Woman charged $6,200 by rental car firm claiming she drove 23,000 miles in three days
A woman says a rental car charged her $8,000 Canadian dollars (around $6,200 in US) after claiming she’d driven nearly 23,000 miles in the span of just three days. Vancouver woman Giovanna Boniface told CTV News that she had been in Toronto to help her daughter settle in at university and drove about 300 miles in a rental car hired from Avis at Toronto’s international airport.Ms Boniface said she had visited Kitchener (about 90 miles from Toronto) with her mother-in-law during a three day trip but had driven nowhere else while in Canada’s largest city. Upon returning her rental...
A luxury cruise ship will allow residents to permanently live at sea. See inside its 237-square-foot studios selling for $1 million.
For a cool $1 million, you can fulfill your dreams of spending life at sea indefinitely. Just be prepared to trade in your comfortable multiroom home for a studio condominium so small that you'll have to sleep on a Murphy bed. Storylines is building the 18-deck MV Narrative, the startup's...
Prince Harry snubbed dinner with Charles and William after Meghan was banned from joining family on day the Queen died
FURIOUS Prince Harry snubbed dinner with Charles and William at Balmoral after Meghan was banned from joining the family on the day the Queen died. Harry, 38, had insisted his wife be there on September 8, but Charles phoned to say it was “not appropriate”. It saw Harry...
Why An American Tourist Was Fined For Eating Ice Cream In Rome
Eating on the go may not be a big deal in the United States, but in some countries like Japan, eating while walking is generally frowned upon. According to Lonely Planet, it's considered disrespectful to one's food in Japanese culture because you can't appreciate it while walking. But other countries take that philosophy even further. For instance, in Italy, eating, drinking, and loitering around areas designated as UNESCO heritage sites isn't just frowned upon, it is illegal. Fines can go as high as around $450 as they did for one American visitor in Rome, according to The Guardian.
Veuve Clicquot Is Opening a Champagne-Themed Beachside Hotel Pop-Up in Australia This Fall
Veuve Clicquot isn’t just about bubbly. The French Champagne savants are entering new territory in the form of a five-star accommodations. The brand recently unveiled its new beachside hotel pop-up in Noosa, Australia, set to open this fall. The temporary luxe accommodations have only five suites, each of which...
Six Senses Will Open Luxury Residences at Its First UK Hotel Next Year
Whiteleys was one of London’s first department stores, opened in 1911, and today, the building has been reimagined as The Whiteley, a dining, shopping and entertaining destination. The $3.3 billion-plus (£3 billion) redevelopment includes restoring the building’s facade and landmark dome and adding modern architectural features within the historic building.
Her final resting place: Buckingham Palace releases official picture of Queen's ledge stone in Windsor chapel which will reopen for public to pay their respects on Thursday
The first picture of the new ledger stone installed at the Queen's final resting place in Windsor has been released by Buckingham Palace showing that she has now been reunited with her beloved husband, loving parents, and dearest sister. Her Majesty's name is now shown simply inscribed on the Belgian...
architizer.com
BERMUDA Coffee and Eatery // STUDIÉ
Text description provided by the architects. Bermuda Coffee and Eatery is indeed a simple idea from the geometric shape of the triangle itself which is also adapted to the cafe’s brand identity. And finally, we cultivate or implement this triangular building into a different perspective. It can be seen...
Time Out Global
Hong Kong will be ending hotel quarantine on Sep 26
It’s a breath of fresh air - almost literally, just in time for our end-of-year travels. While Japan has just announced that visa-free entry will soon open for individual travellers. , Hong Kong will also be ending its once-mandatory hotel quarantine from September 26 (next Monday) onwards. Now, instead...
‘Tourists want to spend’: shoppers in London share views on the mini-budget
High-end shopping districts could benefit from duty-free shopping and the scrapping of the 45% tax band
An IT professional quit his job and spent 2 years building a luxury hotel out of 4 shipping containers in downtown Singapore — take a look at how he did it
Seah Liang Chiang spent a decade working in IT. But after watching the Netflix show "Tiny House Nation," Seah decided to make a career change.
Edition Hotels Is Opening an Italian Location on Lake Como in 2025
George Clooney is going to get a new neighbor. Edition Hotels announced it will open along the picturesque Lake Como in 2025, providing a place to stay for A-listers who don’t already have a villa there like Clooney. Set in a 19th-century building on the western shore of the...
Benzinga
La Zambra Officially Opens on Spain's South Coast
The luxury hideaway in Costa del Sol has transformed from a historic hotel of the 80s and 90s into a relaxed, bohemian retreat. Hyatt Hotels Corporation H announces today the opening of La Zambra, a reborn hotel destination in Málaga, Andalusia. The opening marks the completed transformation of the infamous Byblos hotel, an icon of late 20th century celebrity and indulgence. Inspired by the celebrity and luxury of its past, La Zambra joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and signals Hyatt's continued focus on creating elevated experiences for guests, World of Hyatt members and customers in the world's most desirable locations.
travelawaits.com
Luxurious Orient Express Unveils New Itineraries For December
Fans of European vintage train travel have a new option this winter. For the first time, the Venice-Simplon Orient Express will be making 1-day trips in December, giving customers a chance to experience the wonders of winter aboard a luxury train. There will be a dozen different itineraries to choose...
msn.com
Video Revealing the Truth About 'The Ritz' in Paris Is a Real Eye-Opener
When most people think of the Ritz-Carlton, they think of fancy (and sometimes expensive) places to stay with all the amenities you'd expect out of a luxury hotel. We also know it's a chain, with locations all over the world. Out of all of those locations, though, Paris isn't included, even though Paris does have a Ritz Hotel.
