Two Killed, One Seriously Injured in Western Minnesota Wreck
Lake Lillian, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed and another person suffered serious injuries after a crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Ford Edge was traveling west on Highway 7 and a GMC Yukon was traveling south on 195th Street southeast when the two vehicles collided at the intersection around 4:30 p.m.
kduz.com
Stearns County Fire Destroys Pole Building
Fire destroyed a pole building in Stearns County Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:45am, they received a report of a structure fire at 16245 Caisson Road in Maine Prairie Township, northwest of Kimball. Deputies were the first to arrive on scene to find a large pole...
hometownnews.biz
Grey Eagle Township • September 12, 2022
Call to Order: Ron Frericks called the meeting to order at 8:00 pm. The pledge of allegiance was recited. Members Present: Ron Frericks, Ray Bense, Mary Ann Primus, Mike Rohe, and Erv Herdering. Several community members were also in attendance. Agenda Approval: A preliminary agenda was presented. Ron asked if...
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident
(Sauk Rapids, MN)--A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a BNSF train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the BNSF employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. The train came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
patriotnewsmn.com
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending September 19, 2022. Sept. 12th: Sara Jean Anderson, 35 of Hoffman was arrested in Stearns Co. - Wright Co. warrant - possess ammo/firearm of person convicted of crime of violence; Anthony Montrell Brown Jr, 32 of Duluth was arrested in St Louis Co. - Wright Co. warrant – theft; Becca Marie Ewing, 25 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego - charge of domestic assault; Jeremiah Raymond Hoskins, 43 of New Brighton was arrested in Anoka Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree-controlled substance; Rachael Howard Robinson, 28 of Minneapolis was arrested in Scott Co. - four Wright Co. warrants – theft; Joseph James Sufka, 37 of Sartell was arrested in Maple Lake - Wright Co. warrants - violate harassment/restraining order & theft.
krwc1360.com
Minnesota Waterfowl Hunting Season Opens
Minnesota’s waterfowl hunting season for 2022 opens today (Saturday) in all three of the state’s hunting zones. Minnesota’s north duck zone will have a continuous season beginning today (Saturday) through November 22nd, while the central and south duck zones will have what is known as a “split season.”
Minnesota Beekeeper Has To Pay Over $300,000 For Venting On Facebook
This is a fascinating case regarding freedom of speech and the internet. A Minnesota man found out the hard way that sometimes venting on social media like Facebook can cost you dearly. We have all seen stories of people being caught on tape or writing something on social media that...
knsiradio.com
School Bus Driver Removed From Vehicle and Placed on Leave After Traffic Stop on Highway 10
(KNSI) — An investigation is underway after an incident Tuesday afternoon involving a driver behind the wheel of a school bus carrying the Sartell Middle School girls swim team. Sources tell KNSI the bus was stopped by deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department on Highway 10 near Rice....
Man climbs aboard train, attacks engineer with knife outside of St. Cloud
SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. – Police say a man hopped aboard a freight train and attacked the engineer with a knife Tuesday morning in central Minnesota.It happened at about 8:18 a.m. in Sauk Rapids on Benton Drive at 1st Avenue North. Police say a 42-year-old man climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe Burlington Northern train that had just left St. Cloud, pulling a rock train behind it.The man then attacked the engineer, who was able to flee the cab and "jumped off the moving train."Police caught the suspect about two miles away in Sartell, where the train came to a stop. He is awaiting charges in the Benton County Jail. The engineer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries, which are described as "non-life threatening."WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota
More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
Huge Flea Market Every Saturday Through October
For some reason, I've always been a big fan of flea markets, . I think it's that it's all not just run of the mill stuff you find in most stores and a lot of the stuff, you just know, probably has some stories behind it. It happens early every...
voiceofalexandria.com
The Minnesota State Patrol says an Alexandria man injured in crash
(Clearwater, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a two-vehicle crash has sent two people to…
fox9.com
Engineer jumps off moving train in Sauk Rapids after being attacked by man with knife
SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A train engineer was forced to jump from a moving locomotive on Tuesday after a man armed with a knife climbed onto the train and attacked him in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, the police department reports. Sauk Rapids police say responded around 8:18 a.m. to...
FOX 21 Online
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
Ghost Tours Being Offered of Alleged Haunted Hotel in Annandale
The Thayer Hotel in Annandale is ready for the spooky season, and offering ghost tours of the facility. Haunted or not, this hotel has a great story. The history of the Thayer begins with a fire in 1894 that burned down the original hotel on that plot of land, the Charles Hotel. In 1894, Annandale did not yet have a fire department, and by the time the closest one got to the scene, many buildings in downtown were lost.
myklgr.com
Two arrested Friday in Kandiyohi County with 1.2 lbs of meth, other drugs
Two people were arrested Friday after a task force found over a pound of meth and other drugs at a Kandiyohi County residence. On Sept. 23, the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force performed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 63000 Block of 173rd St in Litchfield. During the search, Agents recovered approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 51 counterfeit Oxycodone pills believed to contain Fentanyl, Psilocybin Mushrooms, THC, a firearm, ammunition and cash believed to be the proceeds from drug sales.
willmarradio.com
knsiradio.com
Two Arrested in Drug Raid in Litchfield
(KNSI) – Officials say a raid on a home in Meeker County yields more than a pound of methamphetamine, fentanyl and a gun. On Friday, two people were arrested during the search by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force on a home in the 6300-block of 173rd Street in Litchfield. During the execution of the search warrant, police seized 1.2 pounds of meth, 51 counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl, psychedelic mushrooms, THC, a gun, ammunition and cash believed to have come from drug sales.
Alexandria man killed in head-on crash with semi near Carlos
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. – An Alexandria man is dead after his sedan crashed head-on with a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicles collided on Highway 29 near North Riverview Drive Northeast in Carlos Township, which is about nine miles north of Alexandria.The victim, 29-year-old Ryan Matthew Halvorson, was not wearing his seat belt. The driver of the semi, a 65-year-old Pennington man, was not hurt.
