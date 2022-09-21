ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

Comments / 0

Related
msumdragons.com

MSUM Women's Soccer Falls to No. 18 Mavericks

MANKATO, Minn. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead women's soccer team fell to No. 18 Minnesota State-Mankato 6-0 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Friday in Mankato, Minn. MSUM fell to 1-4-1 overall and 1-3-1 in the NSIC with the loss while Minnesota State improved to 6-1-1 overall and...
MANKATO, MN
msumdragons.com

MSU Moorhead (1-4-1, 1-3-1)-VS-Minnesota St. (6-1-1, 4-0-1)

GOAL by MSU Vetter, Jenny Assist by Lowery, Nadia. GOAL by MSU Seran, Mali Assist by Deprenger, Mia. There were no penalties in this game. Clock MOR Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score MSU Score Play. 00:00 Rath, Mackenzie at goalie for Minnesota St. 00:00 Carter, Quinn at...
MOORHEAD, MN
msumdragons.com

MSUM Women's Golf to Compete at Mustang Invite Starting Saturday

MOORHEAD — The Minnesota State University Moorhead women's golf team will travel to Marshall, Minn., to compete at the Mustang Invite on Saturday and Sunday. The 36-hole event will be held at the Marshall Golf Club. The Dragons finished third at the Tipsinah Mounds Invite, shooting a school record...
MOORHEAD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Local
Minnesota Football
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Moorhead, MN
Local
Minnesota College Sports
Winona, MN
Football
Moorhead, MN
Sports
Moorhead, MN
Football
Winona, MN
College Sports
Moorhead, MN
College Sports
Winona, MN
Sports
msumdragons.com

Dragon Cross Country Set for Roy Griak Invitational

MOORHEAD — The Minnesota State University Moorhead men's and women's cross country teams will travel to Minneapolis, Minn., for the Roy Griak Invitational on Friday. The men will race at noon with the women's race set for 12:45 p.m. This will be the Dragons first competition since the Dragon...
MOORHEAD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy