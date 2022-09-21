Read full article on original website
Related
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206
Our CEO and his wife decided to celebrate their anniversary dinner at a local Applebees. Of course, they couldn't resist turning it into a full-scale Veracity Foodie Report - here's what they found.
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb donates 250 acres to Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Macon-Bibb County announced this week, it donated several land parcels to the Ocmulgee Mounds Historic National Park. The 250 acres located off of Ocmulgee East Boulevard, is situated on the Ocmulgee Old Fields. According to the park service, it’s the most sacred site to the Muskogee Creek Tribe, and was the last place the tribe inhabited before they were moved to present day Oklahoma.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 22)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have at least six (6) months or experience at least 18 years. Job Duties: Will be knocking on doors and signing up eligible individuals...
Man dead after being shot in Macon in May
MACON, Ga. — A man has died in the hospital after being shot in earlier this year. According to Coroner Leon Jones, 67-year-old Phillip Wynes died on Saturday in a Macon hospital from complications following a shooting in May. Jones says on May 19 Wynes was driving home from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
41nbc.com
FVSU names Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2022 Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal has been named for Fort Valley State University. FVSU says that internationally renowned plastic surgeon and FVSU alumnus Dr. Wright Jones will be the Grand Marshal for the upcoming parade on October 1st at 9 a.m. in downtown Fort Valley.
WMAZ
Northeast extends its winning streak, Peach County wins in blowout and more from week 6 in GA prep football
MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia continues as we wrap up week 6. There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins on Friday night, including another dominant performance from Perry and Houston County. Game of the Week:. Houston County 28, Warner Robins...
41nbc.com
Macon family still searching for family member missing since April
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon family is urging the community to help in the search of their loved one. We sat down with the family who says they need answers and your help. “Wayne where ever you at, momma loves you and I wish you would come home or call...
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northeast hosts Southwest
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Southwest Patriots and Northeast Raiders met at Thompson Stadium Friday night. The Raiders (2-2) had won two in a row after beating ACE 47-21 last week. The Patriots (1-3) got their first win of the season last week, shutting out Jordan 63-0.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'A shot in the arm for East Macon': Community members react to $350M development
MACON, Ga. — Folks in east Macon say they're looking forward to a new hotel, shops and restaurants that could be coming to town. Tuesday, Bibb commissioners moved forward with a plan to buy more than 21 acres of land on Coliseum Drive just across the street from the Centreplex.
'Minutes determine life or death': Stacey Abrams visits Macon, blames Kemp for Atlanta hospital closure
MACON, Ga. — Stacey Abrams visited Central Georgia on Thursday, hosting a news event outside Atrium Health Navicent in downtown Macon. The Democratic candidate for governor made her case for expanding Medicaid and blamed Gov. Brian Kemp for an Atlanta hospital's upcoming closure. Abrams made her point known from...
'It's the best years of my life': Fort Valley State University alumni reflect on years as undergrads
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley State University homecoming is underway!. Alums like Rudolph Dawson couldn't be more excited. "It's the best years of my life," Dawson said. Dawson graduated class of '71 when Fort Valley State University was just a college. He majored in Agriculture which at that time-was known as Agronomy, the study of soil and plants.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Cotton Mill, Forsyth
This old brick mill building, with its distinctive towers, is located just beside I-75 north of Forsyth. It was a landmark on trips to and from Atlanta when I was a child. It’s an old cotton mill, perhaps the Brighton Mill, but was later part of Bibb Manufacturing Company, which built a modern mill behind it sometime after World War II. Today, it’s home to a discount furniture business. I will update when I learn more about the history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgxa.tv
Construction begins on second QuikTrip in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Construction has started for a new QuikTrip location in Macon. The new store will be on the 74,250-square-foot property where the Bank of America was previously situated, in front of Riverside Plaza. This will be only the second QuikTrip to open in Macon, with the first...
Three people hurt in overnight shooting near Houston Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Three people were shot overnight on Friday in Macon at around 1:20 a.m., according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They said three people were hit by gunfire at a gathering on Blount Street near Houston Avenue. No one saw who was shooting. All three victims...
valdostatoday.com
Bibb Co. man arrested for attempting to flee and shooting at police
MACON – Bibb County deputies were involved in a shooting after a traffic stop turned into a short vehicle pursuit. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Macon, Georgia. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 21, 2022. No one was injured in the incident.
centralgatech.edu
Central Georgia Technical College Student Becomes First Dual Achievement Program Completer in the State
– Aurmoni Robertson, a Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) Academy student, has become the first completer of the newly established Dual Achievement Program (DAP) Pathway in the state. Robertson, who enrolled in the program in June 2022, has completed requirements to earn his credential, making CGTC the first college in the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) to award a high school diploma.
CBS 46
Dine-and-dashers hit Miller’s Ale House in McDonough, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of alleged dine-and-dashers hit the Miller’s Ale House in McDonough July 20. Seven people ate at the restaurant without paying for food. The group was wearing scrubs that had identifying insignia, likely tied to a local dentistry program. Anyone with information should contact...
wgxa.tv
'Just operating rogue': WGXA uncovers Macon has no contract with ambulance services
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- All week WGXA's Ereina Plunkett has been keeping a pulse on a Bibb County EMS situation, trying to bring you vital information on some of the problems people are facing in the county. After reports of ambulance wait times exceeding two hours, no ambulances available during emergencies,...
WMAZ
Tropics Update | Tropical Storm Ian expected to impact southeast as a Major Hurricane
MACON, Ga. — The National Hurricane Center has officially classified Tropical Storm Ian in the southern Caribbean Sea. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the storm had winds of 45 mph. This system is expected to pass Jamaica to the southwest as it intensifies into hurricane status early Monday morning. This system will make landfall in Cuba as a major hurricane as early as Tuesday Morning.
'He kept us intact': East Laurens mourns student killed in wreck
DUBLIN, Ga. — East Laurens High School is mourning senior Carlos Graves, after he was killed in a car accident Tuesday night. The 17-year-old along with three other students were involved in the wreck. In Memory of 'Family Career and Community Leaders of America' president Carlos Graves is what...
Comments / 0