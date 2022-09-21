ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

41nbc.com

Macon-Bibb donates 250 acres to Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Macon-Bibb County announced this week, it donated several land parcels to the Ocmulgee Mounds Historic National Park. The 250 acres located off of Ocmulgee East Boulevard, is situated on the Ocmulgee Old Fields. According to the park service, it’s the most sacred site to the Muskogee Creek Tribe, and was the last place the tribe inhabited before they were moved to present day Oklahoma.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 22)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have at least six (6) months or experience at least 18 years. Job Duties: Will be knocking on doors and signing up eligible individuals...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man dead after being shot in Macon in May

MACON, Ga. — A man has died in the hospital after being shot in earlier this year. According to Coroner Leon Jones, 67-year-old Phillip Wynes died on Saturday in a Macon hospital from complications following a shooting in May. Jones says on May 19 Wynes was driving home from...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

FVSU names Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2022 Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal has been named for Fort Valley State University. FVSU says that internationally renowned plastic surgeon and FVSU alumnus Dr. Wright Jones will be the Grand Marshal for the upcoming parade on October 1st at 9 a.m. in downtown Fort Valley.
FORT VALLEY, GA
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northeast hosts Southwest

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Southwest Patriots and Northeast Raiders met at Thompson Stadium Friday night. The Raiders (2-2) had won two in a row after beating ACE 47-21 last week. The Patriots (1-3) got their first win of the season last week, shutting out Jordan 63-0.
MACON, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Cotton Mill, Forsyth

This old brick mill building, with its distinctive towers, is located just beside I-75 north of Forsyth. It was a landmark on trips to and from Atlanta when I was a child. It’s an old cotton mill, perhaps the Brighton Mill, but was later part of Bibb Manufacturing Company, which built a modern mill behind it sometime after World War II. Today, it’s home to a discount furniture business. I will update when I learn more about the history.
FORSYTH, GA
wgxa.tv

Construction begins on second QuikTrip in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Construction has started for a new QuikTrip location in Macon. The new store will be on the 74,250-square-foot property where the Bank of America was previously situated, in front of Riverside Plaza. This will be only the second QuikTrip to open in Macon, with the first...
MACON, GA
valdostatoday.com

Bibb Co. man arrested for attempting to flee and shooting at police

MACON – Bibb County deputies were involved in a shooting after a traffic stop turned into a short vehicle pursuit. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Macon, Georgia. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 21, 2022. No one was injured in the incident.
MACON, GA
centralgatech.edu

Central Georgia Technical College Student Becomes First Dual Achievement Program Completer in the State

– Aurmoni Robertson, a Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) Academy student, has become the first completer of the newly established Dual Achievement Program (DAP) Pathway in the state. Robertson, who enrolled in the program in June 2022, has completed requirements to earn his credential, making CGTC the first college in the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) to award a high school diploma.
MACON, GA
CBS 46

Dine-and-dashers hit Miller’s Ale House in McDonough, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of alleged dine-and-dashers hit the Miller’s Ale House in McDonough July 20. Seven people ate at the restaurant without paying for food. The group was wearing scrubs that had identifying insignia, likely tied to a local dentistry program. Anyone with information should contact...
MCDONOUGH, GA
WMAZ

Tropics Update | Tropical Storm Ian expected to impact southeast as a Major Hurricane

MACON, Ga. — The National Hurricane Center has officially classified Tropical Storm Ian in the southern Caribbean Sea. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the storm had winds of 45 mph. This system is expected to pass Jamaica to the southwest as it intensifies into hurricane status early Monday morning. This system will make landfall in Cuba as a major hurricane as early as Tuesday Morning.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'He kept us intact': East Laurens mourns student killed in wreck

DUBLIN, Ga. — East Laurens High School is mourning senior Carlos Graves, after he was killed in a car accident Tuesday night. The 17-year-old along with three other students were involved in the wreck. In Memory of 'Family Career and Community Leaders of America' president Carlos Graves is what...
DUBLIN, GA

