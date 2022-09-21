Read full article on original website
MSUM Women's Soccer Falls to No. 18 Mavericks
MANKATO, Minn. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead women's soccer team fell to No. 18 Minnesota State-Mankato 6-0 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Friday in Mankato, Minn. MSUM fell to 1-4-1 overall and 1-3-1 in the NSIC with the loss while Minnesota State improved to 6-1-1 overall and...
MSUM Women's Soccer Heads to Minnesota State and Concordia-St. Paul for NSIC Contests
The Minnesota State University Moorhead soccer team will travel to Mankato, Mn to face Minnesota State-Mankato at 4 pm on Friday. The Dragons will then travel to St. Paul, Minnesota to face Concordia St. Paul at 1 pm on Saturday this weekend. The Dragons are 1-3-1 on the season and...
MSU Moorhead (1-4-1, 1-3-1)-VS-Minnesota St. (6-1-1, 4-0-1)
GOAL by MSU Vetter, Jenny Assist by Lowery, Nadia. GOAL by MSU Seran, Mali Assist by Deprenger, Mia. There were no penalties in this game. Clock MOR Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score MSU Score Play. 00:00 Rath, Mackenzie at goalie for Minnesota St. 00:00 Carter, Quinn at...
MSUM Women's Golf to Compete at Mustang Invite Starting Saturday
MOORHEAD — The Minnesota State University Moorhead women's golf team will travel to Marshall, Minn., to compete at the Mustang Invite on Saturday and Sunday. The 36-hole event will be held at the Marshall Golf Club. The Dragons finished third at the Tipsinah Mounds Invite, shooting a school record...
Dragon Cross Country Set for Roy Griak Invitational
MOORHEAD — The Minnesota State University Moorhead men's and women's cross country teams will travel to Minneapolis, Minn., for the Roy Griak Invitational on Friday. The men will race at noon with the women's race set for 12:45 p.m. This will be the Dragons first competition since the Dragon...
