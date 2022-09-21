ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

Reinke Brothers Give a Sneak Peek into their 2022 Haunted Mansion

Spooky season is almost here and if you’re looking for all things Halloween, you have got to check out the Reinke Brothers in Littleton. This spook-tastic store has been running for 54 years and counting, and its the destination for all your costume needs and beyond. GDC’s Spencer Thomas took to the famous local spot to tour this seasons legendary haunted mansion.
LITTLETON, CO
KDVR.com

RTD train separates during derailment

A video of an RTD train derailing shows it split into two as it comes around a corner. Funeral procession and service for fallen Weld County …. Wallet thieves targeting women using shopping carts. Warm and sunny through the weekend. Google searches used to predict elections. Aurora activist weighs in...
CENTENNIAL, CO
KDVR.com

Seasonal, sunny for Broncos game

Skies over Denver stay clear Saturday night with mild lows in the upper 70s and a light wind. Travis Michels forecasts. Vehicle fleeing police pursuit slams into Highlands …. Nest Camera footage of teenage girl fleeing Highlands …. Suspect still at large in Iliff and Chambers shooting, …. Suspect in...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Rehabilitation center for birds of prey

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Bald eagles, golden eagles, falcons and other birds of prey. When they get hurt it is usually a death sentence. Unless they are lucky enough to go to the Raptor Education Foundation for a chance at life. They were once warriors of the sky. Soaring...
BRIGHTON, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
City
Lakewood, CO
Lakewood, CO
Lifestyle
Lakewood, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KDVR.com

Mom of a found toddler in Aurora located

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police said a little girl’s mom was found but detectives and the Department of Human Services are conducting an investigation. The Aurora Police Department said she is about 2 years old and was found near 14295 E. Montview Blvd. (near Sable) at about 6:30 p.m.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Family reacts to verdict in Thallas murder

The man who shot and killed Isabella Thallas as she walked a dog in downtown Denver was found guilty. Talya Cunningham reports. Majority of Colorado voters in favor of wine in grocery …. Sunny, warm weekend ahead. Parents concerned after attempted abduction. Woman injured when train hit cop car. Elijah...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Funeral service held for fallen Weld County deputy

The funeral for fallen Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was held Saturday morning in Loveland. Courtney Fromm reports. Funeral service held for fallen Weld County deputy. Vehicle fleeing police pursuit slams into Highlands …. Nest Camera footage of teenage girl fleeing Highlands …. Suspect still at large in Iliff...
WELD COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdc#Healthy Lifestyle#Salad#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Crisp Green Talks#Co Founder
KDVR.com

Inflation, ballot initiatives mentioned as threats to Colorado economy

DENVER (KDVR) — You are probably getting another Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) refund but will it be impacted by the state’s economic health?. New economic forecasts are out from the governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting and the Colorado Legislative Council Staff. While both paint...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy