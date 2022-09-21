ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Sharon Osbourne speaks out on betrayal and return to media after CBS 'ambush': 'I have no idea' what happened

Fox Nation host Sharon Osbourne said she "had no idea" what happened after CBS "ambushed" her on-air and her close friend turned her back on her in the process. Osbourne faced backlash from CBS for defending Piers Morgan's criticism of Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, assuring her longtime friend was not a racist for doubting Markle's accusations of racism hurled at the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Dr. Siegel: Stacey Abrams' comment on fetal heartbeats was outrageous

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel called out Stacey Abrams Friday on "America’s Newsroom" after the Democratic gubernatorial candidate said there is "no such thing" as a fetal heartbeat at six weeks of gestation. STACEY ABRAMS SAYS 'NO SUCH THING' AS 6-WEEK FETAL HEARTBEAT: 'MANUFACTURED SOUND'. MARC SIEGEL:...
POLITICS
Fox News

Fox News

824K+
Followers
183K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy