photo credit: Concerns about grave health impacts from exposure to radio waves has prompted one Sonoma County city to back off, up to a point. The Sebastopol city council unanimously approved a measure last week allowing residential customers to keep their old water meters, if they insist. Like other cities and towns around California, Sebastopol has been preparing to roll out new, digital water meters. Supposedly more accurate, the new ones have a big advantage for a utilities: they no longer have to pay meter readers. Like Pacific Gas and Electric's Smart meters, they transmit usage information via cellular...

SEBASTOPOL, CA ・ 2 MINUTES AGO