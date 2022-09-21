ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

WTOP

Man on motorbike killed by hit-and-run in Howard Co.

A man is dead after a hit-and-run involving his motorbike and two separate vehicles in Elkridge, Maryland, early Sunday morning. Howard County police say they are investigating. According to a news release, officers were called to westbound Md. Route 175 between Interstate 95 and Route 108 around 3 a.m. Sunday after reports of a man riding a motorbike being struck.
WTOP

1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting

A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in East Baltimore, walked into local hospital

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man walked into a local hospital today for treatment of gunshot wounds. According to police, just before 1:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a scene near East Hoffman Street for a shot spotter alert. Once on scene, officers located a crime scene but no victims....
WTOP

Loudoun Co. sheriff seeking information on strong-armed robbery of store clerk

A man robbed a gas station’s convenience store in Sterling, Virginia, Thursday night, according to Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. The man walked in and out of the Exxon gas station — in the 23000 block of Pacific Boulevard, near Dulles International Airport — several times before committing the alleged strong-armed robbery at around 11 p.m., according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
Fox News

Explosive device found across the street from Maryland middle school

A man is facing charges after police said an improvised destructive device was found in his vehicle across the street from a Maryland middle school on Tuesday. Baltimore County police wrote in charging documents that once the device was disabled, a test found that it contained materials that in combination are "consistent with a homemade improvised explosive mixture" and an initiation system would allow it to ignite by remote control, The Baltimore Sun reported. The middle school and a nearby elementary school were evacuated Tuesday, but police said in a news release Wednesday that it doesn’t appear that the school was the intended target.
foxbaltimore.com

Man taken by ambulance to hospital after southeast shooting Saturday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Highland neighborhood in southeast Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 5:20 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers were sent to the 3300 block of Esther Place, for a report of a shooting.
Daily Voice

Howard County Motel Shooter Sentenced For Attempting To Kill Woman

A man who opened fire at a woman inside a Maryland motel will spend decades in prison following his sentencing, the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office announced. Laurel resident Christopher Shan Mason, 47, was sentenced to 37 years in prison on Friday, Sept. 23, after being found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm in a crime of violence, and illegal possession of a firearm by a Howard County jury over the summer.
DC News Now

Police release name of kidnapped Maryland man found dead in trunk of burning car

UPDATE, Sept. 23, 1:13 p.m. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the person who died was Steven Deon Gillus, 39, of Hanover, Md. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said officers in Baltimore found the body of a person abducted from Hanover in the trunk of a burning car […]
WTOP

DC woman identified as victim of deadly Oxon Hill hit-and-run

As police continue to search for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a woman in Oxon Hill, Maryland, earlier this week, they have released the victim’s identity. The Prince George’s County police identified her as Brenda Hackett, 56, of D.C. Hackett’s body was found on...
fox5dc.com

Guests robbed at gunpoint, assaulted at hotel near BWI airport: police

LINTHICUM, Md. - Authorities say three guests were robbed and one was assaulted by a person armed with a gun Thursday night at a hotel near the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Officers say the attack happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Comfort Inn & Suites BWI Airport in the...
Nottingham MD

Williams, Henn issue statement on Pine Grove Middle School bomb scare

TOWSON, MD—BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams and Board of Education of Baltimore County member Julie Henn have issued a statement on Wednesday’s bomb scare at Pine Grove Middle School. The school was evacuated at just after noon on September 21 after an an improvised explosive device was found...
WTOP

Police make arrest in connection with Orange Line train fire

Metro said Friday that an arrest has been made in connection with an alleged arson on the Orange Line. At the Metro Board meeting Thursday, the agency said the Metro Transit Police worked with D.C. Fire and EMS arson investigators to identify Ryan Jones, 35, as the suspect. Metro officials...
