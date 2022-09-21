Read full article on original website
Related
KDVR.com
Reinke Brothers Give a Sneak Peek into their 2022 Haunted Mansion
Spooky season is almost here and if you’re looking for all things Halloween, you have got to check out the Reinke Brothers in Littleton. This spook-tastic store has been running for 54 years and counting, and its the destination for all your costume needs and beyond. GDC’s Spencer Thomas took to the famous local spot to tour this seasons legendary haunted mansion.
KDVR.com
RTD train separates during derailment
A video of an RTD train derailing shows it split into two as it comes around a corner. Funeral procession and service for fallen Weld County …. Wallet thieves targeting women using shopping carts. Warm and sunny through the weekend. Google searches used to predict elections. Aurora activist weighs in...
KDVR.com
Seasonal, sunny for Broncos game
Skies over Denver stay clear Saturday night with mild lows in the upper 70s and a light wind. Travis Michels forecasts. Vehicle fleeing police pursuit slams into Highlands …. Nest Camera footage of teenage girl fleeing Highlands …. Suspect still at large in Iliff and Chambers shooting, …. Suspect in...
KDVR.com
Rehabilitation center for birds of prey
BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Bald eagles, golden eagles, falcons and other birds of prey. When they get hurt it is usually a death sentence. Unless they are lucky enough to go to the Raptor Education Foundation for a chance at life. They were once warriors of the sky. Soaring...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDVR.com
Denver Weather: rain hit this week putting us at 3 inches below the average for this time
Rain came into the city still leaving us 3 inches below average for this time of year before warming up end of week. Jessica Lebel has the full forecast.
KDVR.com
Mom of a found toddler in Aurora located
AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police said a little girl’s mom was found but detectives and the Department of Human Services are conducting an investigation. The Aurora Police Department said she is about 2 years old and was found near 14295 E. Montview Blvd. (near Sable) at about 6:30 p.m.
KDVR.com
Family reacts to verdict in Thallas murder
The man who shot and killed Isabella Thallas as she walked a dog in downtown Denver was found guilty. Talya Cunningham reports. Majority of Colorado voters in favor of wine in grocery …. Sunny, warm weekend ahead. Parents concerned after attempted abduction. Woman injured when train hit cop car. Elijah...
KDVR.com
Funeral service held for fallen Weld County deputy
The funeral for fallen Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was held Saturday morning in Loveland. Courtney Fromm reports. Funeral service held for fallen Weld County deputy. Vehicle fleeing police pursuit slams into Highlands …. Nest Camera footage of teenage girl fleeing Highlands …. Suspect still at large in Iliff...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDVR.com
Suspect in Iliff and Chambers shooting still at large, 2 hospitalized
The Aurora Police Department arrived at a parking lot on the northwest corner where Iliff Avenue intersects with South Chambers Road. There they found two men with serious injuries and transported both to a nearby hospital.
KDVR.com
Inflation, ballot initiatives mentioned as threats to Colorado economy
DENVER (KDVR) — You are probably getting another Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) refund but will it be impacted by the state’s economic health?. New economic forecasts are out from the governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting and the Colorado Legislative Council Staff. While both paint...
KDVR.com
Lawsuit: Sergeant used Taser on restrained man
Just two days after Boulder County signed a $400,000 lawsuit settlement for using a Taser on a woman who was in a restraint chair, a Boulder County Sheriff’s sergeant did the exact same thing. Rob Low reports.
Comments / 0