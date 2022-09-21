Parents of students at Orange County Public Schools received communication this morning regarding a potential threat. "I am contacting you to because administration was made aware of a social media post containing a possible threat that is circulating on social media but is not specific to our school," Windermere High Principal Andrew Leftakis said in a message Thursday, Sept. 22. "While no school was directly mentioned, all reports are thoroughly investigated by school administration and law enforcement. I want to assure you that we take these matters very seriously, and please know that the safety and security of our students and staff is always my top priority.

WINDERMERE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO