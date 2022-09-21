Read full article on original website
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Labor Leader Quits Charity Over Affiliation With Ousted Lemmon
A year after Tom Lemmon was forced out of the San Diego Building and Construction Trades Council for receiving up to $200,000 in compensation he wasn’t entitled to, another union leader resigned his position with a charity group tied to the Building Trades because Lemmon was still involved with it.
eastcountymagazine.org
WELLGREENS DISPENSARY IN LEMON GROVE ANNOUNCES DONATION TO ELIMINATE $250,000 WORTH OF MEDICAL DEBT IN CALIFORNIA
September 23, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – At a press conference held at the new Wellgreens dispensary at 6859 Federal Boulevard yesterday, Wellgreens executives announced their partnership with Pacific Stone to eliminate $250,000 worth of medical debt for Californians through a donation to RIP Medical Debt in New York. Lemon...
delmartimes.net
County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer calls for ‘united voice’ on coastal issues during appearance in La Jolla
San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer says the region is in a unique position to speak with “a united voice” to address issues that affect the coast. Speaking at the La Jolla Community Center during a meet-and-greet Sept. 19, the supervisor, whose District 3 includes La Jolla, discussed how environmental causes are among her top priorities.
kusi.com
El Cajon becomes ground zero for homeless hotels in San Diego County
EL CAJON (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells is again raising questions about his city’s growing homeless problem, as he says San Diego County is making El Cajon the go-to place for new homeless shelters. Wells is calling out San Diego County, as El Cajon is absorbing...
lamesacourier.com
Supervisor Anderson requests MOU to address homelessness along San Diego River
In an internal memo to the Chief Administrative Officer, Helen Robbins-Meyer, Supervisor Joel Anderson, who represents East County communities of District 2, recently questioned if staff had looked into the possibility of establishing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the County and jurisdictions along the San Diego River, such as the San Diego River Park Foundation, and the Cities of San Diego and Santee. The goal of this MOU would be to address homelessness along the San Diego River.
spectrumnews1.com
The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation
Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
waternewsnetwork.com
Neil Nagata is 2021 San Diego County Farmer of the Year
The San Diego County Farm Bureau named third-generation Oceanside farmer Neil Nagata its 2021 Farmer of the Year. The Farmer of the Year award is presented to an active or retired farmer who has had a positive impact on the agriculture industry, is active in the community beyond agriculture, and has represented the agricultural industry publicly on behalf of farming interests.
delmartimes.net
Sept. 22: Regional and local events
The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club will host the 8th Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 4-7 p.m. on the lawns of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. Enjoy a late summer afternoon event featuring pours from 30 vintners, brewers and distilleries alongside 20 restaurants with delectable cuisine like a fresh seafood station, signature appetizer bites, designer pasta stations, decadent desserts and The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe’s signature hospitality.
delmartimes.net
San Diego OKs new policies to accelerate infrastructure projects but reduce City Council scrutiny
San Diego approved comprehensive policy changes Tuesday, Sept. 20, that will allow infrastructure projects to be built several months faster but reduce City Council scrutiny and oversight powers. City Council members voted 7-1 to approve the changes, which sharply limit their own power and increase the mayor’s. Council approvals are...
delmartimes.net
Anti-human trafficking conference slated in Encinitas
A communitywide anti-human trafficking conference, titled “Stop Being A ‘Good Girl,’” is set for noon to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, and via Zoom. In recognition of the United Nation’s Day of the Girl Child, the conference will discuss global...
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista conducted interviews with four applicants seeking to fill vacant seats on the Planning Commission
Chula Vista City Council Members held a special meeting last week to conduct interviews and consider all applicants seeking to fill two vacant positions on the city’s Planning Commission. Two members of the Planning Commission have served for the maximum time of two consecutive terms, resulting in two vacancies:...
2 San Diego County Campuses Named National Blue Ribbon Schools
Two San Diego County schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools – Helix Charter High School in La Mesa and Westview High School in Torrey Highlands. The designation rewards public and private elementary, middle and high schools that close achievement and opportunity gaps for students who move on to achieve high learning standards.
SheKnows
Sandra Bullock Unloads $6 Million San Diego County Ranch With a Chicken Coop & a Citrus Grove
Sandra Bullock has been making all sorts of moves with her large real estate portfolio over the last year. She got rid of her coveted Sierra Towers condo while making one of her Malibu beach houses available to rent. Now, she’s listing her Valley Center, California ranch in San Diego County for $6 million.
Affordable housing requirement in four San Diego-area cities
New affordable housing mandates have taken hold in four cities after their lawsuit was declined to be heard at the California Supreme Court.
San Diego Channel
Say what? San Diego ranked only #8 best taco city in America
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans will argue that they have the best tacos in the country, but a recent ranking puts America's Finest City in the petty #8 position. Clever Real Estate crunched the numbers to unwrap this year’s top 15 best cities in America for tacos. To determine the best cities for taco lovers, the company analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Roaming Hunger, Yelp, and Numbeo.
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - Watergrill
Watergrill is a seafood-focused high-end restaurant located in Gaslamp Quarter of Downtown, San Diego. They are known to have some of the freshest seafood and an amazing dining experience with great service and environment.
kusi.com
SANDAG decides fate of controversial Mileage Tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, Sept. 23 SANDAG voted to eliminate the Mileage Tax within the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit.
KPBS
Fugitive in massive Navy bribery case caught in Venezuela
After a sixteen day international manhunt, the Malaysian defense contractor known as “Fat Leonard” has been caught. Then, California air regulators grabbed headlines last month by banning the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state by 2035. Now, the California Air Resources Board is setting its sights on gas-powered appliances in homes and buildings. Then, why the city of San Diego is reviving its Commission on the Status of Women. Next, a new building will open on the campus of UC San Diego Friday, housing all kinds of engineers, designing products that have never been seen before. And, Author knows this more than most. At the age of 9, Javier Zamora fled the violence and chaos of the civil war in El Salvador and embarked on a three thousand-mile journey to find his mother. This journey, and the perils Zamora faced along the way, is the subject of a new memoir, “Solito.” Finally, when someone we love is sick, one of the first questions many of us have is, ‘how can I help?’ A new children’s book teaches the notion of how being helpful can be healing.
kusi.com
Bill Walton calls out Mayor Todd Gloria for allowing the homeless to destroy San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we all know, San Diego’s homeless crisis is only getting worse under the leadership of Mayor Todd Gloria, who continues to pretend like he is working to fix the issue. But all his efforts have failed. In downtown San Diego alone, there is...
delmartimes.net
Fallen branch renews tree fight between neighbors in Del Mar
Trees and ocean views can be lovely things, but when they clash there can be trouble. Tree disputes in Del Mar can mean a trip to the City Council with a consultant, an arborist, photos, maps and lots of paperwork. The conifers in question are five Torrey Pines owned by...
