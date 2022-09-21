Read full article on original website
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaEvie M.Chuluota, FL
Lightning Prevents SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch.Prince MenariaCape Canaveral, FL
The Most Beautiful Lesser-Known Beaches in Florida, According to Must See PlacesL. CaneFlorida State
Sunshine Mobile Home Park Brings Neighbors TogetherLaura SlawnyCocoa, FL
SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch this weekend from Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast this weekend. The company is looking to launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Saturday. The lunch is set for 7:27 p.m. Weather conditions are currently 20% favorable for...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Eastern Florida to Highlight Bachelor’s Degrees at EXPO
BREVARD COUNTY – Eastern Florida State College will highlight its Bachelor Degrees at a special event on Thursday, October 27. The EFSC Bachelor’s EXPO will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Melbourne Campus in the Student Union, Bldg. 16, second floor Multi-Purpose Room. Expo...
floridapolitics.com
Despite Randy Fine’s objections, Space Coast Pride will go on
'The event will go on,' said Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey. Space Coast Pride will go on despite objections from Rep. Randy Fine. Melbourne city leaders say they have no plans to rescind a permit for the event, which will be held Saturday in Downtown Melbourne for the first time in its history. Organizers say they have actually received more support even as City Hall is flooded with calls to shut down the event for inclusion of drag queen story time in its programming.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Ministry offers pilot program for teens
BREVARD COUNTY — A ministry program is helping teenagers soar to new heights and overcome challenges through weekly gatherings. Wings of Grace Ministries in Melbourne is giving youth a leg up in life by providing skills that can take them far. A program designed for teens provides them with...
spacecoastdaily.com
Family and Locally Owned Fitness Club Merritt Island Longest-Running Fitness Center in Central Brevard
WATCH: Personal Trainer Kirsi Obermeier at Fitness Club Merritt Island provides a testimonial about the great services at the locally owned and operated facility. Members will find a bounty of classes and amenities at the newly expanded facility, including an array of brand-new modern high-performance Hammer Strength training equipment, an on-site childcare area and a protein and juice bar.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Brevard Out and About
Frontier School at Sams House: Learn about reptiles and amphibians from 10:30 a.m. to noon, 6195 N. Tropical Trail, Merritt Island. For more information, visit Facebook.com/eelbrevard. Kickoff Sock Hop: A Rock & Roll Revue event at 7 pm., Melbourne Auditorium, 625 E. Hibiscus Blvd., Melbourne. Dance to the music of...
veronews.com
FAA forcing Vero airport to evict mobile home park
At age 74, Cindy Binafif doesn’t know where she’ll go after the Federal Aviation Administration forces Vero Beach city officials to shut down the Citrus Park Village mobile home community where she has lived for nearly 50 years. But it certainly looks like residents of the 69-unit mobile...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Brevard County Community Calendar
Brevard Recovery Fest: Brevard Recovery Fest is a Free Family Friendly event to end the stigma of addictions and Mental Health and celebrate National Recovery Month in September hosted by the Brevard Prevention Coalition sponsored by DCF & Central Florida Cares Health System Inc. On Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10-2 p.m. at the Regional Pavilion in Wickham Park, located at 2500 Parkway Drive in Melbourne, we will have free food, entertainment, inspirational stories, inflatable games, children's Magic show, Brevard County Sheriff Simulator, drunk goggles, and k9 unit. We have over 80 sponsors and vendors participating to hand out great information. Free HIV and HEP C testing, and free Narcan Kits will also be available. Great information for the entire Brevard Community. For more information, call 321-961-8487.
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Yacht Club to Host 3-Bridge Fiasco on the Indian River Set for October 8
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Melbourne Yacht Club is inviting the community to an event on Saturday, October 8 to watch the 3-Bridge Fiasco on the Indian River. The Fiasco starts at 1 p.m. just north of the Eau Gallie Bridge and will conclude at 4 p.m. This event continues...
This Florida Crystal Clear Spring Has Secret Caves And Pools & It’s Only $3 To Visit
As summer comes to an end, now is the perfect time to sneak in one last trip before the leaves start to turn, and we say goodbye to longer days and warmer nights. Rock Springs in Kelly Park is a beautiful oasis outside Orlando where you can wade in crystal clear swimming holes without having to make the trek to the Florida coast.
orangeobserver.com
OCPS responds to potential school threat
Parents of students at Orange County Public Schools received communication this morning regarding a potential threat. "I am contacting you to because administration was made aware of a social media post containing a possible threat that is circulating on social media but is not specific to our school," Windermere High Principal Andrew Leftakis said in a message Thursday, Sept. 22. "While no school was directly mentioned, all reports are thoroughly investigated by school administration and law enforcement. I want to assure you that we take these matters very seriously, and please know that the safety and security of our students and staff is always my top priority.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Palm Bay’s Oakwood Park renamed as Patrick Woodard Memorial Park
PALM BAY - At a ceremony on Monday, the formerly-named Oakwood Park, located at 490 Koutnik Road, Southeast, was officially renamed as Patrick Woodard Memorial Park. According to a release from the City of Palm Bay, the late Mr. Woodard served as a member of the Palm Bay City Council for nine years. Additionally, he was a lifelong resident of Brevard County and was a Palm Bay resident for 18 years.
veronews.com
Copper pipes break: Is county water to blame?
Hundreds of our neighbors have spent many thousands of dollars to remediate and replumb their homes the past five years because of leaks in their copper water pipes – and the numbers continue to spike. Local plumbing companies, in fact, say they’re receiving multiple calls each week from homeowners...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Titusville PD hosting National Night Out
TITUSVILLE - The Titusville Police Department will host their National Night Out event on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Titus Landing, located at 2540 S. Washington Ave., according to a release from the City of Titusville. The gathering is part of the country-wide National Night Out program, which...
Florida “Church Lady” Funnels $1,500,000 From The Diocese Over A 10-Year Period
A Florida woman is in hot, not holy, water after an investigation revealed she funneled church donations into a bank account for herself. In December 2021, the Vero Beach Police Department was contacted by the Diocese of Palm Beach in regard to a fraudulent bank
hometownnewstc.com
Seb pier fishing
On Sept. 18, 2022, The Sebastian inlet was crowded with fisherman. The pier was full and people and were catching fish. Most were small, but there was a large one or two caught according to people who were there. Along the edge of the river on the south side, there also were people there catching a few.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
City of Palm Bay receives $60,000 towards improvements to Castaway Point Park
PALM BAY- The City of Palm Bay has been awarded a grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) Agency in the amount of $60,000 for the Palm Bay Castaway Point Park Restoration and Enhancement Project, which includes repairs to the north and south pier boardwalks, upgrades to the lighting and restroom facilities, and educational signage. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $152,643, with the City committing the remaining $92,643 as authorized by Palm Bay City Council.
Cocoa organizations working together to bring affordable housing to the area
COCOA, Fla. — The city of Cocoa, a local nonprofit and a South Florida developer are working together to bring more affordable housing to the area. The goal of the $29 million Orchid Lake Development is to provide support services and high-quality safe housing. The developer already has a...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Pritchard House Holiday events amp up the season
BREVARD — The kids are back in school, vacations live on in our memories, and fall is in the air. With that, Titusville’s Grand Dame, The Pritchard House, once again opens her doors to the season of festivities. “Although we’re open year-round,” said Sandy Meyers, Pritchard House volunteer,...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Titusville Fire Department, Brevard County Fire Rescue Extinguish Structural Blaze on Echo Drive
ABOVE VIDEO: Titusville Fire Department and Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a structure at 1665 Echo Drive in Titusville on Wednesday morning. BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Titusville Fire Department and Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire located at 1665 Echo Drive in Titusville on Wednesday morning.
