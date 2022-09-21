ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
890kdxu.com

Go Fund Me Created for Family of Southern Utah Girl

(St. George, UT) -- A Go Fund Me Account for a little girl from Southern Utah has been established. According to the Go FundMe for Sophie Hill. "Sophie was the light of our life. To know her is to love her, and everyone she met that love was instant. She gave them best hugs and gave them to everyone. She took everyone under her wing! Even if you met her once, she remembered you and left a footprint on your heart. She loved life and lived it to it’s absolute fullest with the biggest smile on her face.
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?

If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Bear Lake Watch: Did you know?

Where are those little shells from? Those little shells are between 6,000 and 10,000 years old! They flourished when Bear Lake was 60-80 feet deeper and filled the entire valley. Want to learn more about this amazing lake and join the fight in keeping it Clean, Deep and Blue? Visit...
SCIENCE
Gephardt Daily

Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes newest resident with birth of female giraffe calf

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomed its newest resident Saturday: a 6-foot-tall, 144-pound female giraffe calf. Stephanie, the zoo’s 4-year-old reticulated giraffe, gave birth to her first calf at 11:41 a.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced. The yet-to-be-named calf is the final offspring of Riley, a male giraffe and 17-year zoo resident who died in December 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
State
Utah State
ksl.com

6 Utah Valley drives where you can see spectacular fall colors

This story is sponsored by Explore Utah Valley. Summer's high temperatures took their time leaving the party, and fall is slowly covering the Wasatch Front. Soon to be decked out in vibrant reds, greens, oranges and yellows, autumn is head-turning in the Beehive State—especially in Utah Valley. While different...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Southern Utah Hotel Has Highest Nightly Rate In North America

(Canyon Point, UT) -- A Utah hotel is charging nearly five-thousand dollars for two people to stay overnight. TravelMag.com says the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point was charging an average of 49-hundred dollars a night during July and August of this year. The resort in southern Utah bills itself as a gateway to national parks such as Zion and the Grand Canyon while offering luxury accommodations and spa services. The nightly price makes it the most expensive hotel in North America and the fifth-most expensive in the world.
CANYON POINT, UT
gastronomicslc.com

New wine club launches in Utah – what you need to know

As you may recall from this years legislative session, buried amidst a variety of changes to Utah’s liquor laws, was the all new allowance for “wine of the month clubs”. Skip forward barely 90 days and this week sees Utah-based broker Vin 7000 announce their all new wine club; the first I’ve heard of that takes advantage of the new laws.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters

UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect.  Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah.  “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
UTAH STATE
cohaitungchi.com

14 Family Friendly Hikes in Utah

This article may include affiliate links. If you click a link and make a purchase, Utah Outdoor Activities may receive a small commission at no extra cost to you. We only recommend products or services we personally use. FTC Affiliate Disclosure. You are reading: Easy hikes in utah | 14...
UTAH STATE
seniorresource.com

What Makes These the BEST Small Towns in Utah for Retirees?

For retirees who enjoy all four seasons, the state of Utah is sure to please. Known for its mountainous views and variety of outdoor activities, the Beehive State is home to the Great Salt Lake as well as hundreds of other famous landmarks. The cost of living is exceptional and the weather is sunny! If you’re looking to stay close to Salt Lake City but downsize for retirement, then here’s a list of the best small towns nearby!
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

The Secret of Utah’s Top 3 Old-School Restaurants

Older restaurants seem to have a certain appeal, and Millennials continue to visit these timeless businesses again and again. After asking individuals from this generation what attracts them to these establishments, I received the same responses: These places provide a unique atmosphere and quality menu items that make them stand out from their competitors. Top that all off with some rich history and great service, and you have a restaurant worth returning to.
UTAH STATE

