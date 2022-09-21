Madonna’s youngest son David Banda celebrated his 17th birthday with a disco-themed bash. On Sunday, the world renowned pop icon uploaded a video on Instagram from the night’s festivities. The video sees Banda getting down on the dance floor with his mother and twin sisters Estere and Stella Ciccone. The family partied amongst balloons and sparkling decorations. “Finally Enough Love….at David Banda’s 17th Birthday Party!” Madonna captioned the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) Banda didn’t disappoint with his outfit choice for the evening. The teen sported a ’70s-inspired teal sequin pantsuit, which he complemented with...

