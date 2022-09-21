Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
Stolen Firearm and Ammunition recovered after State Police in Maryland locate & arrest a Wanted Fugitive in Baltimore
– The Maryland State Police is reporting that an arrest on an open warrant in Baltimore City has lead Maryland State Police to the recovery of a stolen 9mm handgun and several rounds of ammunition. James David Thomas, a wanted fugitive by the Baltimore City Police Department, was located and...
WTOP
Man on motorbike killed by hit-and-run in Howard Co.
A man is dead after a hit-and-run involving his motorbike and two separate vehicles in Elkridge, Maryland, early Sunday morning. Howard County police say they are investigating. According to a news release, officers were called to westbound Md. Route 175 between Interstate 95 and Route 108 around 3 a.m. Sunday after reports of a man riding a motorbike being struck.
WTOP
1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting
A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
foxbaltimore.com
Two juvenile boys steal gun from armed security guard downtown, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two juvenile boys stole the gun from the holster of an armed, uniformed security guard in the area of City Hall, according to authorities. Police say the incident happened around 4:26 p.m. in the unit block of East Fayette Street. Both suspects fled the scene on...
foxbaltimore.com
OVERNIGHT VIOLENCE ||Four shot in separate incidents, two suspects arrested on The Block
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three people were shot in South Baltimore and another victim injured near East Baltimore Street in separate incidents overnight. According to police, just before 10:45 Saturday night, officers responded to a scene near 5th street for a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers located a 31-year-old...
Double shooting kills 1 in Anne Arundel County
A double shooting left one man dead early this morning in Odenton, near Fort Meade. Anne Arundel County police said they responded at 2:15 a.m. to Annapolis Road near Berger Street.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in East Baltimore, walked into local hospital
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man walked into a local hospital today for treatment of gunshot wounds. According to police, just before 1:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a scene near East Hoffman Street for a shot spotter alert. Once on scene, officers located a crime scene but no victims....
A shooting in Baltimore City leaves three people wounded
The shooting occurred on Saturday, September 24. All victims were taken to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. sheriff seeking information on strong-armed robbery of store clerk
A man robbed a gas station’s convenience store in Sterling, Virginia, Thursday night, according to Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. The man walked in and out of the Exxon gas station — in the 23000 block of Pacific Boulevard, near Dulles International Airport — several times before committing the alleged strong-armed robbery at around 11 p.m., according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
Explosive device found across the street from Maryland middle school
A man is facing charges after police said an improvised destructive device was found in his vehicle across the street from a Maryland middle school on Tuesday. Baltimore County police wrote in charging documents that once the device was disabled, a test found that it contained materials that in combination are "consistent with a homemade improvised explosive mixture" and an initiation system would allow it to ignite by remote control, The Baltimore Sun reported. The middle school and a nearby elementary school were evacuated Tuesday, but police said in a news release Wednesday that it doesn’t appear that the school was the intended target.
foxbaltimore.com
Man taken by ambulance to hospital after southeast shooting Saturday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Highland neighborhood in southeast Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 5:20 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers were sent to the 3300 block of Esther Place, for a report of a shooting.
WTOP
‘Our Streets, Our Future’ anti-crime rally held in Temple Hills, Md.
Residents of a Temple Hills, Maryland, neighborhood turned out for a noontime anti-crime rally sponsored by Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy on Saturday. The ‘Our Streets, Our Future’ rally, held outside of the Carriage Hill apartment complex, featured games for kids, food trucks and a live...
$5,000 REWARD: Columbia motor-bike rider killed in hit-and-run
A Columbia man on a motorized bike was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Howard County overnight, said police. A $5,000 reward is being offered to help catch the driver.
Murder spans two hours, two locations
Police say the same man spotted by a witness being assaulted & abducted in Hanover turned up later dead inside a burning car in Baltimore.
Howard County Motel Shooter Sentenced For Attempting To Kill Woman
A man who opened fire at a woman inside a Maryland motel will spend decades in prison following his sentencing, the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office announced. Laurel resident Christopher Shan Mason, 47, was sentenced to 37 years in prison on Friday, Sept. 23, after being found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm in a crime of violence, and illegal possession of a firearm by a Howard County jury over the summer.
Police release name of kidnapped Maryland man found dead in trunk of burning car
UPDATE, Sept. 23, 1:13 p.m. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the person who died was Steven Deon Gillus, 39, of Hanover, Md. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said officers in Baltimore found the body of a person abducted from Hanover in the trunk of a burning car […]
WTOP
DC woman identified as victim of deadly Oxon Hill hit-and-run
As police continue to search for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a woman in Oxon Hill, Maryland, earlier this week, they have released the victim’s identity. The Prince George’s County police identified her as Brenda Hackett, 56, of D.C. Hackett’s body was found on...
fox5dc.com
Guests robbed at gunpoint, assaulted at hotel near BWI airport: police
LINTHICUM, Md. - Authorities say three guests were robbed and one was assaulted by a person armed with a gun Thursday night at a hotel near the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Officers say the attack happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Comfort Inn & Suites BWI Airport in the...
Nottingham MD
Williams, Henn issue statement on Pine Grove Middle School bomb scare
TOWSON, MD—BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams and Board of Education of Baltimore County member Julie Henn have issued a statement on Wednesday’s bomb scare at Pine Grove Middle School. The school was evacuated at just after noon on September 21 after an an improvised explosive device was found...
WTOP
Police make arrest in connection with Orange Line train fire
Metro said Friday that an arrest has been made in connection with an alleged arson on the Orange Line. At the Metro Board meeting Thursday, the agency said the Metro Transit Police worked with D.C. Fire and EMS arson investigators to identify Ryan Jones, 35, as the suspect. Metro officials...
