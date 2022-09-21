ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Woman charged $6,200 by rental car firm claiming she drove 23,000 miles in three days

A woman says a rental car charged her $8,000 Canadian dollars (around $6,200 in US) after claiming she’d driven nearly 23,000 miles in the span of just three days. Vancouver woman Giovanna Boniface told CTV News that she had been in Toronto to help her daughter settle in at university and drove about 300 miles in a rental car hired from Avis at Toronto’s international airport.Ms Boniface said she had visited Kitchener (about 90 miles from Toronto) with her mother-in-law during a three day trip but had driven nowhere else while in Canada’s largest city. Upon returning her rental...
Mashed

Why An American Tourist Was Fined For Eating Ice Cream In Rome

Eating on the go may not be a big deal in the United States, but in some countries like Japan, eating while walking is generally frowned upon. According to Lonely Planet, it's considered disrespectful to one's food in Japanese culture because you can't appreciate it while walking. But other countries take that philosophy even further. For instance, in Italy, eating, drinking, and loitering around areas designated as UNESCO heritage sites isn't just frowned upon, it is illegal. Fines can go as high as around $450 as they did for one American visitor in Rome, according to The Guardian.
Robb Report

Six Senses Will Open Luxury Residences at Its First UK Hotel Next Year

Whiteleys was one of London’s first department stores, opened in 1911, and today, the building has been reimagined as The Whiteley, a dining, shopping and entertaining destination. The $3.3 billion-plus (£3 billion) redevelopment includes restoring the building’s facade and landmark dome and adding modern architectural features within the historic building.
Daily Mail

Her final resting place: Buckingham Palace releases official picture of Queen's ledge stone in Windsor chapel which will reopen for public to pay their respects on Thursday

The first picture of the new ledger stone installed at the Queen's final resting place in Windsor has been released by Buckingham Palace showing that she has now been reunited with her beloved husband, loving parents, and dearest sister. Her Majesty's name is now shown simply inscribed on the Belgian...
architizer.com

BERMUDA Coffee and Eatery // STUDIÉ

Text description provided by the architects. Bermuda Coffee and Eatery is indeed a simple idea from the geometric shape of the triangle itself which is also adapted to the cafe’s brand identity. And finally, we cultivate or implement this triangular building into a different perspective. It can be seen...
Time Out Global

Hong Kong will be ending hotel quarantine on Sep 26

It’s a breath of fresh air - almost literally, just in time for our end-of-year travels. While Japan has just announced that visa-free entry will soon open for individual travellers. , Hong Kong will also be ending its once-mandatory hotel quarantine from September 26 (next Monday) onwards. Now, instead...
Benzinga

La Zambra Officially Opens on Spain's South Coast

The luxury hideaway in Costa del Sol has transformed from a historic hotel of the 80s and 90s into a relaxed, bohemian retreat. Hyatt Hotels Corporation H announces today the opening of La Zambra, a reborn hotel destination in Málaga, Andalusia. The opening marks the completed transformation of the infamous Byblos hotel, an icon of late 20th century celebrity and indulgence. Inspired by the celebrity and luxury of its past, La Zambra joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and signals Hyatt's continued focus on creating elevated experiences for guests, World of Hyatt members and customers in the world's most desirable locations.
travelawaits.com

Luxurious Orient Express Unveils New Itineraries For December

Fans of European vintage train travel have a new option this winter. For the first time, the Venice-Simplon Orient Express will be making 1-day trips in December, giving customers a chance to experience the wonders of winter aboard a luxury train. There will be a dozen different itineraries to choose...
msn.com

Video Revealing the Truth About 'The Ritz' in Paris Is a Real Eye-Opener

When most people think of the Ritz-Carlton, they think of fancy (and sometimes expensive) places to stay with all the amenities you'd expect out of a luxury hotel. We also know it's a chain, with locations all over the world. Out of all of those locations, though, Paris isn't included, even though Paris does have a Ritz Hotel.
