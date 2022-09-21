Read full article on original website
Liberal author says the family unit is 'a terrible way to satisfy... love & care,' calls to abolish it
Feminist theorist and author Sophie Lewis was the subject of an article on Friday in the UK’s The New Statesman website publication following her new book "Abolish the Family." Historian Erin Magalaque discussed Lewis’ book which described the family unit as "a terrible way to satisfy all of our...
Sharon Osbourne speaks out on betrayal and return to media after CBS 'ambush': 'I have no idea' what happened
Fox Nation host Sharon Osbourne said she "had no idea" what happened after CBS "ambushed" her on-air and her close friend turned her back on her in the process. Osbourne faced backlash from CBS for defending Piers Morgan's criticism of Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, assuring her longtime friend was not a racist for doubting Markle's accusations of racism hurled at the royal family.
Dr. Siegel: Stacey Abrams' comment on fetal heartbeats was outrageous
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel called out Stacey Abrams Friday on "America’s Newsroom" after the Democratic gubernatorial candidate said there is "no such thing" as a fetal heartbeat at six weeks of gestation. STACEY ABRAMS SAYS 'NO SUCH THING' AS 6-WEEK FETAL HEARTBEAT: 'MANUFACTURED SOUND'. MARC SIEGEL:...
