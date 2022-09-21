ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Western Iowa Today

Updated: Missing Council Bluffs Child Located

(Council Bluffs) The missing eleven-year-old Council Bluffs child Jameson Borden has been located. Council Bluffs Police are searching for 11-year-old Jameson Borden of Council Bluffs. The child left his residence at 136 East Graham Avenue in an unknown direction when his parents left to go to the store. Authorities say...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Pro-choice rally held in front of Douglas County Courthouse

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday marked exactly three months since the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court. Activists gathered at the steps of the Douglas County Courthouse to hear from candidates who have voiced their support for abortion access. Speakers included Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood, District...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Thursday Sept. 22 COVID-19 update: Iowa deaths surpass 10,000

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

UPDATE: LPD investigating downtown homicide; suspect on the run

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating the second homicide in the Capital City in less than a week, after a shooting on the east side of downtown. LPD says that just after midnight, officers were called to the area of 18th and O Streets on a report of man who had been shot in an alley between 18th Street and Antelope Valley Parkway, south of O Street.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police Officer’s Association warns of mail scams

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mailer scams are claiming to be from the Omaha Police Officer’s Association. Omaha POA says at least one type of scam has been seen, alleging to be from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 1 and demanding payment.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned

UNION, Neb. (WOWT) - An ironic twist in a theft case south of the metro. Someone who could have spent time behind a jail door stole one instead but that thief has been feeling guilty. Tiny Union Nebraska had a one-room jail that from 1916 to 1940 held prisoners awaiting...
UNION, NE
WOWT

Police: 1 injured in shooting at Omaha Lounge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is critically injured after a shooting at a bar in West Omaha. According to Omaha Police, they received a call for shots fired around 1 a.m. Sunday morning at the Omaha Lounge. When they arrived on the scene they found that a 24-year-old man...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

WOWT Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Police released body-camera images from a fatal officer-involved shooting Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, that left a man dead in southwest Omaha. Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:06 PM...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified a body found Thursday on Highway 275. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. construction crews notified the authorities of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. The body was identified Friday, but the...
FREMONT, NE
WOWT

Dodge County Sheriff identifies body found on Highway 275

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office provides an update on a body found Thursday. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. authorities were notified of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the body was first...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Response personnel called to grass fires near west Lincoln

Lancaster County, Neb. (KOLN) -Response personnel were called to a pair of grass fires near west Lincoln on Saturday. The incidents were called in at around 4:20 p.m. near 6501 W. A Street and 10950 W. Denton Road. According to LSO, no damage was caused to the residents or buildings...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

LPD: Overnight drive-by shooting in central Lincoln hospitalizes two men

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a report of gunfire in the central part of the city turned into a drive-by shooting investigation very early Sunday morning. Police say they were called the area of 23rd and Judson Streets just before 2 a.m. on multiple reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, LPD says they discovered that a shooting had happened at a large gathering in that area, and that two men had been shot as the gathering was coming to an end.
LINCOLN, NE

