl,’” is set for noon to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, and via Zoom. In recognition of the United Nation’s Day of the Girl Child, the conference will discuss global...
San Diego Channel

Say what? San Diego ranked only #8 best taco city in America

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans will argue that they have the best tacos in the country, but a recent ranking puts America's Finest City in the petty #8 position. Clever Real Estate crunched the numbers to unwrap this year’s top 15 best cities in America for tacos. To determine the best cities for taco lovers, the company analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Roaming Hunger, Yelp, and Numbeo.
kusi.com

SANDAG decides fate of controversial Mileage Tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, Sept. 23 SANDAG voted to eliminate the Mileage Tax within the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit.
KPBS

Fugitive in massive Navy bribery case caught in Venezuela

After a sixteen day international manhunt, the Malaysian defense contractor known as “Fat Leonard” has been caught. Then, California air regulators grabbed headlines last month by banning the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state by 2035. Now, the California Air Resources Board is setting its sights on gas-powered appliances in homes and buildings. Then, why the city of San Diego is reviving its Commission on the Status of Women. Next, a new building will open on the campus of UC San Diego Friday, housing all kinds of engineers, designing products that have never been seen before. And, Author knows this more than most. At the age of 9, Javier Zamora fled the violence and chaos of the civil war in El Salvador and embarked on a three thousand-mile journey to find his mother. This journey, and the perils Zamora faced along the way, is the subject of a new memoir, “Solito.” Finally, when someone we love is sick, one of the first questions many of us have is, ‘how can I help?’ A new children’s book teaches the notion of how being helpful can be healing.
delmartimes.net

Fallen branch renews tree fight between neighbors in Del Mar

Trees and ocean views can be lovely things, but when they clash there can be trouble. Tree disputes in Del Mar can mean a trip to the City Council with a consultant, an arborist, photos, maps and lots of paperwork. The conifers in question are five Torrey Pines owned by...
