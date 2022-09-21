Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week
After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet. Sporting her signature Marilyn Monroe-esque blond hair in a prim up-do, Kardashian was clad in a fitted bedazzled ball gown with thin spaghetti-style straps and a square neckline. The floor-length dress was practically dripping in...
BBC
Northern trains repeatedly attacked with shopping trolleys and bricks
Trains operated by Northern were the target of almost 70 dangerous attacks over the past 12 months, the firm said. Since last August, there have been 42 attacks involving bricks or rocks being thrown at trains from bridges and railway embankments. There were also 27 collisions when shopping trolleys, pushchairs...
Anglo-Saxon treasures ‘returning home’ for north-east heritage venture
Rare Anglo-Saxon treasures from the British Museum are “returning home” to the north-east of England to help tell the story of a royal court in Northumbria’s golden age. The objects include one of the finest examples of Anglo-Saxon glass ever found in England and a replica of one of the superstars of Northumbrian artistry, the Franks Casket.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Popular fried chicken store to expand across the UK
A popular chicken shop has unveiled plans to expand its stores across the United Kingdom. Miss Millie's, which originated in Bristol, has now penned a deal to expand across the nation. The store's story began in the late 1980s, when Harry Latham - KFC's man in Britain - set up...
Time Out Global
Is it just us or… is London covered in rubbish?
‘This rat just hurled out of the bin bag and jumped really high,’ says Oliver from the Rats out of SE5 Instagram account. ‘It looked massive, so at first I was like, “Oh my God has someone thrown a kitten in a bag?” But then I realised it was a rat. I was disgusted.’
Kerrang
Electric Callboy postpone UK, Europe and U.S. tour dates
Electric Callboy were due to kick off their UK tour tomorrow at Rock City in Nottingham, but the hyperactive metalcore troupe have been forced to postpone their entire live run across the UK, Europe and the United States. Just one day removed the Tekkno tour, the band have shared a...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Floral tributes across East Midlands collected
Flowers left across the East Midlands in memory of the Queen are being collected. Hundreds of flowers were laid by mourners across the region following her death on 8 September. The tributes have now been gathered from designated tribute spaces in Derby, Matlock, Nottingham, Leicester, Loughborough and other areas. The...
U.K.・
BBC
Weston-super-Mare See Monster opens to public
A 450-tonne North Sea offshore platform that has been transformed into an art installation has opened to the public. See Monster in Weston-super-Mare features four levels which host a wild garden of plants, grasses and trees. It also includes an amphitheatre, a kinetic installation that forms the monster's "scales" and...
ARTS・
BBC
In pictures: Birmingham's post-war, Brutalist architecture
Birmingham's post-war, Brutalist architecture, including shopping centres, road intersections and pieces of public art, are being celebrated in a new book. Published by the Modernist Society, Birmingham: The Brutiful Years contains 22 examples from the period, highlighting architects who helped reshape the city. A group of local residents known as...
BBC
Row over sale plans for Cornwall's Trevalga estate
A row has broken out over plans to sell an estate in Cornwall. Trevalga was left by Gerald Curgenven to a trust in 1959 with the profits to go to his school in Wiltshire. Residents said selling the hamlet, between Tintagel and Boscastle, for £16m would be against his dying wishes and left them facing homelessness.
BBC
House of the Dragon: Mum proud of baby's role in show
This article contains plot details from episode five of House of the Dragon. A mother has said she is "really proud" of her daughter who featured in Game of Thrones spin-off show House of the Dragon. Emma, 29, an actress from Derbyshire, said 18-month-old Ziggy was seen in episode five...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi boast for homegrown tipples as supermarket triumphs in retail awards
Low-cost supermarket Aldi is giving shoppers the best of British, as it introduces two homegrown tipples. Made in collaboration with Penhros Gin, Haysmith’s Wonky Raspberry & Blueberry Gin (£14.99, 70cl) contains over 100g of ‘wonky’ fruits. It contributes towards a saving of one tonne of fruit,...
