Read full article on original website
Related
fgcuathletics.com
Second-Half Barrage Leads Women's Soccer Over Jacksonville
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Three second-half goals propelled the FGCU women's soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Jacksonville, Sunday afternoon at Pickering Field. The Eagles improve to 5-5-0 on the season and 3-1 in the ASUN while the Dolphins fall to 4-2-2 and 1-2-0 in league play. "I'm...
fgcuathletics.com
Wulfers Finishes Tied For Ninth To Lead FGCU At Lady Paladin Intercollegiate
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Freshman Leonie Wulfers (Germany) finished tied for ninth to lead all Eagles at the Lady Paladin Intercollegiate Sunday. Wulfers carded a three-round score of 217 to enter the clubhouse 1-over par in her first-ever collegiate event. On Friday, she opened the tournament with a 1-under 71. Wulfers...
fgcuathletics.com
Ossa Records Runner-Up Finish At Bedford Cup
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Jordana Ossa posted a runner-up finish in the Bedford Cup singles main-draw finals Sunday. Ossa (Miami, Fla.) tallied four singles victories over the course of the three-day event, defeating opponents from FAU, Stetson, and North Florida twice en route to the finals. In the finals, she fell 6-0, 6-4 to Emma Shelton from Florida.
fgcuathletics.com
Men's Golf Heads Back To Tar Heel State For Old Town Collegiate
FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Men's Golf will compete in its second fall event starting Monday at the Old Town Collegiate from Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The two-day event (Sept. 26-27) hosted by No. 19 Wake Forest will take place at the Old Town Club, a par-70 and 6,966-yard course. Thirty-six holes are scheduled for Monday's action with the final round of 18 set for Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fgcuathletics.com
Volleyball Bounces Back With 3-0 Sweep of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball posted a bounce-back win on the road at Jacksonville Saturday, a 3-0 sweep. "Happy to get the win and very pleased with the way our pins managed the game tonight," head coach Matt Botsford said. "Defensively, I thought our block was much more organized which really allowed some great opportunities for Dana to do her thing."
fgcuathletics.com
Wulfers Tied For Fifth Heading Into Sunday's Final Round
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Freshman Leonie Wulfers (Germany) leads all Eagles through 36 holes at the Lady Paladin Intercollegiate. "We didn't have our best today, but if we can put together a good team score tomorrow, we can end with a good result," first-year head coach Shannon Sykora said. Wulfers currently...
fgcuathletics.com
Ossa and Bardet Advance To Flight A Singles Semifinals
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Jordana Ossa (Miami, Fla.) and Emma Bardet (France) advanced to the singles main draw semifinals with a win at the Bedford Cup on Saturday. "Today was another great opportunity to compete," head coach Courtney Vernon said. "Emma and Jordana both had very good wins, and they are both playing for a spot in the championship tomorrow morning. Fanny and Amelia got to the finals of the doubles today, and we have had a lot of other very good matches. The ladies are looking forward to competing again tomorrow."
fgcuathletics.com
Volleyball Drops ASUN Opener In Five-Set Battle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball dropped its ASUN opener against North Florida 3-2 on Friday. The conference-opening loss for the Eagles marked the first five-set battle of the season (25-20, 25-16, 25-27, 20-25 and 13-15). North Florida also snapped the Green and Blue's five-game win streak. In the defeat, FGCU fell to 10-4 overall (0-1 ASUN), while North Florida improved to 3-9 (1-0 ASUN).
IN THIS ARTICLE
fgcuathletics.com
FGCU Delivers 2-1 Victory against Liberty
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's soccer team delivered a pair of goals in the second half on Friday evening to defeat Liberty, 2-1. With the victory, the Eagles are back in the win column and improve to 4-1-2 overall and 1-0-1 in the ASUN while LU falls to 2-3-2 and 1-2-0 in league play.
fgcuathletics.com
Bardet and Ossa Advance To Singles Main-Draw Quarterfinals, Bardet and Ferding Duo To Doubles Quarterfinals
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Two FGCU women's tennis singles and one doubles pair advanced to the Bedford Cup main draw quarterfinals Friday. "Today was an overall good day," head coach Courtney Vernon said. "We got a lot of matches in, and the girls competed hard. It was exceptionally hot but they stayed in there and fought the whole time. We are looking forward to playing again tomorrow and building off of today."
fgcuathletics.com
Jacksonville (4-2-2, 1-2-0)-VS-FGCU (5-5-0, 3-1-0)
There were no penalties in this game. Clock JU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score FGCU Score Play. 00:00 Winebrenner, Mariah at goalie for Jacksonville. 02:13 Offside against Jacksonville. 02:41 Shot by FGCU Kauffman, Katelyn, out right. 05:17 Shot by FGCU Lillback, Louise. 05:22 Corner kick [05:22]. 05:58...
Comments / 0