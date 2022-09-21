FORT MYERS, Fla. - Jordana Ossa (Miami, Fla.) and Emma Bardet (France) advanced to the singles main draw semifinals with a win at the Bedford Cup on Saturday. "Today was another great opportunity to compete," head coach Courtney Vernon said. "Emma and Jordana both had very good wins, and they are both playing for a spot in the championship tomorrow morning. Fanny and Amelia got to the finals of the doubles today, and we have had a lot of other very good matches. The ladies are looking forward to competing again tomorrow."

