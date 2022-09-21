Read full article on original website
Related
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
The US government is inching closer to a deal to secure TikTok in the US
There's still a lot left to haggle over, however. UnsplashInsiders reportedly say that negotiators have cleared an early hurdle, although there's a lot left to discuss.
EPA investigates whether Louisiana regulators discriminated against Black residents in 'cancer alley'
The Biden administration is using Title VI of the Civil Rights Act to investigate environmental discrimination by state agencies and others that receive federal funds.
US stocks slip deeper into a slump as recession fears grow
Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday and put major indexes deeper into a slump as recession fears grow. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 3:24 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 270 points, or 0.9%, to 29,314. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. The British pound dropped to an all-time low against the dollar and investors continued to dump British government bonds in displeasure over a sweeping tax cut plan announced in London last week. Markets in Europe were mostly lower. The head of the European Central Bank warned that the economic outlook “is darkening” as high energy and food prices pushed up by the war in Ukraine sap consumer spending power. France, the EU’s second-biggest economy, forecast a substantial slowdown in economic growth next year.
Comments / 0