Lower Merion Township, PA

Lower Merion Township police union passes vote of no confidence in its chief

 2 days ago

The Lower Merion FOP Lodge 28 has unanimously passed a vote of no confidence against Police Superintendent Mike McGrath.

During Wednesday night's Board of Commissioners meeting, FOP President Joe Braun announced Tuesday's 73 to 0 vote.

Braun says several years ago a survey was sent to all Lower Merion Township employees.

Mike McGrath

While the results of that survey were never made public, Braun says they were "catastrophic" for McGrath.

SEE ALSO: Lower Merion police lieutenant suspended for 3 days for allegedly helping candidate on exam

But he says no noticeable changes were ever made. Instead, he says things have gotten worse, citing a recent instance of cheating during an entrance exam, which Action News reported on back in August.

"Mike McGrath has single-handedly destroyed the integrity of the police department. Your officers deserve better," said Braun.

Board of Commissioners President Todd Sinai says he has listened to the concerns, but as policy, the board does not discuss personnel matters.

Action News has reached out to the Lower Merion Police Department for a response to the vote, but we have not yet heard back.

BUCKSCO.Today

A Distinction No Area Wants: Two Bucks County Routes Make List of Pa.’s Deadliest Roads

Driver caution is key on two Bucks County roads with statistical histories of fatal accidents. A MoneyGeek analysis of traffic data — specifically fatal accidents — has resulted in a statewide list of the deadliest roads in the commonwealth. Drivers in Bucks County, home to two of them, should be careful in general but especially during commutes involving them. Doug Milnes, a MoneyGeek Chartered Financial Analyst, mined the tragic data to alert drivers of the ongoing hazard.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man charged after allegedly leaving obscene, racist messages for Congress members

HEMPFIELD, Penn. — A Pennsylvania man was charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment after allegedly leaving more than 200 obscene and racially-charged voicemails for Congress members, according to our affiliate KDKA. Mark Ray of Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County allegedly left messages for 35 different Congress members. Pennsylvania man hit man in head with baseball […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Parents worried for students' safety amid uptick in fights, bullying at Pennsylvania high school

ASTON, Pa. - Parents of students at a Delaware County high school are demanding action from school leaders after they say fights and bullying have spiraled out of control. Just days into the new school year, videos of brutal beat downs at Chichester High School have been posted to social media. One of the recordings shows a 9th grader being pummeled on the school bus, other fights have erupted inside school stairwells and classrooms.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
mainlinetoday.com

The $90 Million Story of Lower Merion’s Black Rock Middle School

Lower Merion’s Black Rock Middle School comes with features one might find at an independent school with its $90 million build. Sarah Stout’s official title in the Lower Merion School District is principal at Black Rock Middle School, the educational palace in Villanova that opens its doors on the old Clairemont Farm/Morris Clothier Estate along Montgomery Avenue this school year. But listen to her talk about the new space, and it’s easy to imagine her in sales. That’s how much she loves the place.
VILLANOVA, PA
NJ.com

Major collegiate regatta moving to N.J. next year

The 2023 Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta, the country’s largest collegiate regatta, will move to the Cooper River in Camden County from Philadelphia, organizers announced this week. Dredging work on the Schuylkill River prompted the regatta to move to Pennsauken for the May 12 and 13 races, according to Dad...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

SNAP benefits expanding for Pennsylvanians beginning Oct. 1

LANCASTER, Pa. — In recognition of Hunger Action Month officials across the state gathered to announce updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Effective Oct. 1, Pennsylvania will increase the income threshold for all applicants to 200% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG) With this change, more...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield

One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
